Building A Winning Portfolio Part 4: Gentex Corporation Is A Winner In The Future Of Automobiles

Gentex had positive sales growth in 2019 despite a slowdown in the automotive sector.

Introduction

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) is a Michigan based manufacturer of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass products and supplies its products to most of the major auto manufacturers across the globe.

In my opinion, the recent slide in the auto parts sector is an opportunity to buy into quality companies. Gentex Corporation is one such innovative company which supplies auto-dimming mirrors and other cutting-edge connected car technologies to every major automaker in the world.

This article is my fourth in the series of stocks to build an outperforming portfolio.

Background

Customers within the auto industry comprise approximately 97% of Gentex' net sales.

Source: Company FY2019 10K

Despite a slowdown in the auto industry, Gentex had a positive growth in sales. Global vehicle sales volume declined 2.3% in comparison to Gentex 1.3% revenue growth. This reveals traits of a fundamentally strong company in a struggling sector, poised to outperform when the industry fundamentals are favorable.

Near Term View

Auto Sector Issues

The already troubled automotive sector has further worries at present due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Across the globe, we are seeing factories and car dealerships closed.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, J.D. Power says:

The industry could see a decline of up to 3 million in retail vehicle sales for the year, and that total sales are likely to finish in a range of 14 to 16 million vehicles as "our pre-virus outlook" of 16.8 million in sales is not attainable

Supply chain disruptions are likely due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Gentex has not provided an updated business outlook, perhaps investors will hear more on this front during the Q1 conference call on the 24th.

Auto Sales Recovery Indications

Auto Sales are expected to improve once the stay-at-home phase is over. COVID-19 will continue to be an issue till a vaccine is ready for administration. But, people will be able to return to a modified version of their routine.

There are some guiding principles that support the demand for vehicles. China is a leading indicator of that trend. The daily average car sales per week shows recovery after the end of the lock down.

It is likely for customers to be more inclined to purchase vehicles because personal vehicles will be seen in comparison to public transport.

Carpooling through ride share providers, which is often seen as an alternative to public transport, is currently suspended. In my opinion, these should remain suspended when the stay-at-home situation is relaxed. However, even if they resume, I expect reduced adoption.

First time car buyer interest is likely to be the forerunner for the new auto sales cycle. Reduced interest rates and lower gas prices are likely to fuel the interest.

Early reports from Wuhan's car dealers reveal that demand at the store is now skewed toward smaller and lower end models suggesting some families are buying a second vehicle.

Dealerships are taking initiatives to make sales through online channels. This is an essential move to continue selling automobiles since social distancing is here to stay until a significant percentage of the population is vaccinated.

Long Term View

Track Record of Increasing Shareholder Value

With several players in the automotive sector cutting their dividend during this time of crisis, Gentex is one company that has increased its dividend as recently as March 9, 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Current payout of $0.12 per quarter represents a 2% annualized dividend yield. In the past 6 years, Gentex has a CAGR FCF growth of 11%.

Data Source: WSJ

Gentex continued generating value for shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends despite 2019 being a difficult year for the auto sector.

Source: Investor Day presentation and author's calculations

As of December 31, 2019, the company has 20.1 million shares remaining available for repurchase in the previously announced plan and has not made a public announcement suspending the repurchases yet.

Healthy Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2019, Gentex Corporation had $437 million in cash and cash equivalents with no short term or long term debt. Companies in the automotive sector usually have large amounts of debt on their balance sheet.

Absence of debt and the fact that receivables ($235 million) exceed accounts payable ($98 million) put the company in a good position to weather business disruptions due to COVID-19.

Insider Buying

Company insiders were seen buying small amounts of stock to increase their position in the company.

New Sector Opportunities

Aerospace

In 2019, the company began supplying dimmable windows to Boeing (NYSE: BA). In January 2020, the company announced that Airbus (OTCMKTS: EADSY) will also be offering the Company's dimmable aircraft windows on its aircraft with production starting in late 2020.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Healthcare

During January 2020, at CES, Gentex Corporation unveiled an innovative camera controlled lighting technology for medical applications that was co-developed with Mayo Clinic. This technology is meant to provide hand-free / voice guided functionality such as:

Ambient Lighting

Adjustable Task Lighting

Automatic Intensity Adjustment

Shadow Minimization

Color Temperature adjustment

Glare Elimination

UV Room Sterilization

The embedded video has a visual demo of the features. Gentex is expected to continue working on the intelligent medical lighting system in preparation for clinical trials in order to assess system performance and work toward obtaining any necessary approvals. It could take between 18 to 24 months to complete these trials, before a system could be available for commercial applications.

Risk of Revenue Concentration

It is important to note that Toyota Motor Company (NYSE: TM) Volkswagen Group (OTCMKTS: VWAGY), General Motors (NYSE: GM) represent 13%, 14% and 11% of the company's net sales.

This constitutes significant revenue dependence on select companies and challenges faced by any of these sector leaders could impact Gentex along with several other players in the supply chain of auto parts.

Conclusion

Gentex Corporation demonstrates innovation and profitability at a reasonable valuation. The company saw positive sales growth in FY2019 despite decline in global auto sales. I am happy to see some of the innovations in new industry sectors.

Gentex P/E ratio has slipped sharply from record highs and is currently at an acceptable entry point.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Amidst the fight for dominating the BEV sector and the autonomous vehicle space, there are several promising players. There are new players entering the race every quarter, with significant promise in innovation and design. With its suite of innovative products that cater to all segments of passenger vehicles, Gentex is well positioned to perform well in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GNTX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.