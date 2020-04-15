BIT: Investing In This High-Yielding CEF Might Be A Risky Play For Present Turbulent Times

This time, we will present our readers with the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) which was incorporated back in February 2013. It is structured as a closed-end fund and has a total AUM of approximately $520 million. It has been distributing its shareholders a monthly dividend payment of $0.1237 per share over the last couple of months. That makes up an interesting 10.80% dividend yield as of April 9, 2020. Based on our analysis, we believe that the fund will have to increase its share of return of capital in order to be able to maintain such a high distribution rate for the rest of 2020. In terms of the key bullish catalysts, we find them as the following: (1) Fed's decision to buy a broad range of fixed income securities on the market including corporate bonds of "Fallen Angels" and mortgage-backed securities, (2) resilient nature of its portfolio to the coronavirus crisis in terms of geographic and industrial exposure.

About the Fund

(Source: BlackRock)

During normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in loan and debt instruments both in domestic fixed income securities and globally. Investors should keep in mind this fund has a primary objective to generate a diversified source of income, while capital appreciation comes in second place.

(Source: BlackRock)

The fund offers a distribution rate of 10.80%, while Yield to Worst comes at 11.33%. We believe that Yield to Worst might not be the most suitable metric to rely on at this point in time. Especially now when we face uncertainties surrounding a potentially massive scale of defaults of SMBs and even larger companies that operate in the most negatively impacted industries amid coronavirus outbreak. It currently uses a leverage of 42.75% out of 50% allowed by regulators. We would prefer to see leverage slightly below 30%, given that high leverage can destroy the wealth of shareholders in the case of sudden unexpected moves during present turbulent times. Leverage is usually obtained through reverse repo agreements and our fellow SA author did a great job explaining this topic in his article here. Effective duration comes at 0.91 years, however, approximately 60% of total securities in the portfolio have a maturity profile of 3-10 years. We find this as highly positive, as this gives the fund enough time to weather the coronavirus storm as the vaccine should be already on the market within the next 18 months. This fund has a listed management fee of 0.80%, which is approximately 35bps lower compared to the largest CEF in the field - PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI).

(Source: BlackRock)

The investment-grade credit together with non-US developed securities consists of solely 23.8% of the total market value of the fund. On the other hand, the remaining 74.4% consists of riskier asset classes including high yield, emerging markets, agency markets, and securitized products. In our view, this portfolio construction mix results in a very risky play to achieve alpha compared to the benchmark and other direct competitors. Especially now when there is still no vaccine for coronavirus on the market and no one clearly knows when will our lives and major business activities return back to normal.

As a matter of fact, the domestic high-yield fixed income market has underperformed the domestic investment-grade market by a wide margin year to date. In our view, there is still way too much uncertainty on the market to be comfortable with such a high share of risky asset classes in the portfolio mix. Especially now when the Fed prioritizes to protect the domestic "investment-grade" market that leaves the "high-yield" market without a safety cushion. Nevertheless, some investors anticipate that the Fed might be able to fund the riskier parts of the domestic fixed income market as well. In fact, the Fed has already hinted that it is willing to protect so-called "fallen angels", which resulted in an increase of the "high-yield" securities after the announcement on Thursday last week. Nevertheless, our readers should keep in mind only a smaller number of companies will be eligible for this program, however, this Fed's move should have a positive impact and calm down investors on the "high-yield" fixed income market.

(Source: Federal Reserve)

"Fallen angels" are companies that had an investment-grade rating before the coronavirus outbreak and have recently faced rating rate cuts due to nationwide lockdown leading to a slowdown or total shutdown of their business activities. Our readers can find more information about our view on potential massive rate cuts of investment-grade securities to "junk" and the Fed's readiness to protect "investment-grade" securities in our previous article on Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (VCSH) here.

In order for this fund to outperform its benchmark, then the global coronavirus crisis should resolve faster than expected and global economies should relaunch their negatively impacted industries over the coming weeks compared to months. Consequently, shareholders of this fund will end up being positively rewarded for the activeness and higher-risk preference of the portfolio management team.

