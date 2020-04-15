Fastly Faces High Growth Comps In A Challenging 2020

I'm Neutral on the stock at its current level.

FSLY has grown revenue impressively, but faces a sales pipeline slowdown in 2020 as the effects of COVID-19 will likely hamper its growth plans.

The firm provides enterprises with a range of content delivery, security, and other edge cloud computing services.

Fastly went public in May 2019, raising $180 million in gross IPO proceeds.

Quick Take

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) went public in May 2019, selling 11.25 million shares of Class A stock at a price of $16.00 per share.

The firm provides businesses with the ability to deliver, secure, and optimize their digital content via its edge cloud platform.

FSLY has been growing revenue at an enviable rate, but the effects of the COVID-19 virus on its sales pipeline in 1H 2020 will likely be a material risk to its short-term growth trajectory.

My bias on the stock is Neutral at its current level.

Company

San Francisco, California-based Fastly was founded in 2011 to provide 'established enterprises and technology-savvy organizations' with a rapid cloud computing platform that consists of a large number of small clusters with powerful servers.

Edge computing is the paradigm shift of centralized data processing that uses various techniques, such as end-user geolocation, to optimize content delivery speed and cut operational costs. "Computation is largely or completely performed on distributed device nodes."

Management is headed by CEO Joshua Bixby, who joined the firm in February 2020 and was previously General Partner at Stanley Park Ventures.

As of March 31st, 2019, Fastly operated a 45 terabit network, located across 60 unique points-of-presence globally. It provides developers with a content delivery network, internet, and cloud security, load balancing, as well as video and streaming services.

Below is a brief overview video of Fastly's CDN:

Source: Fastly

Management states that "legacy CDNs, enterprise data centers, and central cloud architectures suffer from a number of technical limitations," as they are often a 'black box solutions' that limit developers and increase costs due to the lack of real-time visibility and control or the usage of outdated infrastructure.

Fastly's services offer programmability, real-time visibility and control, consistent performance, support for agile development processes, and an API for automation.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global IAAS (Infrastructure-as-a-service) market was valued at $19.2 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $92 billion by 2023, growing at a very strong CAGR of 25.3% between 2017 and 2023.

The main factors driving market growth are the rise in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure with faster access to data, growing cloud adoption, as well as the shift to hybrid cloud as primary deployment model, as can be seen by the graphic below:

Due to lack of an advanced IT infrastructure, growth in the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa regions is expected to be hindered by comparison to North America and Europe.

Major competitors that operate CDNs include:

Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Limelight (NASDAQ:LLNW)

EdgeCast (NYSE:VZ)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Amazon CloudFront (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Google Cloud Platform (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Recent Performance

FSLY's topline revenue by quarter has grown markedly over the past five quarters, with Q4 19's results representing a 44.4% growth over the same period in 2018:

Gross profit by quarter has grown similarly over the same period:

However, operating losses by quarter have increased significantly, as the chart shows here:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have made some progress toward profitability:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO, FSLY's stock price has risen 51% percent vs. the U.S. IT index's rise of 1.2 percent and the overall U.S. market's drop of 6.1 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $2,120,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,020,000,000 Price / Sales 7.53 Enterprise Value / Sales 10.06 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -68.91 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$94,180,000 Revenue Growth Rate 38.67% Earnings Per Share -$0.75

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to FSLY would be Akamai; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Akamai Fastly Variance Price / Sales 5.35 7.53 40.9% Enterprise Value / Sales 5.44 10.06 85.1% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 18.61 -68.91 -470.3% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $448,140,000 -$94,180,000 -121.0% Revenue Growth Rate 6.6% 38.7% 485.9%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings call for Q4 and full-year 2019, management addressed the appointment of Joshua Bixby as CEO. Bixby has been a senior executive at the firm for six years, and his promotion allows the co-founder and CTO Artur Bergman to transition to Chief Architect and Chairperson.

Bixby highlighted the firm's 39% revenue growth rate in 2019, which was slightly higher than its 2018 growth rate of 37.8%, an impressive result.

He also asserted the company is 'making progress on the path towards profitability,' though that progress was incremental, and used $94 million in operational cash flow in the process.

As to its other financial results, FSLY's dollar-based net retention rate, a key metric for SaaS companies, rose from a previous 135% to 136%.

This metric is important as it indicates how well the firm's product market fit is, and its 'land, adopt and extend' marketing approach results in a negative churn rate, effectively generating more revenue from the same customer cohort over time.

Looking ahead, management guided revenue in 2020 to a midpoint of $260 million, representing a lowered 30% growth rate.

For the late February call, the effects of the COVID-19 were described as having 'no material effect at this time.'

I suspect that has changed materially since then. At the very least, prospect activity will likely have slowed the sales pipeline down due to decision delay. So, 1H 2020's results will probably look relatively unimpressive when compared to 2019.

It's a shame, as 2019 was a 'year of investment on the marketing side', and the firm was starting to see the results of that investment.

Additionally, with the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and an uncertain election year environment in the U.S., the negative effects on the sales pipeline may present greater risks in the short term.

Given these uncertainties, while FSLY is well positioned to resume growth once the global returns to 'normal,' the timing and duration of the return-to-normal process and its sales effects lead me to remain Neutral on the stock at its present level.

