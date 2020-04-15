NMZ: Lowering Outlook Because The Discount Is Gone Now

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I recommended buying during the worst of the panic last month, and it has returned a sizable gain since that review was published. While the market has rebounded nicely, muni bonds, including high yield munis, saw quite a bit of support, helping NMZ actually out-perform the broader market over the past month. While this is good news, I see some merit to shifting to a more cautious stance. The Fed has indeed come out in support of the muni bond sector, but this support so far is limited to investment grade munis. NMZ holds about half its assets in unrated or below investment grade debt. This limits the potential tailwind from Fed activity. Further, NMZ's discounted valuation was a primary driver of my bullishness in March, and now this discount has been wiped away. Finally, muni yields as a whole have dropped dramatically as the market rebounded, suggesting limited further upside.

Background

First, a little about NMZ. It is a closed-end fund with an objective "to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Its secondary investment objective is to seek attractive total return consistent with its primary objective." Currently, the fund trades at $12.46/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0595/share, which translates to an annual yield of 5.73%. I recommended NMZ last month, when the fund was caught up in the painful market sell-off. While some investors likely questioned the logic behind buying risk in that environment, the end result has been a strong gain over the past month, as shown below:

Given how markets have rallied over the past few weeks, I feel it is timely to reconsider the funds I regularly cover to see if the move warrants a change in outlook. After review, I do believe NMZ's large, short-term gain does justify a level of caution going forward. Therefore, I am lowering my rating to neutral, and I will explain why in detail below.

NMZ's Discount Has Been Wiped Away

To begin, I want to touch on one of the primary reasons why I am lowering my forward outlook on NMZ right now, which is valuation. As my readers are aware, I touted NMZ as an attractive option last month when the fund hit a discount I found a bit unjustifiable. Specifically, the discount to NAV on the open market had spread to 13%, which was 3% more than the previous two year low for the fund. Simply, while I saw some headwinds for high yield municipal bonds, I felt this discount was more than enough to compensate investors for the risks they were taking.

In hindsight, this thesis was proved correct, given NMZ's return in the interim. However, this sharp gain for the fund, while profitable for current investors, has dramatically increased the cost to buy in now. In fact, the discount I found so attractive a month ago is gone, with the fund now trading at par on the open market. While this may not sound so bad, let us put this valuation in perspective, when we consider NMZ's short-term history, as shown below:

Current Premium To NAV Average 2-Year Premium Average YTD Premium 2-Year Premium High 2-Year Premium Low At par (2.1%) (1.5%) 1.7% (10.3%)

My takeaway here is that NMZ is trading only a few points under its highest valuation for that past two years. While I found no fault in anyone for buying a CEF at par, it is important to recognize that NMZ does not have a history of trading at substantial premiums. In fact, the fund is more likely to trade at a discount than a premium over time. My point is to illustrate that the "easy" money has probably already been made, and investors now may have more downside potential than upside. While I still find the fundamental outlook for muni bonds relatively attractive, it is especially important not to overpay for any asset in this environment. With NMZ sitting near the higher end of its range, it seems smart to approach new positions cautiously.

Fed Support Is So Far Only For Investment Grade Munis

My next point touches on stimulus efforts from the Fed, and how their objectives have changed since my last review of NMZ. Back in March, the Fed had announced some stimulus measures to help combat the economic uncertainty created by COVID-19. However, at that time, the Fed was focused on directly buying only certain types of fixed-income assets, which included treasuries, investment grade corporate bonds, and agency-backed mortgage securities. While this action was seen as a positive for the market as a whole, it was quite specific in directly supporting only select sectors. Therefore, the overall impact on funds like NMZ was not substantial.

Since mid-March, however, much has changed. The market had continued its general free fall, and the Fed felt it was appropriate to expand its asset buying beyond the sectors mentioned above. This led to a program to directly support the muni bond market, as described in the excerpt below:

Facilitating the flow of credit to municipalities by expanding the Commercial Paper Funding Facility to include high-quality, tax-exempt commercial paper as eligible securities.