(Source: BlackRock)

For instance, the fund has the largest exposure to the Federal National Mortgage with a weight of 7.88%, which is a very interesting position. It doesn't come as a surprise, as the Fed has announced on March 24, 2020, that it is willing to support the housing market by purchasing mortgage-backed securities in the total amount of $250 billion.

"At issue are the Fed's unprecedented $183 billion of purchases last week of mortgage-backed securities. The purchases were meant to drive down rates, and they did. But together with the storm that gripped financial markets from the coronavirus, they also effectively blew up a widespread hedge that mortgage bankers use to protect themselves against rate increases." (Source: CNBC)

Surprisingly this Fed's move had a very negative impact on the mortgage bankers, as some of them faced margin calls, because of the high volatility of the MBS rates. Therefore, we don't find this high exposure as appropriate at this point in time, as there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the federal mortgage market. Especially when it comes down to the commercial MBS market as nobody really knows when retail tenants and other businesses under shutdown will return back to normal. In addition, the rate of new mortgage applications in the housing market has been very weak over the last couple of weeks. In general, some households are facing a loss of income because of the coronavirus crisis. Therefore they will most likely lose their credit ability to get a new loan or mortgage to buy a new home over the coming months.

On the other hand, remaining holdings on the top 10 list have a weight in the range of 0.9% - 1.5%, which is still quite a high exposure considering the fact that the fund has a total number of holdings of 1,191. We can also spot some of the largest domestic financial institutions on the top 10 list, including Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS.PK), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS.PK), Wells Fargo (WFC), JP Morgan (JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC.PK). We anticipate that major financial institutions should be able to weather the coronavirus storm, given that they have rock-solid balance sheets, stable liquidity ratios and have been supported so far by the expansive monetary policy of the Fed.

(Source: BlackRock)

In addition, the fund has the highest exposure in the Banking (10.9%), Communications (9.85%), and Consumer Non-Cyclical (8.13%) industries. In our view, both communications and consumer non-cyclical industries are resilient enough and shouldn't feel much of an impact because of the coronavirus crisis. For instance, consumers have to use a better broadband or mobile package to stay/work from home, while they might be forced to buy food at retail stores and cook at home. On the other hand, the fund has less than 8% exposure in cyclical industries. We believe that is an adequate exposure for this turbulent period, which should lower the negative impact of the potential deterioration of the coronavirus crisis.

(Source: BlackRock)

In terms of geographic exposure, North America and Europe make up roughly 90% of total exposure, while Emerging Markets come at a very low rate of 7.51%. We find this as positive as the U.S. and some of the major European countries have been already dealing with the outbreak of coronavirus for a month. On the other hand, some lower-income countries in the Emerging Markets have been quite immune so far and might face the worsening of the coronavirus crisis later this year.

Performance

(Source: BlackRock)

According to the figure above, both historical market price and NAV have been in the range of $15-$20 per share over the last couple of years. However, a major dropdown of more than 30% occurred last month following the outbreak of coronavirus in the U.S. and Europe.

(Source: BlackRock)

Nevertheless, shareholders have been rewarded with an annualized total return of 6.27% over the last 5 years. This might look a bit low compared to returns that are offered by some higher-yielding CEFs in the fixed income universe. However, investors should keep in mind this fund was able to outperform its underlying benchmark Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond over the last 5 years. In fact, BIT has achieved a total market price return of 52.05% or almost 40% higher than its benchmark.

This chart indicates that the fund has beaten by a slight margin the largest fixed income ETF on the market - Vanguard Total Bond (BND), which is trying to track the performance of the U.S. investment-grade bond index. However, the largest CEF and the most direct competitor on the market - PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage generated almost a 25% higher total return over the last 5 years.

