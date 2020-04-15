Forget Zoom, Buy Facebook Stock Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

With the majority of the world self-isolating, many are turning to social media to interact with each other. Zoom (ZM) is ahead of the pack, providing easy video conferencing for socialising as well as professional meetings.

In March, the company announced it had over 200 million users - a staggering rise from its previous max total of 10 million.

Its success is reflected in the monumental upside movement in its stock price.

Source: Yahoo Finance

On 12 December 2019, one Zoom share was worth around $66. By 23 March 2020, the same share was worth $159.

Such a large jump during a period in which the rest of the economy faces a recession quickly caught the attention of investors.

As countries continue their lockdowns indefinitely, Zoom stock would thus seem to be the smart play.

However, long-term investors whose interests lie in social media should not only look at Facebook (FB) but should also avoid Zoom stock entirely.

Facebook stock's recent performance... or lack thereof

Facebook, like the majority of the market, has felt the impact of COVID-19. Prior to the pandemic triggering American lockdowns, Facebook's stock price peaked $223 at the end of January.

The stock price then plummeted to $146 in mid-March, wiping out its 2019 gains.

Facebook's chart effectively looks like an inverse of Zoom's over this period.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The company's sharp drop in share price was not unwarranted either. Although the company was caught in the sweeping wave of the entire market "crash", Facebook itself saw its financials turn for the worse.

At the end of March, Facebook announced:

we've seen a weakening in our ads business in countries taking aggressive actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

30% of the company's ad revenue is generated from the travel and film industries. Both industries have been hit hard during the pandemic. The postponement of the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die reportedly will cost Facebook $50 million alone.

Small businesses, which also generate significant revenue streams for the social media giant, may have either gone into hiatus or shut down indefinitely. Either way, ad spending is considerably lower if not non-existent.

Cowen & Co analysts now expect Facebook's net revenue to be $67.8 billion, which is a whopping drop of $15.7 billion from its previous forecast. If correct, it will be the first time Facebook will report negative revenue year-on-year numbers since it was founded in 2004.

Negative revenue isn't exactly good news for investors, especially when Facebook is planning on increasing its costs by hiring 10,000 new staff by the end of the year.

Facebook's users

With the majority of the world staying inside, the internet seems to be the best distraction. Consequently, one would expect Facebook usage to increase.

"In a time of disaster, people rely more on social services... we are seeing surges in traffic, especially in areas most affected," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. "People want to stay connected while being asked to maintain social distancing and eliminate loneliness."

Zuckerberg wasn't wrong either. Messaging across Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp increased 50% last month in countries heavily affected by the coronavirus. In Italy alone, Facebook usage increased by 70%.

Even before the virus, Facebook was the number one social media platform with over 449 million more users than YouTube.

Combined usage of Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram is just under 6.5 billion.

Stats as of January 2020. Source: Statista

However, usage does not equal revenue, let alone profit. "We don't monetize many of the services where we're seeing increased engagement, and we've seen a weakening in our ads business in countries taking aggressive actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Facebook admitted in their update at the end of March.

What's the use of having users if no one is advertising to them?

The case for Facebook

Facebook has seen a surge in usage but taken a toll in revenue, so why should you pay it any attention?

Well, the case for Facebook largely relies on the assumption that normality will be restored to the world.

In a nutshell, the impacts of COVID-19 on Facebook should be regarded as short-term effects.

2019 was an incredibly bullish year for Facebook, with $200 billion being added to its value. In that year alone, the company generated $70.7 billion in sales from Facebook and Instagram. Prior to the pandemic, many were predicting Facebook to be the next US public company to join the trillion-dollar-value club.

Fundamentally, Facebook is on solid ground. With revenue increasing 27% year-over-year and daily active users increasing 9% year-over-year, Facebook continues to grow. Additionally, a $52 billion cash reserve gives the social media behemoth plenty of room to manoeuvre at times of crisis.

