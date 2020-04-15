Codorus Valley Bancorp: Cheap But Not Quite Inexpensive

Corodus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) is a twenty five branch community bank (with seven additional branches located in retirement communities) serving the area around York, Pennsylvania, and extending into the surrounding region and south into Maryland north of Baltimore.

Codorus Valley appears attractive on many initial metrics. The company operates in a region of Pennsylvania with positive demographic trends and population growth. The company hold a respectable though hardly dominant 15.5% insured deposit market share in its core market of York County. In addition, the company’s current share price, depressed along with the community banking sector as a whole, is only 72% of the company’s tangible book value and 7.4 times trailing earnings. The dividend yield, at 4.5%, is on the upper end of community bank dividend yields for those institutions in our field.

However, we’re not especially captivated by the company despite the modest valuation. Codorus Valley has a relatively weak allowance for loan losses against loans which were nonaccrual before the present economic disruption. In addition, the recent discovery of fraudulent loans only aggravates an already challenging situation.

Codorus Valley faces a more challenging period than many other community banks. The company will likely incur material losses in the loan portfolio over the coming quarters which will depress earnings and equity growth.

Codorus Valley is thus not as attractive as initial appearances although, depending on actual results with respect to loan delinquencies and loss reserves, the bank may well provide attractive at some point in the future.

Loan Portfolio

Codorus Valley’s loan portfolio is notably heavily weighted towards commercial and residential real estate investor loans. The company’s owner occupied residential loan portfolio is only 14.7% of the company’s total loan portfolio and the majority of those loans are home equity loans (45.7%) rather than first mortgage loans. A percentage of the home equity loans may, indeed, have first priority but for the most part home equity loans are second in line to traditional first mortgages.

In the commercial segment, the company has notable concentrations in residential real estate investors loans (which at 16.4% of total loans actually exceeds the combined balance of the company’s owner occupied residential loans) with additional concentrations in builder and developer loans (10.6% of total loans), wholesale and retail (7.3%), and hotel/motel loans (5.3%). The combined 23.2% represented by these categories will likely experience above average financial stress as coronavirus related closures and the impact of the subsequent economic slowdown work their way through the local economy. Indeed, residential real estate investor and wholesale and retail loads already represented notable problem areas for the company in terms of nonaccrual assets even before the advent of the coronavirus.

Weak Loan Loss Provisioning

In this context, we’re particularly wary of the company’s loan loss provisioning in comparison to nonaccrual and past due loans. The company’s nonaccrual loans finished the most recent year at $24.8 million versus $21 million at the end of the prior year. The total of nonaccrual and past due loans actually declined slightly year over year due to a decrease in loans between 30 and 90 days past due but the increase in nonaccrual loans offset most of the difference. In an overall sense, the company’s asset quality is thus somewhat weaker than community banks on average with nonaccrual loans at a rather high 1.6% of total loans. In most cases, higher performing community banks have nonaccrual loan to total loan ratios of less than 1.0%, a ratio which has dropped over the last five years as community banks have resolved the last of their lingering troubled assets from the last recession.

In comparison, the company’s accumulated allowance for loan losses is only $21.1 million, less than the nonaccrual loan balance and, notably, less as a percentage of loans and as a percentage of the nonaccrual loan balance than other local peer institutions. ACNB Corporation (ACNB), whose service area overlaps with Codorus Valley, maintains an allowance for loan losses of $13.8 million on a cumulative balance of nonaccrual and past due loans of $10.1 million and total nonperforming assets of $5.5 million, a much more robust coverage ratio on either metric.

Granted, the company has a recent history of low charge-offs in relation to the nonaccrual loan balance. It’s difficult to tell from the available financial data how much of the charge-off experience may be due to the company being insufficiently aggressive in charging off questionable loan balances.

It’s also worth noting that Codorus Valley has been building the allowance for loan losses over the last couple years. The growth has reflected loan growth and a little extra – the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans has grown approximately 10 basis points in each of the last the last three years although nonaccrual loans have grown at a faster rate.

Loan Fraud

The company’s relatively weak provisioning for loan losses will only be amplified by an apparent $7.5 million loss associated with fraudulent loans announced by the company in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday. The company may be able to recover some of the lost funds but, based on the company’s filing, the potential for recovery appears bleak. A loss of this magnitude would consume a third of the current allowance for loan losses and, on an after tax basis, represent roughly a third of annual earnings. In the context of what is likely be a period of heavy reserving for potential losses associated with coronavirus business closures, the loss could not have possibly come at a worse time for the company.

In total, by our estimate, Codorus Valley needs approximately $18 million and $26 million in additional loan loss provisions to absorb the fraud loss and to build the allowance for loan losses to protect against potential losses in the loan portfolio. The cumulative provisions would offset nearly a year’s worth of pretax income, all else being equal, and represents roughly 10% of the company’s current equity. The company is certainly in a position to absorb losses of this magnitude over a relatively short period of time, but the potential for additional loan loss reserves is certainly a factor in the company’s valuation.

Conclusion

Corodus Valley Bancorp serves an attractive geographic region bridging rural Pennsylvania on the distant outskirts of Baltimore and Pennsylvania. The company’s valuation at a significant discount to book value and low earning multiple makes the bank’s shares attractive, especially given the above average dividend yield. The present quotation could provide consist long term compound annual returns above 10% per annum over the long term. However, significant issues within the company’s loan portfolio in combination with unusually low loan loss reserves add an element of risk which warrants at least some of the current valuation discount.

It’s difficult, frankly, not to be at least intrigued by a community bank with a valuation approaching 70% of tangible book value. However, we’re inclined to focus attention on better performing and more robust community banking institutions, such a nearby ACNB Corporation (ACNB) or ENB Financial (OTCQX:ENBP) both of which are in a stronger financial position, while keeping the company in our research portfolio pending further developments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACNB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.