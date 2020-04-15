The D.I.Y. Approach: Reasons To Build Your Own Income Closed-End Fund

CEFs offer a number of benefits to income investors such as discounts, the use of leverage, active management, and access to less liquid assets, among others.

In a period of sharp drawdowns, high volatility and more attractive valuations in the CEF space than we have seen for many years, the idea of building your own leveraged security portfolio may sound bizarre. And indeed, this is a step too far for many investors who are more than happy to sit back and let the pros do the work or those with non-marginable accounts such as IRA accounts. However, there are a number of features of the current market environment that makes it more attractive for investors to take a more hands-on approach to building and leveraging their own investment portfolios. And even if investors don't go for a D.I.Y. solution themselves it may be useful for them to understand what is going on under the covers of a CEF and what are the benefits and downsides of this type of investment wrapper.

In this article we review some of the considerations for investors who wish to run leveraged income portfolios without necessarily going the CEF route. Our takeaway is that relatively tight CEF discounts, much larger CEF drawdowns, cheaper leverage available to retail investors and full control over the portfolio allocation make the D.I.Y. option a bit more compelling in the current environment.

D.I.Y. vs. Off-The-Shelf

Before we look at the differences between these two approaches, let's first spell out what we mean by a D.I.Y. solution. There are two essential components - first, the selection of securities, and secondly, the explicit leveraging of the security portfolio via brokerage margin loans.

As far as security selection, investors have the pick of individual securities and open-end funds. Whether investors go for individual securities or open-end funds will depend on many factors such as fund fees, the availability of the relevant securities in the retail market, allocation views and others.

On the leverage side, while there are CEFs that are either unleveraged or even under-leveraged in the sense that they contain cash as part of their unleveraged portfolios, this isn't our focus here. The vast majority of fixed-income CEFs boast effective leverage between 20%-35% and this is what we try to aim for here.

Let's dive into the individual differences between the two approaches.

One of the reasons investors find CEFs attractive is because they tend to trade at a discount to net asset value. An important consideration here is that just because a fund trades at a discount does not make it a good value. This is because CEFs tend to have relatively high fees - well above those offered by open-end funds, even active funds. A fair-value discount depends on a number of things such as the yield of the underlying assets, fund fees, leverage costs and a view on potential alpha delivered by the fund. When everything is taken into account, many CEFs end up trading rich to this fair value even if they boast discounts.

Another important point here is that while discounts were relatively attractive just a week or so ago, the sharp rally we have seen since the third week of March means that discounts have retraced quickly and no longer offer historically-attractive levels.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

A second attractive feature of CEFs is their ability to access relatively illiquid assets which may provide a kind of "illiquidity premium" over time. Investors can mitigate this somewhat by constructing their portfolios using open-end funds that have access to securities that trade in the institutional or OTC markets. Even notoriously illiquid assets such as non-agency RMBS have open-end counterparts that offer investor access outside of the CEF space.

A third attractive feature of CEFs is their active management which has been shown to deliver excess returns, at least in the fixed-income space. Active management is not limited to the CEF space, however with thousands of mutual funds and hundreds of active ETFs boasting fees well below that of CEFs. It's also worth keeping in mind that individual security selection allows investors to hold portfolios that align much more precisely with their own views and risk/reward.

A fourth attractive feature of CEFs is their ability to use leverage. The ability to use leverage is not restricted to CEFs, however, CEFs tend to use higher levels of leverage than open-end funds. This is because open-end funds have a daily asset coverage requirement whereas CEFs don't, although they become restricted from a number of activities such as distributions or share buybacks if they breach these requirements.

Normally, an added benefit of using CEFs for the purpose of leverage is that CEFs are typically able to source leverage at lower levels than available to retail investors. Most taxable fixed-income CEFs use credit facilities in order to source leverage at levels around 1-Month Libor + 0.80% or so. In contrast, the cheaper brokerages are able to offer investors leverage at levels of around Fed Funds + 1.5% and below for larger loans.

