Even A Little Growth At Synacor Will Go A Long Way

If they do, given the high gross margin and very low valuation, this could quickly become very interesting for investors.

While the two businesses have been stagnant individually, there are some tentative reasons to think the combination will do better, like a big new customer for Synacor's ID business.

Synacor is merging with Qumu in an all-stock deal, giving the combination more of a recurring SaaS nature.

Synacor (SYNC) has been lingering on the loss of a significant customer (ATT.net), even if that wasn't caused by dissatisfaction with their services. However, a new big (yet unnamed) customer and the merger with Qumu (QUMU) could breathe new life into the company.

Even a little growth will improve the bottom line pretty significantly as the company's recurring and high-margin SaaS part will be larger after the merger, and there are some reasons to be hopeful here.

Given the very low valuation that would also quickly add to share gains, as the shares have been lingering:

Synacor has two segments:

Software and services

Portal and advertising

The Software and Services business consists of an email and collaboration platform (Zimbra) and an identity management platform (Cloud ID).

Two recent events stand out which is changing the company quite a bit:

The loss of ATT.net as a customer

The merger with video conferencing provider Qumu

The loss of the consumer-facing ATT portal has already been discussed by SA contributor Eight Diamond Advisors. It didn't come as a surprise as AT&T now partners with Verizon (VZ) which already powers AT&T's email service (via Yahoo).

Nevertheless, while not caused by any major dissatisfaction with their service, needless to say that the loss of a client of this size is a considerable setback.

On the other hand, the company announced a big new customer for its ID management business, so the business still has significant opportunities.

Qumu acquisition

Qumu is recognized as a leader in enterprise video and a contender in video conferencing. While the latter garners most of the attention in these times where business travel has come to a halt and many people work from home, it's the former that also deserves attention (Q4CC):

But the Qumu platform allows us to manage costs and handle the video much more intelligently.

There is an extensive description of the Qumu Enterprise Video Platform in their 10-K which will flesh out this intelligent video handling in considerable detail, so we refer to that. Revenues haven't really been growing for Qumu, from the 10-K:

However, one has to add that the 2019 result was negatively impacted by the delay in three major customer expansion deals (two of which have now closed).

And although the company generates impressive gross margins (10-K):

It's pretty far from profitable (10-K):

That's a $5.3M operational loss last year. However, given the impressive gross margins, this can quickly turn around if the company scales and cut some of the operational cost at the same time, which is exactly what the merger aims to achieve.

On the cost side, there are some $4-5M of synergies already identified, underpinning expectations of the deal being accretive to both adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS in the first fiscal year after close (excluding purchase accounting).

On the revenue side, combining the two companies enables a more compelling platform (Q4CC):

We believe that combining e-mail that's text-based, with video and leveraging identity to integrate into any other current or new tools that our enterprise may choose to use is a highly compelling strategy.

This is likely to lead to significant cross-selling opportunities given the diverse client base of the two solutions.

The combined company is expected to have over $120M in annual revenue on a pro forma basis. This will include an estimated $70M in software revenue, about 70% of which is recurring and approximately $50M in revenues from Synacor's portal and advertising business (ex ATT).

The transaction is structured as an all-stock deal with each share of Qumu will be converted into approximately 1.61 shares of Synacor shares. The merger is expected to close mid-2020.

Q4 results

Revenue in Q4 was $26.8M which was conform expectations. EPS came in 2 cents better at $0.00, with GAAP net loss of $0.6M and adjusted EBITDA of $3.4M both exceeding the high end of the guidance range.

Here is an overview of the last several years from the 10-K:

Basically, the company hasn't been profitable; although, on an adjusted EBITDA basis, things look much better. What causes the difference between the $9M GAAP loss and the $9.5M adjusted EBITDA profit for 2019? Well:

Depreciation and amortization: $11.25M

Provision for income taxes: $0.93M

Long-lived asset impairment: $1.75M

Stock-based compensation: $1.6M

Restructuring cost: $0.96M

Legal expenses: $1.1M

Professional service fees: $0.63M

Interest expense: $0.27M

Portal & Advertising segment totaled $15.2M compared to $27M in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the $12.1M of ATT.net revenue in Q4 '18, revenue was actually up 2%.

Green shoots

As we will show below, even a little growth of the combined combination would quickly improve the bottom line, given the recurring nature of almost half of revenue and the high gross margins. Are there reasons for optimism here? Well:

New big customers for Synacor's cloud ID platform.

Zimbra acquired 98 new customers and expanded deals with 190 additional customers in Q4.

In Portal & Advertising, active publishers grew 30% (y/y) to 110 publishers.

Potential merger revenue synergies.

On the big new cloud ID customer, from the Q4CC:

our Cloud ID, identity and access management platform was selected by a leading provider with tens of millions of users to standardize and scale access across a range of connected devices. This new program will allow the provider the ability to manage multiple users and devices with high levels of security and end-user privacy. Cloud ID will allow the provider to rapidly onboard new partners, scale subscribers and reduce total cost of ownership.

This isn't all that much to go on, and the ad business is likely to be negatively impacted by the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, Qumu's videoconferencing business could get a boost from that.

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

Q1 2020 Guidance: Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 is projected to be in the range of $21.5 million to $23.5 million. The Company expects to report a GAAP net loss of $4.0 million to $4.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million to $1.0 million.

Fiscal 2020 Guidance: Revenue for full year 2020 is expected to be in the range of $95.0 million to $102.0 million. The Company expects to report a net loss in the range of $7.7 million to $9.7 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $6.0 million to $8.0 million.

This includes transaction costs but no revenues from the Qumu acquisition.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The Software segment produced a gross margin of about 74% and an EBITDA margin of about 31%. The Advertising segment delivered a 36% gross margin and about a 17% EBITDA margin.

Margins did improve notably the last two quarters with gross margin getting a boost because of the exit of ATT.net, which shifted the revenue mix in favor of the higher margin Software segment.

Non-GAAP operating cost declined 25.3% to $12M in Q4, although part of that is, of course, related to the exit of ATT.net.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Given the losses at Qumu, one might also want to consider these:

Data by YCharts

That turns out not too bad actually. Combined, the company isn't losing all that much cash, and with the $4-5M of cost synergies that might very well turn positive, after the integration is completed.

Until then, the company has $11M of cash (and no debt) from Synacor and $10.6M in cash (and no debt) from Qumu, they should be quite comfortable here.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuations are really pretty low. There are, of course, reasons for that, neither company is really growing much, nor are they profitable, although it should be noted that a little more than half of Qumu's market cap is cash.

As each share of Qumu will be converted into approximately 1.61 shares of Synacor shares, as there are 13M shares outstanding that convert into 21M shares of Synacor. Adding the 39M existing shares gives 60M shares for the combined company, giving the combined combination an EV/S of 0.3.

There seem to be others who think the shares are cheap, from FinViz:

Not something investors see every day, but this time, we see it twice as the picture is similar for Qumu (FinViz):

Conclusion

There already were some green shoots for the companies individually, as the big new customer for Synacor's ID business. However, we think the combined company makes more sense.

There is some reason to argue that the combination is a better proposition for potential customers and that there are some cross-selling opportunities to gain.

Also, $4-5M in cost-cutting goes a long way to move the combined company to generate cash and break-even.

The combined company will produce in the order of $120M in revenues, nearly $50M of which are high-margin recurring SaaS sales. If they manage to scale that even a little, the effect on results will be quite noticeable.

As valuation is modest, this scenario will also have quite an impact on that. The only problem with it is that we're not sure it's going to materialize, although there are a few promising signs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.