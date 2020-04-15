Nestlé: Stable Returns In An Uncertain Market

Investment Thesis

Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) has a powerful portfolio in the food, beverage, and pet food categories. High returns on invested capital suggest barriers to entry. My analysis suggests the current asset base should be producing greater returns - a potential plus for investors. While not a bargain, holding the stock in the current economic environment should produce stable returns for investors.

Overview

Nestlé is one of the great food companies in the world. Many of the great brands in food, pet food, and water are owned by Nestlé. The company also owns 23% of L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF), a European-based leader in beauty products. They are a Swiss company and report in Swiss francs, yet there are two ADRs (American Depository Receipt) which trade in the United States making it easy for U.S. investors to invest in the company.

Industry Overview

Nestlé operates in six segments having sold the Milk Products and Ice Cream in late 2019. For the purposes of this analysis, I am going to include the seven original segments so one can see how competitive the segment was. The table below demonstrates Nestlé's brands vs. the competition.

The beverage segment is responsible for the greatest share of revenue, approximately 24% in 2018. Since 2009, the segment experienced growth of 2.5%. The Nutrition/Health segment is responsible for 18% of Nestlé's revenue and grew 5.9% since 2009. Petcare's growth of 1.1% is promising. Nestlé is expanding the e-commerce aspect of Petcare, allowing one to buy online and have the product shipped. Milk & Ice Cream declined 3.9% over the past 9 years. Prepared dishes, confectionary, and water have all marginally declined as well since 2009.

Source: Company Annual Reports

Inside each segment is a product with high market share. High returns on invested capital suggest Nestlé's business exhibits barriers to entry and customer preference plays a big choice in the segments they compete in. According to data from Statista, Nestlé's Purina brand of dog food has a 26% share of the market in the U.S.

Source: Company filings, author's calculations

Barriers to Entry - Consumer Preference

Nestlé has factories in 84 countries and sales in 187 countries. This provides them with economies of scale. Consider the supply chain issues many are currently facing - companies unable to obtain parts, supplies, or finished goods from Asian factories. Another example of their economies of scale is ability to supply global companies such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Nestlé has factories and deliver all over the world to match where Walmart has stores.

Consumer preference is critical in the areas Nestlé competes. If your pet enjoys Purina Dog Chow, chances are good you will not buy a different product. Why take a chance when you have a product which makes both you and your dog happy?

Another example is chocolate. Chocolate doesn't travel. If you grew up outside of the United States, Hershey's (HSY) Chocolate may not appeal to you. You will likely prefer the brand of chocolate you grew up enjoying.

Pricing Power

Great companies can maintain pricing power, the ability to maintain their margins when input prices increase. As coffee prices spiked in 2011, Nestlé was able to maintain consistent operating margins.

Confectionary

Within the confectionary segment, brands owned by Nestlé include Garoto (a Brazilian favorite) and Callier (one of Switzerland's oldest and most loved brands). Nestlé also recently bought 60% of Hsu Fu Chi, a Chinese confectionary company having the second highest market share in China.

Nestlé owns the Kit Kat brand and licenses it to Hershey to produce in the U.S. market. Throughout the world, Nestlé offers over a thousand flavors of Kit Kat, while it's become very popular in Japan. The name translates to "You Will Surely Win" and therefore the candy has become a very popular gift.

Some of the flavor options include: Cantaloupe, Cappuccino, Cherry, Matcha, Hot Japanese Chili, Pumpkin, Red Potato, Soy Sauce, Strawberry, Wasabi, Blueberry, Almond Jelly, Red Bean, and Watermelon.

Fortune

Water

Water is the smallest segment in Nestlé's overall business and has the lowest returns. They are however the global leader with roughly 12% global market share. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is a second with about 7% of the global market. Other than their namesake brand, Nestlé has Perrier, San Pellegrino, and Poland Spring. Given the water market is very fragmented, Nestlé may have opportunities to acquire other brands to continue to grow the segment.

Valuation

Here I will conduct two valuations for Nestlé, an asset value and an earnings power value. These are the methods taught at Columbia Business School's value investing program and a part of the Graham Dodd value investing continuum. See Bruce Greenwald's Value Investing, from Graham to Buffett and Beyond for more information about this type of valuation.

Asset Value

The asset value should be looked at as how much it would cost to reproduce the assets, both physical and intangible. Looked at another way, how much would it cost a new entrant to enter the market. Some of the challenges to valuing Nestlé include determining an appropriate value for the factories, as well as machinery and equipment. The largest value to their asset base is within the brands.

