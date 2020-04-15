General Mills: Too Far, Too Soon

Image source

The pantry trade has been tremendously popular in the past couple of months as, around the world, people have been stockpiling food that lasts for a long time as part of the pandemic. That has created winners and losers in the food industry, and one of those winners is diversified processed food manufacturer General Mills (GIS).

The stock is very near its 52-week high, a claim that very few stocks can make in this market, and it is because of the company’s exposure to pet food, cereal, yogurt and other foods that have come into higher demand in recent weeks. While General Mills is certainly benefiting from the pandemic in the short term, I think that boost will be short-lived, and that both the company’s lack of long-term growth and the current dividend yield show the stock should be sold.

Very little growth to speak of

General Mills is highly diversified, producing a wide variety of breakfast and snack foods in several different categories. It has a handful of brands that are each over a billion dollars in annual sales, and has pushed innovation in recent years to try and drive organic growth.

The company has also tried to reduce its dependence upon North America retail as its primary channel, and purchased Blue Buffalo recently to boost growth in the very popular pet food category.

However, as we can see below, these results have been mixed. Plotted below are revenue in millions of dollars and the year-over-year change associated with each revenue figure for the past five years.

Revenue fell steadily, and in big quantities, from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2017, and was essentially flat two years ago. Last year’s boost in revenue was due entirely to the Blue Buffalo acquisition, as organic sales were flat for the year. This is the sort of growth profile we’re used to for General Mills, and as we can see below, now that the Blue Buffalo acquisition is part of the comparable base, we’re back to essentially no revenue growth for the foreseeable future.

Analysts have a small boost from the pandemic trade this year, but nearly all of that benefit should be reversed into fiscal 2021. Thus, on a normalized basis, we can generally expect flat revenue for General Mills. And given that the pandemic isn’t going to last forever, extrapolating gains out from the past couple of months doesn’t make any sense.

On the brighter side, General Mills has managed to maintain its margin profile despite some gross margin pressure on its portfolio. Below, we have gross margin and SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue, with the difference between the two approximating operating income.

The spread was 15% five years ago, but has since widened to 18%, where it has been for three fiscal years. Operating margins thus far in fiscal 2020 are up slightly, so the company’s focus on driving better pricing and controlling costs is working, if only incrementally.

But is that enough?

The problem is that I don’t think that is going to be enough given that General Mills has always had a hard time producing any sort of meaningful revenue growth. With the stock priced the way that it is, it looks to me like most or all of the potential returns have been accounted for with the current valuation.

Shares trade for 16.5 times this year’s earnings estimates, which is about where General Mills generally trades, based on historical multiples. I’m not saying the stock is expensive, but it isn’t cheap, either, and in a world full of bargains, General Mills stands out, but not in a good way.

To my eye, the yield is saying exactly the same thing, as we can see below.

The yield is still quite nice at 3.4%, but that is near a multi-year low given how far the share price has run up in recent weeks. General Mills crested 5% briefly just over a year ago, and spent most of 2019 near 4%, so 3.4% is pretty low compared to recent history. In my view, this is yet more evidence that patience is required before buying General Mills.

Capital returns are slowing

People generally buy stocks like this one for the capital returns. After all, food manufacturers tend to pay out a high percentage of their earnings in dividends and/or buybacks because cash flows are stable, and capex is light. However, General Mills has produced rather slow dividend growth rates and as we can see below, buybacks dried up completely last fiscal year.

Below, we have operating cash flow and capex, the sum of which is free cash flow, as well as spending on dividends and buybacks, all in millions of dollars.

The company spent fairly heavily on buybacks in recent years, spending about a billion dollars annually on average from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2018. That combined with dividend spending of just over a billion dollars annually to create ~$2 billion in capital returns, which is decent for a company with a market capitalization of $34 billion.

However, last year, General Mills quit buying back its own stock, choosing instead to pay down debt. The same is true for this year, and while General Mills is doing a nice job of deleveraging after its Blue Buffalo acquisition, it is hurting EPS growth.

Below, we have the share count in millions and the year-over-year change associated with each value for the past five years to illustrate this.

EPS growth moves higher as the float is reduced, so the reductions the company produced in past years helped boost EPS over and above the dollar earnings growth it was able to produce. However, last year had the opposite impact and this year, the same thing is happening. The share count is rising, creating a headwind for EPS as the denominator of the equation grows, making it more difficult for the numerator to be larger in a relative sense. In other words, as the float rises, General Mills’ dollar earnings have to rise at the same rate just to produce flat EPS. For a company with very little growth to speak of, that’s a headwind it doesn’t need.

The bottom line

At this point in the stock’s rally, General Mills is a good business at a not-so-good price. Shares have rallied on enthusiasm that the pantry-loading consumers globally have engaged in for the past couple of months will continue. However, that doesn’t make logical sense.

After the pandemic has passed, food demand should return to normalized levels, and stocks of companies like General Mills will no longer be in favor, as they are today. Given this, those that want to buy General Mills would do well not to chase it into new highs, but rather wait for the inevitable pullback and pick it up then for a better price and higher yield.

Temporary boosts in demand shouldn’t drive buying for any company’s stock, and in this case, for a company that produces basically no growth under normalized conditions. The gains from pantry stocking will be fleeting, and life will return to normal. When it does, I’m willing to bet you can buy General Mills meaningfully lower than today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.