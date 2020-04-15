CytoDyn: Understanding The COVID-19 Opportunity

I believe CytoDyn needs to capitalize on this opportunity and prove to investors that it is able to follow through on their endeavors.

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) continues to post impressive Leronlimab press releases that report hopeful accounts that the monoclonal antibody is able to have a positive impact on COVID-19 patient outcomes. It looks as if Leronlimab is able to mitigate the notorious "cytokine storm" that has been the culprit in many COVID-19 deaths. Unfortunately, many investors are having some difficulty understanding how Leronlimab is helping COVID-19 patients and how it differs from other potential therapies.

I intend to provide some basic background on cytokine storms and how Leronlimab has shown its ability to diminish its impact. In addition, I discuss why CytoDyn needs to capitalize on the COVID-19 opportunity and start establishing a record of following through on their undertakings.

What Is The Cytokine Storm?

It looks as if most people who contract COVID-19 only experience flu-like symptoms with a distinct dry cough. However, the infection has the potential to waterfall into a fatal case of pneumonia, particularly for the elderly and patients who have underlying medical conditions. Why is it so lethal? Essentially, the virus can cause a strong enough immune response to disable your ability to breathe and oxygenate your blood. When COVID-19 enters the body, it finds its way to your alveoli in your lungs and starts replicating itself inside healthy cells. This process promotes inflammation in the lungs, which facilitates a robust immune response. As this process unfolds, fluid begins to accumulate in the alveoli making breathing difficult. These symptoms will self-resolve for about 80-85% of COVID-19 patients. Unfortunately, the other 15-20% COVID-19 patients could develop a deadly "cytokine storm", which ends up damaging more of the alveoli and lung tissue than the virus itself. These storms are made up of approximately 14 different cytokines, including interleukin-6 "IL-6", interleukin-1 "IL-1", interferon-gamma "IFNγ", C-reactive protein "CRP", and tumor necrosis factor-alpha "TNF-alpha" that create the cytokine storm.

Why Is This So Deadly?

A cytokine storm is an overproduction of immune cells and their cytokines, which is associated with a surge of activated immune cells into the lungs. The resulting lung inflammation and fluid buildup can lead to an excessive amount of alveoli collapsing, causing acute respiratory distress syndrome "ARDS" and eventually high-altitude pulmonary edema "HAPE".

At this point, the fluid containing cellular debris is impairing the gas exchange process that supplies oxygen to the blood and will trigger systemic inflammatory response syndrome "SIRS", which is when protein-rich fluid crosses the threshold and into the bloodstream, causing septic shock and multi-organ failure. This is often the ultimate cause of death for COVID-19 patients who succumb to the infection.

Treating The Storm

Most of the world is looking towards a COVID-19 vaccine, convalescent plasma, and anti-virals to fight off the infection. However, there hasn't been as much focus on a therapy to alleviate the cytokine storm. It appears that some physicians are looking at immuno-suppressive modalities, such as corticosteroids, and targeted approaches, including monoclonal antibodies. The goal is to reduce the overproduction of specific cytokines, thus, preventing or reducing the accumulation and respiratory failure. If healthcare providers can reduce the number of cytokines, they could allow the patient's lungs to regain their ability to oxygenate the blood and hopefully improve their outcome.

How Can Leronlimab Help?

Leronlimab has shown the ability to reduce the IL-6 and TNF-alpha cytokines, which have been found in these COVID-19 cytokine storms. Thus far, Leronlimab has been used for emergency use in severely ill patients using the FDA's emergency IND protocol. So, there is some hope that Leronlimab could be a key component in the COVID-19 paradigm. In fact, blood samples from days 0, 3, and 7 established that Leronlimab encouraged substantial declines in the cytokine storm in all seven severely ill patients. In addition, CytoDyn publicized that Leronlimab had an amazing impact on multiple patients with severe COVID-19 that have been treated with Leronlimab at the Southern California Medical Center. What is more, one of those patients was in critical condition in the ICU and had already received an IL-6 blocking agent. However, the patient did not display any indication of improvement inside 4 days. Once Leronlimab was administered, the patient saw significant improvement within 24 hours and taken off the ventilator after 3 days. Moreover, four other patients with moderate COVID-19 were dosed with Leronlimab, with some being removed from oxygen support only after day one and have been discharged from the hospital.

