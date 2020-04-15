Bank OZK: Small, High-Quality Dividend Growth Stock That Was Punished Too Much

The valuation is at a very low level, and investors could see massive share price gains over the coming years on top of receiving a 5%+ dividend yield.

Article Thesis

The current crisis has exposed some uncertainties regarding the profit margins of financials (XLF) and has highlighted credit loss risk for all types of lenders. This has caused Bank OZK's (OZK) share price to drop from a low level to an even lower level.

The bank operates a high-quality business, has a great dividend growth track record, and a valuation that has dropped to near absurdly-low levels, as long as the current crisis ends within a couple of years.

Bank OZK Is A Quality Bank

With a market capitalization of $2 billion, Bank OZK is not among the largest banks in the country by far. It is relatively unknown by both consumers as well as investors, due to its small size and a relatively narrow geographic focus.

Bank OZK operates mainly in the Southern US, with most of its offices being located in Georgia and Florida. Despite operating just around 250 offices, the bank has amassed a total asset base of close to $24 billion, or roughly $100 million per office. It is focused on loans that finance multi-family real estate, small-sized commercial real estate, construction, etc.

Construction loans are not necessarily very low risk in their nature, but through very detailed risk analysis, Bank OZK has managed to keep the average quality across its loan portfolio very high.

Over the last five years, Bank OZK averaged provision for loan losses of $32 million a year, which is a minuscule amount relative to the $24 billion in total assets that the company holds on its balance sheet. The relative ratio is 0.13% - just above one-tenth of a percent. This compares very favorably to the loan loss provisions other banks are reporting. JPMorgan (JPM), for example, widely regarded as the highest-quality bank among the nation's largest, reports provisions for loan losses of around 0.2% a year relative to its assets, which is roughly one and a half times as much as what Bank OZK has to report.

There are other metrics that underline the above-average quality of Bank OZK's assets, as well as its business model. One point that is clearly standing out, is that Bank OZK managed to remain profitable during the financial crisis. While other banks had to get aid by the government, or went bankrupt, Bank OZK continued to earn profits for its owners:

Bank OZK grew net income in 2008 and 2009 with results of $35 and $37 million, respectively. The bank even managed to hit new record profits on an annual basis throughout all of the financial crisis, while many of its peers were melting apart. 2012 was a down year, but even then, profits declined by just one-fourth versus the previous record level. It did not take too long for Bank OZK to hit new record profits, which the bank did up to 2019.

One factor for its above-average profitability is a very lean business model that allows for above-average margins. Its efficiency ratio has been among the lowest in the industry, which means that its operating expenses, relative to the revenues it generates, is among the highest among its peer group. Since provisions for loan losses can significantly impact the efficiency ratio, maintaining low provisions and a high-quality portfolio is key.

When a bank is among the top 10% of performers for almost 20 years in a row on a cost-to-revenue basis, this cannot really be explained by pure luck. Rather, Bank OZK must have operations that are organized in a more efficient manner than the operations of most peers - otherwise, this extreme consistency of outperforming peers would not be possible.

Source: Stock Rover

In the above chart, we see Bank OZK’s above-average return on assets, its very high operating margin, and a price to book valuation that is at the low end of the spectrum for its industry.

Low Valuation Due To A One-Time Issue

With a quality bank like this, one would expect that investors are paying up to own one of the strongest performers in the industry. This was true, to some extent, for a long period of time.

We see some steep swings in the price to book ratio for Bank OZK, but we can see that the average has been around 2 for the last two decades. During equity market downturns, such as in the early 2000s and the Great Recession, the ratio declined, as Bank OZK saw its share price decline along with the broad market (even though it continued to perform operationally).

One point in the above chart, however, stands out: In 2018, its valuation crashed well below the average level, without there being any recession in that year. Since then, its shares have not recovered to previous levels. Readers that have paid a lot of attention will have realized that 2018 was also the year during which Bank OZK reported provisions for loan losses that were substantially higher compared to the average, seen in the excerpt from the 10-K. The reason for both the above-average loan loss provision in that year and the decline in its valuation is the same - Bank OZK had to report that two CRE loans went bad, to which the market reacted very negatively.

Writing down loans is never a great thing for a bank to report, but we have to look at these two loans a little more closely before we condemn the bank. The Real Deal reports:

Bank OZK reported that the two write-offs during the third quarter were in its Real Estate Specialties Group (“RESG”) portfolio and were related to properties in South Carolina and North Carolina from loans originated in 2007 and 2008.

