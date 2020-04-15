JPMorgan Will Come Out A Winner, But I'd Prefer Bigger Margin Of Safety
About: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
by: Tim Travis
Summary
JPM is the best bank in the business and will likely win considerable market share coming out of this crisis.
I expect JPM to still be profitable in 2020, which is an exceptional accomplishment given that this is the ultimate stress test.
The valuation is fair given the circumstances, but I'd be a buyer in the $70's, maybe low $80's. Other banks more attractive on a relative basis due to valuation.
The Covid-19 Pandemic is arguably the defining crisis of our generation, with a broad range of potential outcomes. Within a 45-day period, the United States went from a strong economy to a potential depression. The