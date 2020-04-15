Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF: Many Stocks In Its Portfolio May Actually Benefit From COVID-19

The fund will benefit from several growth trends in the next few years.

ETF Overview

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) owns a portfolio of large-cap technology stocks in the United States. The fund seeks to track the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index. Most of the stocks in FTEC’s portfolio are large-cap growth stocks that have strong balance sheets to weather an economic recession. Stocks in FTEC’s portfolio should benefit from several technological trends in the next few years. In addition, many stocks will actually benefit from the outbreak of COVID-19 as social distancing has accelerated digital transformation and cloud services. FTEC’s valuation appears to be reasonable after a pullback in March and is a good fund to own in the long term.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

FTEC consists of large-cap technology companies

Majority of FTEC’s stocks are large-cap stocks. In fact, nearly 83% of its portfolio consists of large-cap stocks. These are well-established companies that have sustainable business models and generally have a strong balance sheet to get through difficult situations.

Source: Fidelity Investments

In fact, many of its top 10 holdings are software (Microsoft (MSFT), Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce.com (CRM), Oracle (ORCL)) or services (Visa (V), Mastercard (MA)) companies that generate strong cash flows from their operations without the need to invest heavily to grow their businesses.

Morningstar Moat Status Financial Health Rating % of ETF Microsoft Wide Strong 18.29% Apple (AAPL) Narrow Strong 18.07% Visa Wide Strong 4.58% Intel (INTC) Wide Moderate 3.92% Mastercard Wide Strong 3.72% Cisco (CSCO) Narrow Strong 2.71% Nvidia (NVDA) Narrow Moderate 2.37% Adobe Wide Strong 2.35% Salesforce.com Wide Strong 1.92% Oracle Wide Moderate 1.83% Total: 59.76%

Source: Created by author

These are companies with a better growth profile

FTEC’s portfolio of stocks consists of mostly companies with strong growth characteristics. As can be seen from the table below, FTEC has a better growth profile than the S&P 500 Index. In fact, its weighted average sales growth rate of 7.68% is higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 6.94%. Similarly, its cash flow growth rate of 9.38% is also better than the S&P 500 Index’s 7.61%. Finally, its book value growth rate of 8.45% is better than the S&P 500 Index’s 6.44%.

FTEC S&P 500 Index Sales Growth (%) 7.68% 6.94% Cash Flow Growth (%) 9.38% 7.61% Book Value Growth (%) 8.45% 6.44%

Source: Morningstar

FTEC’s strong growth profile should continue in the next decade thanks to several technology trends that drives growth. Here, we will highlight several trends. First, according to IDC, worldwide spending in the technologies and services that enable the digital transformation of business practices, products, and organizations is forecast to reach $2.3 trillion in 2023. IDC’s research suggests that the five-year compound annual growth rate will be over 17%. This will enable a long runway of growth for many companies in FTEC’s portfolio.

Second, the global software market is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030. This will be much higher than the current $550 billion in 2019. In fact, it is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of about 5% through 2050. Many software companies in FTEC’s portfolio will benefit from this trend in the next few decades.

Source: Sand Hill

Many stocks in FTEC’s portfolio will actually benefit from the COVID-19 outbreak

While some companies will face challenges, there are many companies in FTEC’s portfolio that will actually benefit from the COVID-19 outbreak. Here, we will highlight a few. First, the outbreak of COVID-19 will accelerate the trend of people switching from cash to cards/digital transactions as cash could be one of the mediums to help transmit the virus. Companies such as Mastercard and Visa will benefit from this trend. Second, companies such as Microsoft and Cisco will benefit from the trend of increasing demand for cloud services as people work from home. Intel, which supplies CPUs for servers, should also benefit from this trend.

FTEC’s valuation is now more reasonable

The stock market selloff in March has caused a pullback in FTEC’s valuation. As can be seen from the chart below, FTEC’s weighted average price to earnings ratio has dropped to 19.77x from 22.90x back in January 2020. Similarly, its weighted average price to cash flow ratio has declined from 15.75x in January 2020 to only 13.92x now. The valuation appears to be much more reasonable now.

FTEC (04/11) S&P 500 Index P/E Ratio 19.77x 16.02x Price to Sales Ratio 3.42x 1.75x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 13.92x 9.42x

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

Risks And Challenges

A concentrated portfolio

FTEC has a concentrated portfolio. In fact, Microsoft and Apple account for about 18.29% and 18.07% of the portfolio respectively. This high exposure can introduce considerable risk especially if any of these two stocks perform poorly.

Economic recession

Stocks in FTEC’s portfolio may experience declining revenues in an economic recession. In addition, negative market sentiment in an economic downturn may result in valuation contraction.

Investor Takeaway

FTEC is a low-cost ETF choice for investors seeking to invest in large-cap growth technology stocks. Stocks in FTEC’s portfolio should benefit from several growth trends in the next few years. In addition, many stocks in its portfolio will actually benefit from the outbreak of COVID-19. FTEC appears to be attractively valued right now. Given its strong growth outlook, it is a good candidate for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.