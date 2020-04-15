LSI Industries: Almost Debt Free

LSI Industries (LYTS) was in the midst of an upward trend before the advent of the coronavirus disrupted the market. The broader effects on the company’s business won’t be known for some time although the early indications will likely become clearer during the company’s third quarter earnings call scheduled for the morning of April 23, 2020.

In any event, while we continue to believe the company in headed in the right direction, the likelihood of any potential acquisition of the company has decreased given uncertainty surrounding the economy and specifically the construction industry. Legrand (OTCPK:LGRVF), which remains our favorite potential acquirer, has continued its acquisitions in the United States with the February purchase of Focal Point, a well-regarded manufacturer of primarily upper end architectural interior lighting. Legrand has yet to make an acquisition which fills out the more commoditized and exterior lighting product segments in its growing lighting products portfolio, a gap which would be reasonably well filled by LSI Industries.

Nonetheless, challenges exist in the current environment. LSI Industries continues to experience revenue declines in the lighting segment (though margins have improved) as the graphics business has shown ongoing incremental growth. However, the company’s core petroleum industry customers have been hard hit by the sudden decline in crude oil prices and are looking to reduce cash commitments wherever possible including, potentially, captive service station divisions. In addition, while the independent convenience store customer base has not been impacted in quite the same way, or likely to the same degree as the also important quick service food industry which represents another meaningful customer base for the graphics business, these businesses too are looking to reduce cash expenditures. The graphics business could face a steep challenge in the event customers cancel or defer major rebranding projects.

Fortunately, any such activity may largely represent a delay in rather than a loss of the related business. The majority of such work should simply be delayed and extended by cash containment measures rather than wholly lost as branding refresh and replacement cycles inevitably continue to move forward in the longer term.

AIA Billing Index

Still, indications that the coronavirus economic turmoil is already impacting commercial construction appear in initial survey information collected by the American Institute or Architects (NASDAQ:AIA), which tracks architectural billings and whose architectural billing index serves as a leading indicator for construction spending. The preliminary data for March suggests that the majority of architectural firms are already seeing a downturn in design contracts and inquiries. The information available from our contacts within the design industry suggests that the downtown in being led, unsurprisingly, by commercial construction where private owners have cancelled or deferred plans for new projects or placed projects already in design on indefinite hold pending a better understanding of the economic and financial impacts to their businesses. Public projects, especially federal and state projects, have not yet been nearly as affected although the impact on these areas may be delayed and felt over time as states and municipalities grapple with lower tax revenues.

Asset Sales

The company did manage to close its sale of the North Canton, Ohio, manufacturing plant on March 18, 2020. The timing of the sale may prove fortuitous given the economic situation and the impact on commercial real estate financing. The sale resulted in cash proceeds to the company of about $7.6 million – almost 7% of the company’s present market capitalization.

We continue to believe there is scope for the company to close or consolidate at least one other manufacturing facility, especially one of the company’s smaller facilities located in central or southern Ohio. A consolidation and/or sale would result in additional incremental cost savings as well as, potentially, additional gains from asset dispositions. The company’s past efforts to consolidate its facilities suggests that the company will be closely looking at any such opportunities.

Debt

LSI Industries has aggressively moved to reduce debt over the last eighteen months. The company had debt of $45.4 million as of June 30, 2018, which has since declined to $10.4 million. In the event the company continues on its previous path and uses the proceeds from the sale of the North Canton, Ohio, facility to reduce debt (as its press release indicates is the intent), the company could be debt free by the end of the current fiscal year. In addition to reducing interest expense, this would provide the company with far more financial flexibility to withstand economic shocks – including coronavirus.

Liquidity

The company’s repayment of the majority of its debt over the last two years leaves it in a comparably strong financial position. The interest savings alone would amount to about $1.0 million on an annual basis and a vast improvement over interest expense of $2.3 million in the prior fiscal year. The company had $64.6 million in available credit under its line of credit before considering any repayment associated with the sale of the North Canton, Ohio, property, leaving the company with sufficient resources. It’s also worth nothing, from a liquidity standpoint, that should the company find it necessary, a discontinuation of the dividend would result in an additional $5 million in cash savings per year.

We’d be disappointed to see the dividend suspended but, if necessary under the circumstances, the option provides an additional buffer for the company. We don’t see this as being necessary, even given the impact of coronavirus, given the company’s overall liquidity position. Indeed, the dividend is more secure today than it was at the time of our first article on the company.

New Products

In the midst of these changes, the company has continued to refine its product portfolio and launch new products. In addition to commercial floodlighting, the company has launched a universal site lighting pole replacement, updated commercial lighting, and a color temperate and lumen output selectable edge lit flat panel LED fixture.

The products are, for the most part, not especially innovative but nonetheless welcome expansions of the company’s product line. The last product allows the company to join a handful of other manufacturers which have introduced field adjustable LED lighting. The development is intriguing from a design and engineering standpoint since the option eliminates the need to specify different fixtures of the same product series for different applications and allows the fixture’s color temperature and light output (lumens) to be selected in the field. The introduction of similar products has been occurring more frequently but remains somewhat uncommon in the broader lighting market.

Looking Forward

LSI Industries has a long road ahead despite the improvements over the last eighteen months. The company’s revenues in the lighting segment continue to deteriorate although margins have so far held up as the company shifts away from less profitable commoditized lighting products. The graphics segment continues to grow incrementally although profitability is pressured by project startup costs, among other factors, while the downturn in fast food and oil and gas may impact ongoing work. Selling, general, and administrative expenses require ongoing attention to trim additional costs from the income statement. Finally, LSI remains a lower tier manufacturer when it comes to critical local lighting representatives who interface with specifying architects and engineers beyond its core market industries, a hurdle which will make market share expansion more difficult in the broader lighting and controls market often referenced by management.

Conclusion

Still, we remain optimistic about LSI Industries. The company’s management continues to move in the right direction by consolidating operations, reducing operating expenses, paying down debt, and selling unnecessary assets. The proactive approach has been a welcome change from the more incremental previous approach though the company has already captured much of the low hanging fruit. The path forward requires increased effort on the more difficult process of actually growing the business.

The short to intermediate term will likely be challenging for the company but the actions taken by the company’s management over the last eighteen months have put the company in a much stronger position to whether the storm than would have previously been the case. Indeed, it’s arguable that those efforts, including the consolidation and sale of manufacturing facilities and the repayment of debt, may be the differentiating factor between a company able to withstand the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and one which would have been, at best, severely hobbled by the likely forthcoming economic downturn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.