Admittedly, we can't say that Leronlimab was the only reason why these patients were able to make it through the storm. However, the fact that some of these patients showed some positive responses to Leronlimab after failing previous treatments tells me that Leronlimab has a place in the COVID-19 treatment paradigm.

The COVID-19 Opportunity

The company is now looking to enroll patients in two Leronlimab clinical trials, including a phase II trial for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 and a phase IIb/III trial for severely and critically ill patients with COVID-19. The phase IIb/III clinical trial will have 390 patients, which will be randomized 2:1 for Leronlimab or placebo. The primary endpoint is mortality rate at 28 days. Its interim analysis will include data from 50 patients.

If one of these trials shows that Leronlimab is able to improve mortality outcomes, we can expect CYDY to experience an increase in attention from the market. This attention would only multiply if we see Leronlimab have a positive impact in both moderate and severe cases. This would be the opportunity for CytoDyn to grab the attention of the world who is looking for a safe and effective treatment for all COVID-19 patients.

Perhaps the biggest opportunity comes from the potential for Leronlimab to outperform some of the more well-known COVID-19 therapeutics. Gilead's (GILD) Remdesivir showed that 68% of the patient experienced clinical improvement, which means nearly one-third of patients failed to show improvement. What is more, there was a 13% mortality rate. In addition, the rate of adverse events was high and the therapy requires a 10-day course of intravenous administration for 30-60 minutes per dose. Admittedly, we cannot directly compare Leronlimab with Remdesivir for several reasons. Most notably, Remdesivir is an antiviral and is working to reduce viral load, whereas Leronlimab is attempting to reduce the deadly cytokine storm. However, if Leronlimab's mortality numbers outperform Remdesivir's, we should see Leronlimab start to be mentioned along with other lead candidates for COVID-19.

Beyond COVID-19

Not only could this be a great opportunity for CytoDyn to get its name out there, but it could also bring some new investors who have recognized Leronlimab's clinical potential.

Leronlimab has two Fast Track designations and is moving closer to finalizing its rolling-BLA for HAART for the treatment of HIV-infected patients. In addition, Leronlimab has shown some potential to reduce tumor metastases in breast and prostate cancer. This is on top of several other promising pipeline programs (Figure 1) and potential programs (Figure 2).

Figure 1: CYDY Pipeline (Source: CYDY)

Figure 2: Leronlimab Potential Indications (Source: CYDY)

Admittedly, it is hard to believe that Leronlimab is capable of being effective in all these indications. However, a successful COVID-19 trial should convince many of the skeptics that Leronlimab is a Swiss army knife of monoclonal antibodies.

Conclusion

CytoDyn continues to report updates that provide some hope to both healthcare and shareholders that Leronlimab has the potential to calm the cytokine storm and improve COVID-19 patient outcomes. If the company is able to report promising data in both of its COVID-19 clinical trials, we can anticipate an affirmative response from the market that could support the share price after its recent run-up. In addition, we might see the company entice additional partnerships and collaborations, as the healthcare sector begins to recognize Leronlimab's potential to treat a wide array of diseases and conditions.

The opportunity for CytoDyn to be recognized and accepted is there, but will the company be able to capitalize on it? I believe it will be hard for the world to ignore Leronlimab's potential, but I am still cautiously optimistic CytoDyn will be able to cultivate more than some press releases and clinical data. CytoDyn has a history of expanding the list of potential indications, with little progress towards securing the partnerships or funding needed to maximize Leronlimab's clinical and commercial potential. I believe this is an opportunity for CytoDyn to prove some of the naysayers wrong and showcase their ability to follow through on their endeavors. If the company fails to capitalize on this opportunity, we can expect the share price to recede back to pre-COVID-19 numbers as short-term investors jump ship.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.