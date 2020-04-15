Some Hedges For Your Portfolio In The Age Of COVID-19

I am largely long the market but have several investments that should mitigate some, but certainly not all, of the risks COVID-19 still presents.

In this article, I want to look at some hedges that could be put in place to protect against a potential second leg down in this bear market. I hesitate to even write this as the move up off the post-COVID-19 lows has been quite impressive, while even dragging some laggards such as precious metal and uranium stocks with it:

Data by YCharts

I am somewhat dubious of this rally; some of the highflyers such as Tesla (TSLA), Carvana (CVNA) and Virgin Galactic (SPCE) have roared close to their previous highs on either no news or horrible news. The whispers of an end to the lockdown in the US are potentially giving rise to animal spirits. The Wall Street Journal also indicated that this was a new bull market (in fairness based on the strict definition of it). The moves have been so fast and rapid in both directions that it can be hard to remember that the fall and rise have been in just five weeks.

I feel there is another leg down. Bear markets do not end on good news and the true effects of COVID-19 on not just the current business scenario and the risk of a “second leg” are unknown, especially without a vaccine in place to medically prevent spreading. I see some industries being specifically impacted, notably airlines, travel, and restaurants on a much longer basis. This makes me think that the below scenario, some artfully drafted by Twitter user @PuffDragon1, is more likely:

Source: Twitter

Now there is a chance I am wrong and having hedges in place is simply squandered upside; it may also not be as severe as the 1929 drop as illustrated above. I feel more comfortable having some downside hedges in place against a largely long portfolio.

Alpha Pro Tech (APT)

I won’t go into substantial detail here as others have gone into detail on SA both long and short. The driver of an investment in APT is the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. APT is the maker of the N-95 mask, which is the protective mask to aid in the prevention of disease spread. It traditionally sees large share run ups during viral epidemics such as Zika, Ebola, and N1H1. However, COVID-19 has produced a higher and more severe share run-up, going from $3 to over $40 before settling here around $12. The mask business is generally quite small, but the company has immediately seen substantial order growth. The stigma behind wearing the masks is also reducing, as they are becoming more common place in work environments and when people are out in the community. I do not know how long this outbreak lasts; should it subside quickly, the demand for these masks will likely fall. However, as a hedge against a longer period requiring efforts to suppress viral spreading, APT serves as a good hedge against. If COVID-19 is abruptly dealt with, it should bode well for the general economy. I would encourage some further due diligence as there is both positives and negatives to the company.

Tankers & Shippers

Many people have outlined the original tanker trade which was driven by the fuel change requirement from IMO 2020; this was to see a spike in day rates as tanker and shipping supply was taken off-line. This drove the spike we see in the tweet below in October. It then appeared that this supply was worked off and the trade was busted. As COVID-19 began to wreak havoc with the demand side of economic movement (normally a driver), it also led to massive oversupply of oil, which has led to oil prices cratering down to around $21 per BOE as it stands right now. Supply cuts are rumored to come into effect, but in no such way as to curtail the massive over-supply in my opinion. This oil then needs somewhere to go once storage facilities are overdone. Enter the shipping companies. The graph below shows the spike in day rates that seem to be settling at a much higher level; at this level, the company’s cash generation will be prodigious, with much being returned to shareholders in the form of dividends or debt reduction. I have gone with a basket, including Scorpio Tankers (STNG), Euronav (EURN) and DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT). There are many great sources for this but SA Author Adventures in Capitalism or @hkuppy on Twitter convinced me of the upside potential and on sticking with the trade after the thesis broke and then re-established.

Source: Twitter

Grocery Stores

One of the earliest commitments by political leaders everywhere was to ensure the integrity of food supply. The obvious play here is grocery stores; my best choice remains George Weston (OTCPK:WNGRF) as it had originally lagged behind its American equivalents such as Kroger (KR). The longer the virus restricts public gathering, the more cooking at home people will be doing.

Long Gold, and Little Long the US Dollar

The massive levels of monetary stimulus and Federal Reserve accommodation are hard to ignore. These are being done to prop up the economy, with some stimulus targeted at out of work citizens, some at small business and some to prop up financial institutions to help support the economy. This article is not to argue the merits or moral hazard of these actions but how you can hedge against it. The obvious (or so everyone thinks) spot is gold, the traditional “store of value”. There is a current supply constraint component to gold in the short run as well as some gold refineries have been closed due to COVID-19 as well as many producing mines. This has led to a strong run in gold with gold companies across the spectrum from prospect generators, to developers to producers catching a bid. It sold off like everything else in the initial sell-down as the world began to face COVID-19 but I believe this was simply people liquidating for cash. I am long gold through a mix of junior developers as this removes the short-term production risk.

The USD component is a timing difference while the long gold trade plays out. The intuitive response to large scale stimulus and accommodative monetary policy is that this should weaken the USD. This is right in my opinion. This is reliant on that money quickly getting into the economy. I do not believe that will be the case initially as the North American economy is operating at exceptionally low levels; even if people wanted to spend, they cannot either due to availability or personal circumstances.

There is also a demand for USD from economies outside North America who are running into financial issues themselves; many emerging markets have debt denominated in USD so need to obtain currency in order to settle this debt. This is a natural put on the USD in the short run. I normally use call options on the Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP) here and have a small position out until June whether this materializes. This is a somewhat contrarian call and I do prefer the gold side more.

The markets are as dangerous as I have seen them since the 2008 Great Financial Crisis and there are mountains of uncertainty ahead of us all, both in daily life and the financial markets. I hope everyone is keeping as safe as possible and best of luck navigating this “very interesting” time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STNG, DHT, EURN, APT, WNGRF, UUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Westons through the more liquid ticker WN.TO on the TSX exchange. I am long UUP through June call options. I am also long numerous gold exploration and development companies.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.