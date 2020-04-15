JPMorgan: Not Chasing Yet

The bank is well run and the government will directly or indirectly bail out at least a few of the victims of the current crisis.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) announced its first quarter results in the midst of the Coronavirus crisis and the numbers seem realistic and good enough for investors, who hardly reacted to the earnings numbers, with shares trading just below the $100 mark as of writing.

In this environment, it is not so much about earnings, as it is about capital, balance sheet and credit losses. Following a few years of real stagnation coming out of the 2008 crisis, shares have started to trade at healthy premiums over the equity value on the balance sheet again. This came as skepticism about loan valuations abated and impressive earnings power meant that more and more valuations were based on earnings power instead of looking with a skeptical view on the balance sheet alone.

The Numbers

The company reported a net revenue number of $29.1 billion for the first quarter of 2020, virtually unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2019, and down 3% year-over-year due to interest rate compression across the board.

Margin compression hit the bank hard as a result of the COVID-19 crisis with non-interest expenses up 3% both compared to the last quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of that year, mostly reflective of underlying asset growth. Net earnings fell from $9.2 billion in the first quarter of 2019 and $8.5 billion in the fourth quarter of last year to just $2.9 billion. The major culprit to this was an $8.3 billion pre-tax provision for credit losses, compared to a run rate of about $1.5 billion a quarter last year. This resulted in quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, compared to a number of around $2.50 per share for the same quarterly period a year ago.

The credit loss provision is not just driven by COVID 19 yet by the impact of plunging oil prices as well (although both are closely connected) as I will look deeper into the individual segments of the bank.

The consumer and community banking business is the largest segment with sales down 2% to $13.2 billion with weakness in consumer & business banking and home lending in part offset by solid credit card and auto loans. This segment essentially broke-even with credit loss provisions totaling $5.8 billion, notably related to the card business.

Corporate and investment banking posted a 1% fall in revenues to $9.9 billion. Even as investment banking was down a quarter to about $2.5 billion, this was offset by strong revenue performance of the markets business and here credit loss provisions jumped from less than a hundred million to $1.4 billion as the company is warning for losses in the oil & gas area, retail and real estate.

The commercial banking is a smaller segment with sales down 10% to $2.2 billion while credit loss provisions ten folded to a billion, more or less resulting in a break-even result. The bright spot and resilience came from asset and wealth management segment which posted a 3% increase in revenues thanks to strong inflows, offsetting lower valuations. Expense discipline and the fact that credit loss provisions hardly play a role here, made that segment earnings were to a large extent intact.

The Important Balance Sheet

Amidst all of this the balance sheet requires specific attention as it has surpassed the $3 trillion mark, now standing at over $3.1 trillion.

The loan book rose 6% on both a sequential and annual basis to just over a trillion, including $565 billion in wholesale loans, $295 billion in consumer loans and $154 billion in credit card loans. The allowance for loan losses on these loans has risen from $13 to $23 billion, equal to about 2.3%. Other major asset categories include of course cash holdings, deposits with other banks, security borrowings etc. as well as $471 billion in investment securities, for which large loan loss reserves have been reserved.

The interest rate spread has remained somewhat resilient at 2.17%, up 4 bps on the quarter and down 8 basis points compared to last year. Average yield on interest-bearing assets fell from 3.80% to 3.14%, offset by payments on interest bearing liabilities falling from 1.55% to just 97 basis points.

Of course delinquency rates and non-payments are now showing up in the numbers yet given the fact that events unfolded rapidly and recently, and loans need to be 30 or 90 days behind to show up in these numbers. At 2.3% for the consumer related businesses, this seems optically low as the economy could contract by greater percentages than this. Fortunately, the company has more quarters to add to these reserves, and it of course has reserves in place.

So far the market seems more concerned about the impact on earnings than actual capital. The book value of $76 per share and tangible book value around $60 are levels which the stock has not seen during this period of turmoil. The total shareholder equity of $261 billion and common equity of $231 billion might look a bit small in relation to a +$3 trillion balance sheet, yet given that the actual loan/investment part of these assets only comprises half of the balance sheet, it seems sufficient. Nonetheless, one can question if adding to loan-loss reserves at a rate at around 3% per annum is enough currently to fund the reserves if the situation persists.

What Now?

Trading at a high of $140 early this year shares looked reasonably priced, yet this is of course a bank stock with an asymmetric risk profile, serving a special function in the economy and financial system, as especially unusual situations can be risky for these kinds of institutions.

JPMorgan's stock traded at a high of $140 this January and now at $95, while earnings came in as high as nearly $11 per share last year, indicating that shares traded at just 13 times reported earnings, far below the market multiple indicating that investors had some rightful reservations about the average earnings power through the cycle. Valuations were reasonable enough in combination with a 2 times book value to conclude that the market was confident, yet not overconfident.

This situation has reversed quite a bit as the premium to book has been more or less cut in half, yet still exists. Based on 2019 earnings, multiples have fallen to 8-9 times earnings, yet those earnings are useless, as based on the first quarter numbers earnings trend at $3 per share for 2020. That assumes that approximately $35 billion in loan-loss allowances is enough to offset the loan losses as a result of the current turmoil. Frankly, there might be room for disappointments here as a $1.5 trillion loan book suggests that the allowances amount to just 2-3% of the nominal value, while the pain of this shutdown might be greater, but those are just guesstimates at this point in time.

The balance sheet integrity is not yet in question as JPMorgan could even see another $10 billion in additional annual loan loss reserve additions before breaking-even, as such a move would result in stable book values (assuming the dividend would be suspended) which the company is not yet doing. Another interesting observation: the company kept on buying back shares until the 15th of March!

Final Thoughts

The net effect of a strong balance sheet, the potential for the economy to recover once the situation is under control and the simple fact that many of the losses will be paid for by the government in this crisis (directly, or indirectly) are mitigating factors which the market seems to be pricing in, with shares holding up well, trading comfortably above book.

The reason for that is simple and that is that banks are not entering this period of turmoil from a position of overconfidence with regard to own balance sheet and have not been too optimistic in financing project for their clients.

On the other hand is the asymmetric nature of the current crisis as today's prices still reflect some optimism with shares now trading at levels seen late 2018 and almost seen last summer during a brief sell-off, as the operating conditions and interest rate moves have not been beneficial for the company and the rest of the industry.

Hence, I am still somewhat cautious on the banks although they are entering this period of uncertainty with a strong balance sheet, somewhat conservative practices in recent past, and with some backing of Uncle Sam. For now the banks might be a bit too optimistic, fueling their share price by assuming a swift recovery in the second half of the year which seems far too early to conclude. While a 25% cut in US GDP in the second quarter seems fair, the 10% unemployment numbers look a bit low, as a gut feeling.

Summing it up, JPMorgan is absolute quality in the banking sphere and probably among the best positioned to make it through this crisis, yet it seems that management and investors are a bit optimistic about the final outcome for the bank and economy. With shares still trading far above book value, it does not seem prudent yet to dip my toes into this well-run bank.