Although Facebook's user numbers may not result in revenue directly, such gargantuan figures leave a great deal of untapped potential. Once the pandemic dies over and businesses start operating again, ad revenue will undoubtedly bounce back. Where will the ads go? Directly to the fingertips of Facebook and Instagram users. WhatsApp isn't even monetarized yet - it's only a matter of time.

Oculus - Facebook's VR company is also still largely in its infancy. We're yet to see how Facebook manipulates technology into money.

Even the Cowen analysts, who are expecting negative revenue figures, are expecting ad revenue to "bounce back" in 2021. The forecasts drawn up by John Blackledge's team are projecting growth of 23% year-over-year to $83 billion.

EPS for the social media giant is also expected to grow substantially. Currently, EPS sits at around $6 but analyst consensus reckons that figure will hit around $8 by the end of this fiscal year. Such an increase would be a 25% growth from last year. By the end of 2021, EPS is expected to be $10, another 25% increase.

"It's foolish to think the coronavirus means the growth story is over for FB stock," Investor Place writes.

Digital marketing may have taken a hit during the pandemic, but it is far from derailing. Online marketing is not only the present but also will continue to grow in importance in the future.

Averaging 2.5 billion monthly active users even disregarding stay-at-home-lockdowns, no other platform comes close to Facebook's reach.

Facebook is a no-brainer long-term play.

Current valuation

Facebook is, currently, trading at over 20% below its 52-week high, which is quite a considerable discount.

With a trailing P/E of 27 and a forward P/E of 20, Facebook is at a reasonable valuation given the current situation. However, if one disregards the current situation, the valuation makes Facebook cheap. And here's the thing: long-term investors should somewhat disregard the coronavirus in evaluating long-term play.

When the virus dies down, Facebook will bounce back. If the virus doesn't die down, well, we have bigger fish to fry.

Matt McCall from Investor Place goes as far as saying "it doesn't matter what Facebook's numbers are for fiscal 2020... At the end of the day, we're talking about one of the strongest balance sheets in the public markets with one of the most profitable business models on earth."

I can't help but agree.

Having said that, Facebook's 2020 Q1 Earnings Report is set to be released on 22 April. It would not be surprising if the stock suffers more upon these earnings.

Why not Zoom

On the contrary, Zoom's figures are rather alarming. Yes, the spike in price is attractive but don't be seduced.

Unlike Facebook's rather attractive valuation, Zoom's P/E ratio is almost 1,500. To put this into perspective, the aggregate P/E ratio of the telecom service industry is only 17.84. Yes, Zoom is performing much better than other telecom services but a four-figure P/E ratio makes the company extremely overvalued.

When the pandemic begins to shrivel, will its 200 million users still be clinging on to video conferences? Unlikely. Perhaps its 10 million users who enjoyed the platform before the virus will continue with its service, but the other 190 million will see their friends at the pub instead.

Additionally, security breaches within the app have led to severe action from authorities against its usage. Singapore has recently suspended the use of Zoom for video teaching after a "lewd" online classroom hack.

Conclusion

In a time of global lockdown and social distancing, Zoom is unquestionably one of technology's saving graces. In terms of its impact on the world, the sharp jump of its stock price is somewhat justified.

Meanwhile, Facebook has seen the adverse financial effects of COVID-19. With businesses dwindling and industries pausing, ad revenue is being hit hard and Facebook's stock price has deservedly suffered.

However, Zoom's success will be short-lived. In the long run, Zoom will have achieved making a name for itself but not much else once the pandemic is over. Its user base will shrivel and its true value will begin to reveal itself.

Facebook's situation is the opposite. Its damage is short-lived and its recovery will only strengthen its position as the leading social media company. Even if coronavirus wipes out the entirety of 2020, Facebook, in 2020, will still be a solid investment by 2025. COVID-19 will delay Facebook from its trillion-dollar status but won't prevent it entirely.

Coronavirus and Zoom have the world at their mercy for now, but the world will return to Facebook when the virus is beaten. Betting on Zoom, in the long run, is effectively betting against the world's battle with coronavirus.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.