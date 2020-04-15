Restaurant Brands International Can Nearly Double Over The Next 2 Years

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) has shed 37% in the last two months due to the outbreak of coronavirus and 50% off its all-time high, which was posted last summer. The stock is currently facing a strong headwind, as the pandemic has greatly affected the operations of the restaurant chain. However, Restaurant Brands has exceptionally strong brands and exciting growth potential. As soon as the effect of coronavirus begins to attenuate, the stock can nearly double off its current depressed price.

Business overview - coronavirus

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused more than one billion people to be locked at home worldwide. Consequently, the traffic to the three restaurant chains of the company, namely Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeye’s, has plunged. In a recent update, Restaurant Brands stated that nearly all its restaurants are open in North America, but their operations are limited to drive-thru, takeout and delivery services. The situation is worse in international markets, as several stores have been forced to close in Europe and some stores have closed in Latin America and Asia Pacific.

On the bright side, more than 90% of the restaurants in China have opened once again, with a remarkable improvement in their same-store sales. Of course, their sales are still much lower than they were before the outbreak of coronavirus but the trend is promising.

As long as the coronavirus crisis persists, its effect on the business of Restaurant Brands will remain material. However, it is unrealistic to expect the virus to condemn humanity to a permanent lockdown and recession. Many pharmaceutical companies are doing their best to identify an effective treatment and a vaccine and they will achieve their goal sooner or later. Gilead Sciences (GILD) has exhibited the most promising results so far and may be able to develop a drug as soon as next month. In addition, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) may be able to produce a vaccine early next year. It is thus reasonable to expect the global economy to begin recovering from coronavirus the latest from next year. As soon as the market begins to look beyond coronavirus, it will focus on the exciting growth prospects of Restaurant Brands.

Growth prospects

Thanks to the strength of its brands, Restaurant Brands has exciting growth prospects ahead. In 2019, the company grew its sales 8% thanks to 5% unit growth and 3% same-store sales growth. The restaurant chain has approximately 27,000 stores right now and expects to grow its store count to 40,000 over the next 8-10 years. This 48% expected increase in the store count will be a strong growth driver over the next decade.

It is also remarkable that Popeye’s had impressive momentum before the outbreak of coronavirus. In the fourth quarter, the chain grew its same-store sales 34% thanks to the re-launch of its chicken sandwich near the middle of the quarter. This exceptional performance reflects the growth potential of Popeye’s once the coronavirus crisis begins to fade. In addition, Burger King had strong momentum before the onset of the pandemic, as the restaurant chain grew its sales by 9% in 2019. Burger King also grew its store count at the fastest pace in 20 years (6%) over prior year.

Restaurant Brands has grown its earnings per share by 30% in the last two years, from $2.10 in 2017 to $2.72 in 2019. Thanks to the high rate of new store openings and the strong comparable sales growth, the company is likely to keep growing its earnings per share at a double-digit or high single-digit rate in the upcoming years, after the end of the coronavirus crisis. Indeed, analysts expect Restaurant Brands to incur a 14% decrease in its earnings per share this year due to coronavirus, but they expect the company to post all-time high earnings per share of $2.89 next year and $3.20 in 2022.

Valuation

Given the expected decrease in the earnings per share this year, from $2.72 to $2.31, Restaurant Brands is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. This is the cheapest valuation of the stock throughout its 8-year history.

Data by YCharts

Between 2012 and 2017, the stock traded at abnormally high price-to-earnings ratios thanks to its exciting growth pace and its popularity. In the last two years, the stock has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5.

As soon as the market begins to look beyond coronavirus, it is reasonable to expect the stock to return to its average valuation level. Moreover, if Restaurant Brands meets the analysts’ estimates in 2022 and earns $3.20 per share, its stock will trade at an approximate price of $75 (=3.2*23.5). It is thus reasonable to expect the stock to nearly double off its current depressed price over the next two years.

Debt

Restaurant Brands has a significant amount of debt. Its net interest expense consumes 26% of its operating income while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $16.0 billion, which is 84% of the market cap of the stock. As the amount of net debt is approximately 14 times the annual earnings of the company, it is somewhat high but manageable. The same is true for the interest expense of the company. Moreover, the company recently issued $500 million of 5-year bonds at a 5.75% rate and thus it enhanced its liquidity. Overall, while the debt of Restaurant Brands is not negligible, it is certainly manageable and hence the company will be able to recover from the ongoing downturn.

Final thoughts

When a fierce sell-off is triggered by a non-recurring headwind, it offers an ideal opportunity to initiate long-term positions in companies that are hurt by the headwind but maintain excellent long-term prospects. This is exactly the case for Restaurant Brands. Thanks to the strength of its brands and its exciting growth potential, the stock is likely to revert towards its 52-week high and thus essentially double off its depressed current price when the market begins to look beyond coronavirus.

