Ingredion To Acquire Majority Of PureCircle For Stevia Play

With the acquisition, INGR will combine PureCircle's stevia production with its formulation technologies to assist customers in reducing sugar content in their products.

Ingredion said it will acquire a 75% interest in PureCircle for about $232 million.

Quick Take

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) has announced the proposed acquisition of a 75% majority interest in PureCircle Limited (OTCPK:PCRTF) for $232 million.

PureCircle has developed alternative sweetener ingredients using Stevia leaves.

With the deal, INGR will combine PureCircle's capabilities with its sales network and portfolio of food and beverage technologies to help customers reduce the sugar content in their products.

The deal makes sense but appears pricey, and INGR's stock looks fully valued at its current level, so I'm Neutral on INGR.

Target Company

Chicago, Illinois-based PureCircle was founded to provide food and beverage companies with stevia leaf sweetener ingredients.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Peter Lai, who has previously held positions at various banking institutions in Singapore.

Below is an overview video of a PureCircle extraction and purification plant expansion:

Source: PureCircle

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for stevia was estimated to be $338 million in 2015. This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.1% from 2016 to 2024.

The main driver for this expected growth is a growing demand for natural sweeteners for the beverage market. The food market will also be a potential growth market with promise in Asia and Latin America. The chart below shows the global stevia market share by application:

Major vendors that provide competitive products include:

Evolva Holding (OTCPK:ELVAF)

Cargill

Stevia Corp. (OTCPK:STEV)

Tate & Lyle (OTCQX:TATYF)

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

GLG Life Tech

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Ingredion disclosed the acquisition price and terms as the equivalent of $232 million for a 75% interest in a Form 8-K filing.

Management didn't provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm's most recently published financial results indicates that, as of December 31, 2019, Ingredion had $268 million in cash and short-term investments and $3.3 billion in total liabilities, of which $1.77 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was $354 million.

In the past 12 months, Ingredion's stock price has fallen 12.5% vs. the U.S. food industry's drop of 2.0% and the U.S. overall market index's fall of 6.1%, as the INGR chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in nine of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $5,470,000,000 Enterprise Value $7,230,000,000 Price / Sales 0.88 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.17 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 7.97 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $262,750,000 Revenue Growth Rate -1.27% Earnings Per Share $6.13

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $79 versus the current price of $76, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued, with the given earnings, growth, and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

INGR is acquiring PureCircle to add PureCircle's products to its global sales network.

As Ingredion President and CEO Jim Zallie stated in the deal announcement,

PureCircle is a widely recognized innovator with a proven track record for producing great-tasting, plant-based stevia. Ingredion's successful and global go-to-market model combined with our formulation expertise will be highly complementary with PureCircle's capabilities.

INGR intends to combine its portfolio of texturizers and build-back ingredients with PureCircle's stevia capabilities to help food and beverage companies reduce the sugar content of their products while retaining the sweetness characteristics that consumers desire.

As priced, the deal will represent a Price / Sales multiple of 2.5x. Compared to a basket of publicly-held food processing companies as compiled by the NYU Stern School, the basket generated an average P/S multiple of 1.71x as of January 2020.

So, the acquisition price will represent a material premium over that comparable. In fact, it is more than triple INGR's current Price/Sales multiple, so the deal is certainly not cheap by comparative standards.

According to my DCF, INGR's stock looks to be fully valued at its current level, even with generous growth assumptions.

Furthermore, analyst consensus forecasts put the company's revenue and earnings growth both below the industry forecast and the overall market forecast, as shown below:

While this majority interest acquisition of PureCircle may make strategic sense, INGR appears to be paying up for the deal, and its stock looks fully valued now, so my bias is Neutral.

