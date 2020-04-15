Berkshire Hathaway: Buying The Ultimate Buffett Stock

Shares of BRK.B are trading at tremendous valuations not seen in sometime with shares trading below book value.

COVID-19 continues to be the sole focus of investors for the past two months now, but the hope is things are beginning to level out and the worst is behind us. As of Monday, global cases rose above 1.95 million and the global death toll reached 119 thousand. US cases surpasses 587 thousand and the death toll reached 24 thousand.

Last week, the S&P 500 saw its best weekly gain since 1974 with investors fearing the virus curve in the US is beginning to flatten combined with the Fed continuing to through the kitchen sink at this economy. In addition, we saw the federal government sign into action the largest emergency aid package in US history. We are seeing help from all sides in an attempt to keep the economy afloat.

I believe investors have been a little too optimistic of late, and I am in the camp that believes further selling pressure is on the horizon once the true economic impact begins to become more apparent through earnings announcements and updated guidance from executives.

With that being said, I am looking for high-quality stocks that are not over leveraged, maintain strong operating cash flows and can take advantage of this pandemic and come out of it stronger.

Looking back over the past 50 plus years, the one company, or person for that matter, that is able to withstand and come out of this bear market stronger than ever is none other than the great Warren Buffett. Mr. Buffett has certainly taken it on the chin during this ongoing pandemic, but I believe he will overcome this and put his company in a better position for the long-term.

As such, today I will discuss the ultimate Warren Buffett stock, and that is none other than Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).

The Ultimate Buffett Stock

Berkshire Hathaway has made a name for itself over the past 50+ years by acquiring businesses at suppressed valuations during times like this. We are living through a time of uncertainty, which has caused markets to become quite volatile, which is usually when Warren and company like to strike deals.

Photo Credit

As of the company’s most recent quarterly filing, Berkshire had over $125 billion of cash on hand and investors have been waiting for years now for them to deploy that cash. As such, with the strong pullback we have seen from February highs, BRK will certainly have the opportunity to use some of that cash.

Instead of putting that cash to work, investors actually saw more inflow as the company sold 13 million shares of Delta Airlines (DAL) and 2.3 million shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) at the beginning of April with airlines completely under siege. Being that we have not seen any moves on the buy side, it does make you wonder if Buffett and company are expecting further selling pressures in the weeks and months ahead. With this amount of dry powder available, I still like siding with Buffett during these times.

Educating The Next Berkshire Generation

Berkshire is one of the most well-known and well-diversified companies in the world today, led by the legendary Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. It is evident that the two are nearing the end of their runs as leaders of the company, but Berkshire is in good hands with Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, who have both worked side by side with Buffett and Munger.

Strong leadership is always key and Buffett is ensuring the next wave of leaders are properly equipped to keep Berkshire moving forward. On top of good operational leaders, the company maintains a very strong board of directors as well.

Berkshire Has Not Recently Fared As Well As Years Past

From 1979 through 2008, Berkshire had outperformed the S&P 500 by 12.6% on average each year surpassing the S&P by a wide margin during that span. However, over the last decade, things have not been as rosy for BRK investors as Berkshire has been a laggard to the S&P 500 for much of that time. Part of the reason for lagging behind is due to the bull run since the great recession not being as complimentary to value investors. This was no ordinary bull run either, it was the longest in history.

During this recent bull run, much of the outperformance was credited to that of technology stocks, an industry Buffett had not been comfortable in. Buffett has remained committed to value investing and only industries he fully understands, but he has shown more interest in stepping outside of his comfort zone and into technology with sizable positions in the likes of Apple (AAPL) and IBM (IBM), along with a few other technology names. In fact, Apple now makes up roughly 30% of the BRK portfolio.

Even the great Warren Buffett is not immune to the COVID-19 pandemic that has overcome the financial markets in 2020. At the beginning of April, Reuters estimated that BRK has lost roughly $60 billion in value from their portfolio in this pandemic, setting up for one of their worst quarters in the history of the company.

Investor Takeaway

There is no doubt we are in tough times, and the current pandemic is awful, but with a proper mindset, there are trading opportunities available today that could change your future for years to come. Berkshire Hathaway has not performed as well as investors have become accustomed to over the years, but with suppressed values across the market, loaded with over $125 billion of cash on hand available to deploy, I believe BRK to be a great add to your portfolio. At bargain prices below book value, these are some of the best levels BRK has traded in some time.

In addition to trading at a tremendous valuation, the company maintains an extremely strong leadership team and executive team in waiting for when Mr. Buffett and Munger decide to step down. Another angle that is intriguing is the fact that the company is now open to investing in technology companies, which I believe will again lead the charge into the near future.

Source: FAST Graphs

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.



Historic Market Opportunity! Act Now! The recent market crash has created exceptional opportunities. Many high-quality REITs are now offered at >10% sustainable dividend yields and have 100-200% upside potential in a recovery. At High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on these discounted opportunities and share all our Top Ideas with our 1,500 members in real-time. Start your 2-Week Free Trial today and get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We have limited spots at a 20% discount. Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.