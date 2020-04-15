First Horizon's Earnings To Suffer From Margin Compression, Oil Exposure

Net interest margin will likely decline this year due to the federal funds rate cuts, lag in deployment of funds from Truist Financial, and decrease in purchase accounting accretion.

First Horizon National Corporation's (NYSE: FHN) earnings will likely plunge this year on the back of a decline in net interest margin following the federal funds rate cuts. The time lag in deploying deposits assumed from Truist Financial Corporation will also temporarily shrink the margin. Moreover, provisions expenses will likely surge this year due to the oil sector exposure, which will further pressurize earnings. On the other hand, the fixed income business will support the bottom-line because the decline in interest rates will boost the business' income. Overall, I'm expecting FHN's earnings per share to decline by 27% year-over-year in 2020 to $1.0. I'm expecting net income to jump by 28% year-over-year in 2020 due to the planned merger of IBERIABANK (Nasdaq: IBKC) in the middle of this year. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. However, the uncertainties related to COVID-19's impact has increased the risks to earnings and valuation. Due to the risks, I'm adopting a neutral rating on FHN.

Margin Likely to Compress Due to Interest Rate Cuts, Lag in Deployment of Funds

The cut in the federal funds rate will likely squeeze FHN's net interest margin, NIM, this year. Moreover, the time lag in deploying the deposits assumed from Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) into loans will compress NIM. FHN is planning to assume $2.4 billion worth of deposits from TFC in the second quarter of 2020, according to the company's press release. FHN will also acquire $410 million in loans and 30 branches under the TFC deal. I'm expecting FHN to temporarily park the funds into low yielding securities before channeling them towards loans. The COVID-19 lockdowns are likely to further prolong the time lag between deposit assumption and loan generation. Consequently, I'm expecting the TFC deal to further squeeze the NIM. Moreover, the management mentioned in the fourth-quarter conference call that it expects the purchase accounting accretion to decline in the coming quarters, which will further compress NIM. Consequently, I'm expecting the NIM to dip by 10bps in the first quarter and then by 15bps in the second quarter of 2020, on a linked quarter basis. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

FHN's planned merger with IBERIABANK by the middle of 2020 will boost FHN's balance sheet size this year. The combined organization will have $75 billion in assets, $57 billion in deposits and $55 billion in loans, according to a press release. Due to the increase in earning assets, FHN's net interest income will most probably rise this year. I'm expecting loans to grow by 79% year-over-year in 2020 due to the merger with IBKC. The following table shows my estimates for net loans and other balance sheet items.

Based on the expectations of NIM compression and the increase in earning assets, I'm expecting FHN's net interest income to rise by 33% year-over-year in 2020.

Oil Exposure to Boost Provisions Expenses

Provisions expenses are likely to surge this year, which will further pressurize earnings. As mentioned in the latest 10-K filing, FHN has exposure to the oil and gas sector, which will most probably boost provisions this year. Additionally, IBKC operates in Southern markets whose economies depend on the oil and gas sector to some degree. As mentioned in the merger presentation, IBKC operates in some areas of Texas and Louisiana whose economies are linked to the oil and gas sector. I'm expecting oil prices to remain depressed in the coming months due to low demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, I'm expecting credit quality to worsen in the sector leading to higher provisions charges. I'm expecting provisions expenses to increase to 20bps of gross loans compared to 15bps of gross loans last year.

Fixed Income Business to Salvage Operating Efficiency

FHN's fixed income business will likely support the bottom-line in a declining rate scenario because the business is counter-cyclical in nature, as mentioned in the fourth quarter's investor presentation. The cut in interest rates in March will push up revenue from fixed income this year, which will, in turn, drive up non-interest income. The addition of deposit accounts from TFC and IBKC will also drive fee income this year.

I'm expecting the growth in non-interest income to outpace the growth in non-interest expenses this year. Non-interest expenses will likely rise due to merger-related expenses, the acquisition of 30 branches from TFC, and an increase in balance sheet size and number of customers following the IBKC merger. Overall, I'm expecting the growth in revenue and non-interest expenses to lead to an efficiency ratio of 65.0% in 2020, down from 66.1% in 2019.

Expecting Earnings Per Share to Dip by 27%

The NIM contraction and increase in provisions expenses will likely drag earnings, while the growth in non-interest income will support the bottom-line. Overall, I'm expecting earnings per share to decline by 27% year-over-year in 2020 to $1.0 per share. In total, I'm expecting earnings to increase by 28% to $557 million in 2020 due to the merger of equals. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Due to the uncertainties surrounding the duration and impact of COVID-19, the actual results posted might vary from the earning estimates. Firstly, if the economic impact of COVID-19 exceeds my expectations, then provisions expenses can rise higher than the estimates. Moreover, if the Federal Reserve cuts rates to below zero, then NIM can compress even further. These uncertainties make FHN quite a risky investment.

I'm expecting FHN to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.15 per share in the remainder of 2020. The threats of a dividend cut are low because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 60%, which is manageable. FHN bore a higher payout ratio of 71% in 2015, which shows that it is willing to maintain a high payout if earnings can improve in the coming years. The dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Offering High Upside for a Holding Period of Nine Months

I'm using the historical price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value FHN. The stock traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.03 in 2019. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $14.8 gives a target price of $15.2 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 75% from FHN's April 13 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The high price upside suggests that FHN is a feasible investment for a holding period of at least nine months. However, the COVID-19 related uncertainties make FHN quite a risky investment. Due to the risks and uncertainties, I'm adopting a neutral rating on FHN.