Source: Federal Reserve

The immediate impact was robustly positive for muni bonds, as the underlying value of the bonds rose, sending the funds that hold them up higher as a result. NMZ was one such beneficiary, as were most of the funds in the sector. While this was good news, it is important to understand the Fed specifically called out only "high quality" securities as those eligible for purchase under their program, which means investment grade. While high yield (below investment grade) munis saw strong gains on the announcement as well, it is important to recognize the Fed has not given any indication it is going to expand its program to include those securities going forward. This is relevant for NMZ because half of the fund is made up of bonds that are either rated below investment grade, or are not rated at all (and therefore not included in the Fed's buying program), as shown below:

Source: Nuveen

My point highlights the reality that many investors will be looking for exposure to the areas the Fed is explicitly supporting. While munis are one such area, it is specific to investment grade quality munis. NMZ does hold some of these assets and will benefit by extension, but the gains from Fed demand will be limited given its large amount of exposure to non-investment grade assets. This is not to say that NMZ will not push higher in the near term. If the risk-on mode resumes, investors will snap up high yield funds. Further, the Fed program could eventually extend to high yield munis, similar to the expansion in to below investment grade corporate credit, which was announced last week. However, I believe the next few months are going to be difficult, in equities and in fixed-income. For that reason, coupled with the benefit of Fed support, I believe investment grade munis are the better play at this time.

Income Is Down Slightly

I will now shift to the fund's income production, which is always of paramount importance. Clearly, NMZ's income stream is quite attractive, especially given the fact interest rates have been dropping in 2020. With a tax-free yield near 6%, NMZ should continue to attract some investor interest going forward. This is a key reason why I remain cautious, but not bearish, on the fund.

However, the income metrics have started to weaken since my last review, so this will be something to keep an eye on over the next few months. In fairness, NMZ has recently raised its distribution, which I touched on in a prior review, and its income metrics remain relatively strong. Despite this, some key UNII metrics have dropped a bit in a month over month comparison. To illustrate, consider the two most recent UNII reports from Nuveen, as shown below, respectively:

Source: Nuveen

My overall takeaway here is NMZ's distribution does not appear at risk, and ultimately the income production remains solid. However, the slight declines in UNII figures will be worrisome if they become part of a larger trend. Therefore, investors will want to see improvement over the next few months to be truly comfortable with this CEF.

Yield Spreads Suggest Easy Money Has Been Made

My final point concerns the muni bond sector more broadly, when looking at absolute yields across the space. As I noted, munis were caught up in the recent sell-off, quite frankly in an alarming way, and yields spiked as a result of the intense selling. Fortunately, asset prices rebounded fairly quickly, which was undoubtedly a welcome relief for investors. The downside, however, is yields have come down significantly from their highs, which makes new positions less attractive as a result. In fact, current muni yields are sitting near their average for the past two quarters, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

This data once against justifies my neutral outlook. The sharpness of the recovery suggests the "easy" money has been made already. Investors with the nerve to buy in when everything looked like it might collapse have seen a large, short-term gain. For those who waited, I see further upside potential, but it is limited. Fed support, coupled with renewed confidence in muni markets, will provide a backdrop for yields to move lower. However, when we look at the short term, we see that yields do not have much further to fall before they are at the lows. If muni yields as a whole sink under 1%, I find it hard to see most investors continuing to buy.

Bottom Line

NMZ has delivered some alpha over the past thirty days, which was a welcome development. The fund saw demand due to a below-average valuation, Fed stimulus measures, and a general upswing in confidence in the broader market. While muni bonds remain a preferred asset class on mine as we move deeper in to 2020, I would caution investors to be selective on new entries. There is certainly merit to buy at these levels, but I see upside potential as very limited for those who do. With the Fed supporting only the investment grade muni sector, coupled with yields sitting back near historic lows, I would not be surprised to see a better buying opportunity present itself soon. Therefore, I am switching back to a neutral rating for NMZ, and encourage investors to be very careful when selecting new entry points at this time.