Because 1-Month Libor tends to follow Fed Funds very closely, this explains why CEFs enjoy a lower leverage cost. However, more recently, the two rates have diverged with 1-Month Libor remaining elevated. This is generally the pattern during periods of market stress given Libor reflects an unsecured borrow rate which, in turn, reflects a somewhat higher default risk across the banking industry.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, FRED

If we plot the differential between the CEF and retail leverage costs with the spreads over base rates included, we can see that CEFs have historically enjoyed an advantage of around 0.5% over retail investors. However, this has recently fallen to below zero meaning retail investors have access to lower leverage costs than generally available to Libor-based credit facilities. Taxable CEFs have access to other leverage instruments such as open-dated repos which are often linked to Fed Funds, although they tend to rely less on this instrument from our experience. If the Libor/Fed Funds basis persists, this may change, however.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, FRED

A key consideration of the use of leverage is the potential forced deleveraging on the part of CEFs during periods of sharp drawdowns. This can happen for a number of reasons such as the use of public debt or preferreds as leverage instruments by the CEF, bilateral covenants with credit facility providers or strict fund leverage mandates. For example, we already have seen at least five of 16 preferreds CEFs deleverage in March. And while there are things CEF investors can do to tilt toward CEFs that are less likely to deleverage, there's only so much control they can exercise. Clearly, a forced deleveraging is a possibility for investors who trade on margin, however, the brokerage rules around this are much more transparent than is the case for CEFs.

A fifth consideration for investors thinking about going the CEF vs. D.I.Y. route is the drawdown dynamic among different types of funds. Because CEFs are leveraged vehicles, we would expect them to show higher volatility and steeper drawdowns. However, leverage only explains a part of this drawdown differential. The rest is explained by the tendency of discounts to widen substantially during periods of market stress with the average CEF seeing its discount widen by nearly double digits in March. This explains why preferred CEFs, for example, saw drawdowns double that of mutual funds recently, despite only holding about 50% more assets.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Finally, CEFs present some agency problems for investors since fund manager interests do not always coincide with those of shareholders. We can see this in activities such as NAV-dilutive rights offerings where fund managers issue more stock in order to have a larger asset base on which to accrue fund fees. Investors in individual securities or open-end funds can avoid some of these agency issues.

A Sector Example

Let's take a look at how this could work with a sample income sector - preferreds - to take one example. An investor has the pick of several hundred $25-par preferreds (and a handful of $50-$1000 par retail preferreds). The D.I.Y. approach in this sector may be particularly useful for an investor who wishes to underweigh banks, financials and insurance stocks which represent the bulk of the sector. By self selecting individual securities the investor can target specific sectors, ratings, coupon, call protection and yield profiles to suit her own utility function.

One standard challenge for retail investors in the preferreds sector is being able to participate in the institutional preferreds space. One option in this case is to select open-end funds that allocate solely to institutional securities such as the First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) although this does give up a measure of control.

An additional benefit of this D.I.Y. approach in the sector is the ability to avoid negative yield-to-call stocks which can hamper long-term returns. Although this is less of a risk in the current market environment, prior to this drawdown nearly a quarter of the retail preferreds were trading at negative yield-to-call.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

This is one reason why active funds in the sector have historically outperformed passive funds like the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). For example, the cheapest active preferreds open-end fund First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) has outperformed PFF by nearly 2% per annum over the last five years. Active management does carry a hefty price though - FPE charges at least 0.85% or about 15% of the underlying portfolio yield.

And The Risks

As we stated above, running your own leveraged portfolio is not for everyone. It requires a much more hands-on approach to tracking the margin loan in accordance with the rules in place by the brokerage. The greatest risk for investors is running afoul of margin rules, requiring the brokerage to sell some of the portfolio positions in order to restore the required maintenance margin. This is akin to the forced deleveraging of the CEF with the exception that the individual investor, unlike the fund, would not exercise control over the process. It's also important to keep in mind that the brokerage can change margin rules on the fly or make some securities non-marginable which can also precipitate a margin loan unwind.

Conclusion

Our overall takeaway here is that a D.I.Y. approach requires much more hands-on portfolio management which makes it inappropriate for many income investors. However, the current environment of tighter CEF discounts, much larger CEF drawdowns and cheaper and more transparent access to leverage are some of the reasons why more active investors should consider a D.I.Y. approach to building a leveraged income portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.