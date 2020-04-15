JPMorgan Will Be A Survivor, But Chaos Will Reign For A Little While

Non-performing loan numbers are going to get ugly, but charge-offs are holding steady for now and JPMorgan has the capital to weather some meaningful charge-offs.

JPMorgan surprised the Street with significant reserve-building, and there may be more reserving needed if the U.S. economy doesn't bounce back in the second half of the year.

I imagine a lot of investors looked at JPMorgan’s (JPM) first quarter earnings and guidance, and the start of this reporting cycle, at least a little like that oft-memed scene of Theoden before the Battle of Helms Deep in Lord of the Rings: The Tower Towers – “and so it begins”. Estimates were all over the place for JPMorgan with respect to provisioning, and while the core earnings reported by the bank were better than expected (an arguable point to be sure), investors were not impressed by the high ongoing levels of uncertainty and the risk of further increases to reserves in the coming quarters.

I do see some risk in JPMorgan management’s assumption of a meaningful second half recovery in 2020. Beyond the impact on earnings in 2020 and 2021, though, I don’t think that has much bearing on the value of the business. I continue to believe that JPMorgan is the best-run of the major banks, and I likewise believe that, as has been the case in the past, JPMorgan will emerge from this stronger than most of its rivals. With the valuation now meaningfully discounting the long-term value of the business, these shares are once again attractive.

Messy Earnings, Highlighted By A Major Boost To Reserves

As I often say, large bank earnings are always messy and they always require certain adjustments to arrive at a “core” earnings figure (and not all analysts and investors agree on those adjustments). With the sizable provisioning expense this quarter, not to mention unusual lending activity, JPMorgan’s reported earnings relative to analyst estimates are even more problematic.

How JPMorgan did versus “core” expectations really revolves around the question of how you look at the reserve-building the bank did and how much of that will be needed to offset future loan losses. If you exclude items like markdowns on bridge loans and fair value adjustment charges, core pre-provision profits were about 5% better than expected. Leave those in and we’re talking about a greater than 10% miss.

Net interest income was better than expected, flat with the prior year, up about 2% quarter over quarter, and about 5% better than expected on both a better net interest margin (down 5bp qoq on an ex-CIB adjusted basis) and a bigger balance sheet. Fee income disappointed (hurt in part by some of those charges/adjustments), with a 6% yoy and 3% qoq decline, despite healthy growth in both trading (up 6% qoq) and asset management (up 6% qoq). Expenses were basically expected, rising about 3%.

Provisioning rightly grabbed most of the attention this time around, with provisioning jumping 20% qoq to over $8 billion. JPMorgan built reserves by nearly $7 billion, but unlike Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan acknowledged using somewhat bullish assumptions (a second half recovery, impact from the stimulus and so on) and left open the possibility of further reserve additions, whereas Wells Fargo seemed to think they’ve captured more of the downside risk already. As part of the reserve-building, banks including JPMorgan are taking steps in anticipation of having to take over oil and gas fields pledged as collateral in energy loans.

Strong Loan And Deposit Growth, And Stable Charge-Offs

As I mentioned above, JPMorgan saw more balance sheet growth than expected this quarter, with loans up 6% on an end-of-period basis. This quarter was one of those cases where it’s worth noting the substantial difference between end-of-period and average balance numbers. Loans were up 6% qoq on an end-of-period basis, but up just 2% on an average basis, as the bank saw a rush to the window from corporate/business customers in March.

Wholesale (commercial) loans rose 18% yoy and 15% qoq (end-of-period), and JPMorgan management saw over $50 billion in revolver drawdowns and $25 billion in new credit lines in March, as large customers rushed to ensure access to liquidity. Middle-market C&I lending was still strong, though, with the bank reporting around 3.5% qoq growth (stronger than Wells Fargo’s roughly 2% growth).

Consumer lending was not nearly so robust, with reported consumer lending down 6% yoy and 4% qoq and card lending down 9% qoq. The card data really highlights how the Covid-19 shutdowns hit the economy, with card sales volume down 12% qoq. Consumer numbers were impacted by loan sales, but even backing those out, consumer lending was not as robust as corporate lending.

JPMorgan continues to manage spreads well, with a 21bp yoy drop in deposit costs, helped by 5% yoy growth in average non-interest-bearing deposit balances and repriced deposits.

Credit metrics are, not surprisingly, quite messy. Non-performing loans jumped 13% yoy and 46% qoq, though half of the non-accrual loan growth was from the impact of the new CECL rules. Moreover, it’s well worth remembering that a non-performing loan is not the same as a loan loss – loans can and do regain “performing” status. The non-performing asset ratio ticked up, rising 4bp yoy and 15bp qoq excluding TDRs.

Charge-offs, though, have remained steady, with first quarter NCOs rising 4bp yoy and declining 1bp qoq. Card charge-offs rose 2bp qoq (to 3.25% versus the full company average of 0.62%), while wholesale remained stable at 0.13% and consumer improved to a small recovery (0.01%).

At the risk of possibly stating the obvious, the key question now is how many non-performing loans don’t recover and ultimately have to be charged off, and how many more loans enter the non-performing/charge-off funnel over the next few quarters. If the economy recovers from this outbreak relatively quickly and strongly, JPMorgan will likely have over-reserved (meaning future boosts to earnings when those reserves are released). Even if JPMorgan’s current reserves need to be bulked up further, the company is still in an excellent capital position.

The Outlook

I don’t suggest just ignoring or looking past these near-term challenges. Nobody really knows when the economy will reopen, whether Covid-19 will linger on beyond the summer, and how quickly the U.S. will pull out of this recession. Those are all meaningful questions with no clear answers, and I applaud JPMorgan management for at least trying to maintain some financial guidance (including lowering net interest income expectations by $1.5 billion and noting meaningful headwinds to fee income).

I’m not really worried about JPMorgan’s balance sheet or business health; if JPMorgan falls, we’ll all have a lot more to worry about than JPMorgan’s share price. Still, I do expect significant hits – my 2020 earnings number is now about half of what it was before, and my 2021 estimate is 20% lower. While I do think there will be recovery and growth at JPMorgan, my 2024 estimate today is 10% lower than it was a couple of months ago.

Longer term, JPMorgan still has ample opportunities for growth. The bank is pursuing an organic growth strategy for both consumer and commercial banking (including opening new branches in attractive markets), and management indicated they’re looking for M&A opportunities in areas like asset/wealth management and fintech.

With the changes to my model, my five-year core earnings growth rate falls from over 2% to around 0.5%, while my long-term growth rate is still in the neighborhood of 3%. Discounting those earnings back (and making other adjustments like reduced buyback activity), my earnings-based fair value falls to around $127. Using a different valuation model (ROTCE-driven P/TBV) that is more near-term oriented, my fair value falls to around $103, with an assumption of sub-15% ROTCE in 2021.

The Bottom Line

This is a difficult time in the market and the economy, but I believe JPMorgan will get through it and continue to show itself as one of the strongest banks in the market. A recent health scare involving CEO Jamie Dimon does highlight some “key man” risk, but I believe JPMorgan’s management bench is deeper than the constant focus on Dimon would otherwise indicate. Given the current share price and long-term opportunities, I think this pullback is a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.