DocuSign Is Breaking Out To All-Time Highs

The stock price is modestly overvalued but not enough to deter an investment in this stock.

Investors believe that DocuSign will benefit from the pandemic. Thus, the stock price is breaking out to an all-time high.

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is the industry leader in electronic signatures and appears to be one of the beneficiaries of the pandemic that has resulted in a massive work-from-home movement. In fact, I wrote an article on DocuSign a little less than 2 months ago, and the stock is up 22% while the S&P 500 is down 15%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The stock price is now breaking out to a new all-time high.

I learned a long time ago that it is not wise to bet against a strong bullish move even though the stock price, in my opinion, is a little overvalued. The fundamentals that I typically examine are good, fundamentals such as revenue growth, free cash flow and fulfillment of the Rule of 40. Therefore, I am reiterating my bullish rating for DocuSign.

Stock Valuation

I use a custom technique to estimate the relative valuation of the stock price versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The technique consists of creating a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth. The plot below illustrates how DocuSign stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, DocuSign is situated above the (red) best-fit line suggesting that the company is modestly overvalued on a relative basis. However, it is not sufficiently overvalued to be a deterrent from buying the stock.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The metric sidesteps the valuation dilemma for high-growth companies that generally don't show profits. The Rule of 40 allows for both revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) in combination such that they must add up to at least 40%. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then it is OK to have a negative free cash flow. If a company grows by less than 40% then the company must have a positive free cash flow to compensate for the less than ideal growth.

Young companies tend to have high revenue growth but are burning cash. More mature companies have lower revenue growth but they make up in terms of free cash flow. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

In DocuSign's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 39% + 4% = 43%

DocuSign scores above the 40% needed to fulfill the Rule of 40. Exceeding the Rule of 40 signifies that DocuSign has a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Investment Risks

I firmly believe that DocuSign has a bright future and long-term investors will be rewarded. However, this investment does come with substantial risks.

I expect that the government's response to the pandemic, which is to shut down the economy for an indefinite period, will result in a recession of unknown duration or depth. The work-from-home shift will definitely benefit DocuSign, but the massive layoffs will impact DocuSign, especially as the recession drags on.

DocuSign has a high proportion of smaller customers with short-term contracts that could lead to significant churn during this period of uncertainty. In fact, 82% of contracts have a duration of 12 months or less.

(Source: DocuSign)

There is growing competition for the eSignature market from the likes of Adobe (ADBE). There is no guarantee that DocuSign's future which is the new suite of products called the DocuSign Agreement Cloud will be successful in the marketplace.

I am also concerned that DocuSign has a growing appetite for debt. Its debt/equity ratio has been growing steadily over the past year and is now 1.1.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Summary And Conclusions

DocuSign is the frontrunner in the eSignature market, with Adobe being the prime competitor. DocuSign has introduced a platform called the DocuSign Agreement Cloud which is expected to keep the company's growth story alive.

DocuSign appears to be well-positioned to capitalize on the work-from-home shift due to the pandemic. The stock market certainly believes this is the case as the stock is now breaking out to an all-time high.

While I believe that DocuSign is slightly overvalued on a relative basis, I don't believe that this should deter investors. Annual revenue growth is a strong 39% and the company is free cash flow positive. For these reasons, I am giving DocuSign a bullish rating.

Digital Transformation is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity fueled by the need for businesses to convert to the new digital era or risk being left behind. You can take advantage of this opportunity by subscribing to the Digital Transformation marketplace service.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.