It thus is clear that there are no issues with new loans that the bank has made in the recent past, rather, this is a one-time thing from more than a decade ago that has hurt the bank now. The report goes on:

In total, these properties had allowance allocations totaling $19.1 million as of June 30. But after new appraisals, which were much lower than it initially presumed, the bank said it would have to write down each credit to about 80 percent of its recent appraised value. The combined charge-offs on the two loans in the third quarter came to $45.5 million. Since the bank already had the $19.1 million allowance, it had to make an additional provision expense of $26.4 million. Had it not, its earnings would have slightly surpassed its third-quarter 2017 earnings of $96 million.

There already were large allowance allocations on these loans, management thus already knew that these two single loans could be problematic, this did not come as a total surprise out of nowhere. This is further indicated by management's following comment, also reported by The Real Deal:

[O]ther than these two substandard and on watch credits, the credit quality of the RESG portfolio is excellent.

So, Bank OZK had been profitable for decades, even during the greatest financial crisis most have ever seen. Then in 2018, it had to write-down two loans stemming from that crisis that were already on watch (showcased by the large loan loss provision before the final write-down), and even still OZK managed to generate its second-highest net profit ever that year. One year later, Bank OZK gets back on track and reports another record profit, with no new issues in its loan portfolio and nothing significant since. Yet, the market has decided that shares should no longer be valued at 2x book, but rather at less than 1x time book. To us, the market’s reaction looks excessive. Mr. Market’s fear of the current crisis has sunk the share price to less than 0.6 times book value, let’s take a closer look at why that might be.

Commercial Mortgages In The Current Crisis

One reason for Bank OZK’s above-average margins is that the bank holds a relatively large portfolio of commercial mortgages which are not the lowest-risk assets. Recently, there were some issues concerning other commercial mortgage-focused players but these were primarily margin issues related to highly-levered mREITs. Despite the fact that Bank OZK’s management has not announced any issues regarding funding, investors may be shying away from the bank due to its high exposure to commercial mortgage markets and the issues that could erupt from that.

Management’s goal of reducing risks as much as possible through credit discipline and funding only firms and projects that pass their scrutiny is indicated by how Bank OZK has managed to keep its asset quality so high and its write-offs so low during recessions in the past. Despite being active in markets with above-average risks, management prioritizes quality over growth. This has allowed the bank to report below-average loan losses for decades. This seems to be built into Bank OZK’s culture and leadership, something likely to hold true in the future as well. It seems reasonable to us that Bank OZK should continue to outperform its peers in terms of asset write-downs during the current crisis, as its focus on credit quality has historically paid off the most during times when markets were troubled.

Investors should, during the current environment, also benefit from the fact that management has positioned Bank OZK well for a downturn. Bank OZK’s executives put a lot of focus on credit quality, showcased by this comment from a recent earnings call [emphasis from author]:

“And we think we'll get rewarded for that [maintaining credit discipline] when economic conditions reach a point where guys who are being too aggressive get punished... for we think we'll be in a great position to shine and grow in a meaningful way at that point in time.”

One cannot know for sure what the current crisis will look like a month or a year from now. It is in the realm of possibilities that we get entangled in one of the biggest economic crises of our lifetimes and commercial mortgages default in great numbers. However, that is not inevitable; really, only time will tell. In fact, the Fed recently announced that it would launch a new Commercial Paper Facility, which should lend significant support to this specific market in the near term. Indirectly, the Fed’s moves to backstop the markets should go a long way towards helping to prevent funding or liquidity issues at Bank OZK.

Takeaway

If Bank OZK can get back to earning profits at a pre-crisis level of $3.00+ per share in 2021 or 2022, its current share price of $18 will have been a steal.

If shares trade at 1.5x book value 3 years from now, we could be looking at more than a 100% gain back to $48. Moreover, investors get a dividend yield of 5.6% at current prices, plus quarterly dividend increases while they wait.

No investment is perfect or without risk, and that also holds true for Bank OZK. But the excellent performance during the financial crisis, the strong loan quality, lean operations, great track record make us believe that Bank OZK is an above-average quality pick in this industry that should eventually return to that strength.

One note on analysts’ ratings for Bank OZK: Most rate it a hold, but the consensus earnings per share estimate by the same analysts calls for profits to remain quite high, $2+ in 2020. Thus, shares are trading for less than 9 times this year’s forecasted profits. The consensus rating may be the result of overt conservatism on the analysts’ side, or unconsciously weighing smaller firms in with the larger ones in the industry. Again, while analysts rate Bank OZK a hold, they are also putting out estimates that indicate that even in this COVID-dominated year, Bank OZK will remain highly profitable. We like the ratio of risk to potential reward for Bank OZK at the current ultra-deflated price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OZK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.