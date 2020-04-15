Smarter Investing In Better Crude

Developing countries cannot be expected to carry the cost of a transition so that equity investors in the developed world can assuage their guilt.

Access to affordable and reliable energy is critical for achieving robust economic growth and sustained improvements in quality of life. As such, one of the most significant challenges in addressing climate change is the need to meet growing global energy demand while achieving poverty-reducing economic goals. At the current time, the oil and gas industry provides more than half the world's energy; the sector is thus critical to sustaining economies in the developed world and advancing economies in the developing world. The dual role played by the oil and gas industry is frequently ignored in the energy transition discussion.

This is unfortunate because not only are the nations that are most dependent on the oil and natural gas industry for government budgets least able to address the diversification of their funding base, but they are also frequently nations most at risk from global warming.

The failure to understand the role of the oil and gas industry in the transition starts with the inability to properly construct a narrative around the goals of the global energy transition. An effective decarbonization strategy will recognize the need to balance three objectives:

Economic Growth

Energy Access

Environmental Conservation

A synchronized global effort to combat climate change that does not ignore or sacrifice one or more of the above variables, which would make any progress achieved unsustainable, requires that all members in the energy system participate, including equity investors.

If equity investors are going to fulfill their essential role as capital providers, they must become more sophisticated in their analysis of the current transition and especially of oil and gas businesses. Trends in ESG investing have pushed investors towards divestment, which is a sure path to derailing a transition to a low carbon economy as it deprives the oil and gas industry of much-needed capital and makes economic growth and energy access in developing nations more difficult. Developing countries cannot be expected to carry the cost of a transition so that equity investors in the developed world can assuage their guilt.

Smarter investing starts with asking smarter questions. The question investors in oil and gas need to ask themselves is which companies can I allocate capital to that have inherently superior carbon footprints due to the type of oil they produce? A little observed 2018 study published in Scientific Magazine can help answer this question. In "Global Carbon Intensity of Crude Oil Production," a team led by Mohammad Masnadi of Stanford university assessed the carbon intensity of oil fields representing 98% of all global 2015 crude oil production. What they found was that the production of oil from different fields had dramatically different carbon footprints; in short, not all oil is created equal from a carbon content perspective.

The graph below presents select national volume-weighted average crude oil upstream greenhouse gas intensities. This information can be used by investors to narrow their investment focus to producers with superior fields from a carbon footprint perspective or to assess the carbon footprint of existing oil and gas portfolios.

By allocating capital to well-managed oil and gas businesses with inherently lower carbon footprints, equity investors can limit stranded asset risk and improve expected return potential. It also means that developing nations, dependent on oil and gas revenue to fund their governments, can avoid being deprived of much-needed development capital by pursuing the environmentally sound development of specific oil and natural gas fields.

The impact of better oil field development on the environment should not be overlooked either. As was recently highlighted by Ahmad Al Khowaiter and Yasser Mufti in the March 2020 Issue of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies Forum, if the oil and gas industry greenhouse gas emissions converged on the level of Saudi Arabia, the world would save 1 Giga-ton of CO2 equivalent emissions a year. This is the same as:

Replacing 250 million internal combustion engine cars with 100 percent renewable-powered electric vehicles or,

Removing 200 million internal combustion engine cars from the global fleet, or

Planting 1.5 billion trees a year

If those are not meaningful contributions to decarbonization, then nothing is. Achieving economic growth, energy access, and environmental conservation is no easy task, but smart capital allocation can help. Don't divest, reinvest intelligently.