In addition, PCI offers a 20 bps higher market distribution rate (as of 04/09/2020) compared to BIT. On the other hand, PCI trades at more than 20% higher premium to NAV, which makes BIT a candidate with a better bargain deal at this point in time. Looking at historical discount/NAV multiple of BIT, then investors might have a great opportunity when BIT reached a bottom -25% a couple of weeks ago. However, in times when trading on NYSE was stopped by circuit breakers even a couple of times a week, it was a bit difficult to be optimistic and buy a fixed income CEF solely because it trades at a wide discount to NAV.

(Source: CEF Connect)

Now if we expand the selection to top 7 largest CEFs in the multi-sector fixed income universe, we can easily identify that most of them offer a distribution rate in the range of 10-14%, while all of them except BIT trade at a premium to NAV in high single digits or even double digits. In our view, even though BIT offers a distribution rate at the bottom end of what its peers are offering on the list above, its wide discount to NAV makes it definitely a more compelling investment candidate compared to its peers.

Distributions

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

BIT has returned to its shareholders a monthly distribution in the narrow range of $0.11 - $0.125 per share with a couple of special dividends since its inception in 2013. In fact, the fund has recently increased its monthly distribution from $0.1167 to $0.1237 per share at the beginning of November 2019. That makes up a market price distribution rate of roughly 10.80% as of 04/09/2020. However, given the recent coronavirus crisis outbreak, we should definitely check whether this distribution rate might get cut in the near future.

(Source: Annual Report)

According to the figure above, the fund reported a net investment income of $44.4 million in FY 19, while the distribution to shareholders was slightly below at $42.7 million. However, in order to maintain the distributions of more than $50 million from the previous year, the fund was forced to pay its shareholders $10.2 million coming from the return of capital. In our view, this clearly indicates that the fund might have to offset the lack of net investment income with an increased amount of return of capital to keep funding distributions at the existing rate in the near future.

Another potential issue that might put pressure on distributions might be a weak capital appreciation performance of the portfolio over the last year. For instance, the sum of net realized gain(loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) came out at $49.2 million in FY 19 versus $43.3 million in FY 18. In fact, this fund has lost approximately 8.75% of its total net assets in FY 19 as well as 7.2% in FY 18.

Interestingly, this fund was not able to generate a higher net investment income in FY 19 versus FY 18, despite the stronger performance of the global financial markets during the same time period. On the other hand, this year is characterized by the severe turmoil of the global fixed income markets combined with an uncertainty of the global economic growth in 2020 surrounding the coronavirus crisis. Therefore we anticipate that this year will be even more troublesome to achieve an increase in NAV and higher net investment income. In our view, the fund should definitely increase its return of capital to shareholders compared to previous years in order to be able to maintain its monthly distributions in the historical range of $0.11 -$0.125 per share. Otherwise, we believe that it will be forced to cut its monthly distributions throughout the rest of 2020.

Conclusion

We believe this fund targets an interesting multi-asset class of fixed income securities and definitely deserves to be on the watchlist of our readers over the next couple of quarters. We find it a very risky investment play at this point in time. It has been positioned lately to benefit from the potential recovery of the high-yield fixed income and MBS markets, which could end up in both directions. It really comes down to the risk preference and long-term financial goals of each individual investor, whether they are willing to take a risk or not. We assign a NEUTRAL outlook as there is way too much uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis for our risk tolerance. In addition, we believe that the current monthly distribution of $0.1237 might not be sustainable over the next couple of quarters, given that the fund doesn't produce enough net investment income to fund its distributions to shareholders. In terms of major risks, investors should consider any kind of worsening of the coronavirus crisis in the near team, which could limit the Fed's effectiveness in an attempt to stimulate the domestic fixed income market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute a bid or an invitation to bid for the purchase or sale of the financial instruments in question. Neither is it intended to provide any kind of personal investment advice, therefore, readers should conduct their own due diligence. Investing in financial instruments may always be associated with risk. Please contact your personal financial or investment advisor for any additional questions or materials regarding this article. We shall not be liable for any type of damage or loss arising from the use of the information contained in this article.