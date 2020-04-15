AmerisourceBergen: A 32% Total Return Potential

AmerisourceBergen's stock has gone nowhere in the past three years. However, in the recent turbulence period in the stock market, it has outperformed the S&P 500.

AmerisourceBergen’s (ABC) stock price has gone exactly nowhere in the past three years. Without any capital gains, its investors’ return has been only from dividend payments. However, as the company keeps growing revenue and delivers consistent positive free cash flow, we believe AmerisourceBergen can bring 32% potential return to shareholders.

Outperform the S&P 500 in the recent turbulence period

In the past three years, AmerisourceBergen has delivered an 8.92% total return to its shareholders, mainly from dividend payments, much lower than the S&P 500’s 22.20% total return during the same period.

Source: Ycharts

Its stock price has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 in the three-year period. However, it was due to the rapid growth of the S&P 500 from 2017 to 2019. If we look at the recent turbulence period in the stock market, AmerisourceBergen has outperformed the overall market, beating the S&P 500 by approximately 17.5%.

Source: Ycharts

Business snapshot

AmerisourceBergen has two main business segments, the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services (PDS) segment and the Animal Health & Global Commercialization Services (GCS) segment. The PDS segment is the largest revenue and profit generator, accounting for 96.2% and 79% of the total revenue and operating income, respectively. Nevertheless, its operating margin is quite low, at less than 1%. In this segment, the key differentiator is ION Solutions for Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) contracting for oncology physician practices. With the contracting analysis and business practice solutions provided by ION Solutions, physicians can run their practices in a more efficient and profitable way.

The Animal Health & GCS segment, with higher growth, has a much better margin, at nearly 5.7% in the first quarter 2020. This segment has several good leading businesses. MWI, the largest business in the Animal Health & GCS segment, is the leader in the animal health market, owning 25% of the companion animal market and around 40% of the production animal market. World Courier, with more than 140 offices in 50 countries around the world, is the world’s innovative leader in clinical trials and medical logistics. Lash Group, the technology-focused business, helps patients to access, afford and stay in on the treatments. Lash Group operates in more than 100 patient support programs, serving more than 15 million patients in total.

Consistently returning cash to shareholders

What we like about the company is its strict capital allocation, including consistent capital return to shareholders. In the past decade, it has kept buying back shares and paying increasing dividends.

Source: Ycharts

Since 2010, the total shares outstanding has been reduced from 282 million to only 206 million, while the dividend per share has risen from $0.32 to $1.60. If long-term investors have been holding AmerisourceBergen shares from 2010, they would make 3.5x with this investment, or 13.35% compounded annual return, including dividends. In fiscal year 2019, the company has returned as much as $1 billion to shareholders, around 30% in dividends and 70% in share buybacks. Thus, the 2019 total shareholders return’s yield is nearly 5.5%.

Strong balance sheet

AmerisourceBergen has employed more debt financing over time. In the past decade, the total interest-bearing debt has jumped from $1.34 billion in 2010 to $4.17 billion. Financial debt/EBITDA ratio has also moved up from 1x to 2.6x.

Source: Ycharts

Compared to its peers including Cardinal Health (CAH) and McKesson Corp. (MCK), AmerisourceBergen is the least leveraged among the three. McKesson has the highest Debt/EBITDA at 4.24x. Cardinal Health ranks second with 3.11x leverage, 22% higher than AmerisourceBergen.

Source: Ycharts

Furthermore, AmerisourceBergen’s total debt is considered comfortable for the company, with different maturities spreading out from 2020 to 2049.

Source: AmerisourceBergen’s SEC filing

The company has $400 million due in 2020, $531.7 million due in 2021, and $350 million in receivables securitization facility due in 2022. In fiscal 2020, it expects to generate $2.44 billion in EBITDA, which is already enough to cover the debt payments in the next three years. Thus, we can rest assured there is no pressure for AmerisourceBergen at this debt level.

A 32% potential return

In the earnings call of Q1 2020, the company raised 2020 EPS guidance from the range of $7.30-$7.60 to the range of $7.55-$7.80, due to the strong operating performance, ongoing share buybacks and its exit of the struggling PharMEDium business. If we assume its 2020 EPS come in at $7.60, with a Price-to-Earnings ratio of 15x, AmerisourceBergen should be worth $114 per share, 27% upside from the current price. Furthermore, investors can get a potential additional 5% return from 2020 share buybacks and dividend payments, bringing the total return potential to 32%.

Potential Risks

We should be also aware of the potential legal risks that AmerisourceBergen is currently facing. Along with other companies including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), McKesson, Cardinal Health and Mallinckrodt (MNK), AmerisourceBergen has been sued by more than 2,000 cities, counties and other local governments entities for opioid crisis. Three large pharmaceutical distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen might have to collectively pay as much as $18 billion in fines. In the best case, the company might pay little fine and move on; however, in the worst case, it can be quite detrimental to the company's fate. We believe that this litigation will affect the company's cash flow to some extent, and it has already prepared for it. We do not think the fine would be so large that it would destroy the company. However, it is still a wild card at the moment.

Conclusion

With the stable cash generation, consistent growing dividend payment and share buyback history, and strong balance sheet, AmerisourceBergen fits well in long-term investors’ portfolios. However, investors also be aware of the potential litigation risks that the company is facing at the current moment.