The Nestlé brand name is one of the most valuable in the world. According to Brand Finance, it is suggested Nestlé is worth 18.9 billion Swiss Francs or about $20.8 billion. IFT suggests the Nestlé brand should be valued at $19.6 billion. For this analysis, I used $20 billion. The brands associated with the business segments are also very valuable. Names like Purina, Nescafe, Kit Kat, etc. I used historical transactions to determine how much they should be worth. Some examples include:

I used 2.5 times sales to estimate the value of Nestlé segment brands. Other adjustments were made for Property, Plant, and Equipment as well as the workforce, yet the value of the brands is the most significant.

Nestlé Annual report, Author's calculations

Earnings Power Value

The earnings power value method is essentially a discounted cash flow without growth. A value investor seeks to buy a franchise business close to its earnings power value enabling them to get the growth for free. To begin the valuation, the discount rate, or weighted average cost of capital must be determined. I used a 7% cost of equity given the low interest rate environment as well as Nestlé's consistent operating history. Their weighted average cost of debt is 2.2%.

I began with last year's revenue, used an average operating margin and current tax rate to calculate NOPAT (net operating profit after taxes). To calculate earnings power, I simply divided NOPAT by the discount rate. To obtain the market value I subtracted net debt. The one adjustment I made here was to leave 10% of cash for operating and deduct the rest from debt.

Nestlé owns 23% of L'Oréal. After calculating the earnings power of Nestlé, I added in the value of their ownership of the company.

The asset value is higher than the earnings power value suggesting management is not effectively generating the earnings from the assets they should be able to generate. The graph below shows the Asset Value, Earnings Power Value and current Stock Price. A value investor would like to buy the stock for the earnings power value (EPV), yet it's not likely to happen in the current economic environment.

Expected Return for Nestlé

A franchise business such as Nestlé can be valued in terms of return. The expected return is comprised of the distribution yield, organic growth, and economic growth.

The distribution yield is equivalent to all distributions including dividends, share repurchases, debt reduction, and interest paid divided by Enterprise Value (market value of stock + net debt).

My calculation of 6.9% represents the most current cash flow statement, balance sheet, and stock price. The historical distribution yield of 4.3% for the past 10 years suggests stable returns for investors.

There are a couple of methods of calculating organic growth. Using an average of 15 years of growth for revenue, operating earnings (EBIT), and PP&E, organic growth is about 3.7%.

The second method of calculating organic growth utilizes return on invested capital (ROIC). In addition to the capital expenditures on the cash flow statement, I added internal software and development as it's a part of the expenditures they need for growth. In addition, acquisitions are also added to capital expenditures. Depreciation is then subtracted to get growth capital expenditures (CAPEX).

Growth capex is divided by NOPAT (net operating profit after taxes) to calculate the return Nestlé is earning on the investments it is making. Lastly, I multiply the return on additional earnings by the return Nestlé is able to achieve on its capital employed (ROIC). For 2019, the organic growth using this method is a little less than 2%, which is consistent with the long-term average.

What kind of return should an investor expect to earn with Nestlé? The current distribution yield is 6.9% + 2% earnings growth. The historic distribution yield is 4.3% with 2% earnings growth. An investor should expect a long-term annualized return of between 6.3% and 8.9%.

Consider the Market Multiple

The final piece an investor should keep in mind is the market multiple. In the graph below, I examine the EV/EBIT multiple Nestlé is trading at. Buying at a high multiple generally suppresses returns. Nestlé's market multiple over the 13 years shown here is 15. The stock is currently trading with a market multiple of 19, or 27% higher than its historic average. There is some risk of multiple compression. As long as panic and fear dominate the minds of investors, Nestlé's price will likely hold up quite well. If investors decide to sell high-quality stable companies for a preference of high-growth, then investors may have an opportunity to buy the stock cheaper or lower their cost basis by buying more shares at a reduced price.

Final Thoughts

Nestlé has barriers to entry generated from economies of scale and customer preferences. The long-term returns should approach the high single-digits. Economic conditions created as a result of the health pandemic should have less of an effect than other industries. I've taken the conservative approach by not including economic growth into the return calculations, yet, even without it, returns have been stable and consistent for many years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSRGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: This article is not intended to be investment advice. Potential investors are highly encouraged to perform their own research and due diligence before making an investment. Risks to investing may include a permanent loss of capital (money).