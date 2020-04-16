High-Yield Savings Accounts Are Likely A Better Bet Than Treasuries

However, banks have taken the current zero-interest-rate environment as an opportunity to fight for market share. The winner of this fight, for once, is the average investor.

To combat the coronavirus, the Federal Reserve set the interest rate that they pay to banks on deposits at 0 to 0.25 percent annualized. Most banking customers didn't notice, because their banks stopped paying meaningful amounts of interest after the 2008 recession and never really started again. However, several large banks are viewing the crisis differently, as an opportunity to grab market share from competitors.

Yields for various risk-free securities have dropped to the point where you can get a higher yield on an FDIC-insured savings account than you can for a 30-year Treasury bond.

What would you choose?

A 1.4 percent return with a 30-year maturity, or a 1.7 percent return that you can withdraw, in cash, up to 6 times per month? While interest rate duration can benefit a portfolio when negatively correlated with stocks, you should always be compensated for taking duration risk.

Most of you reading this wouldn't work for free. Don't take a risk for free either!

Critics could point out that yields on savings accounts could drop in the future, but yields could also rise. Savings accounts carry no risk. The risk profile of Treasury bonds is symmetrical in a normal environment. However, with long-term bonds yielding far less than the rate of inflation, the risk of bonds is now asymmetric to the downside. If the Fed is forced to raise rates in the future to curtail inflation, yields on savings accounts are likely to rise plus a spread to the cash rate as you saw in 2018 when some of these accounts yielded over 3 percent.

Why does this work?

Banks are all in competition for deposits, and the most viable way to compete on a commodity like a savings account is on price. The two largest institutions offering these accounts, American Express and Goldman Sachs' Marcus, are using the deposits to fund loans for credit card-like debt. Paying 1.7 percent for them on deposits even when the Fed pays banks zero is cheaper than raising money through bonds. Unlike traditional banks, which must pay for branches and employees, online banks have no brick and mortar expenses. Thus, what you get is a classic case of cutting out the middleman. Finally, the US government insures the accounts up to $250,000 (there are ways to get far more FDIC coverage, such as setting up joint accounts with spouses and spreading accounts across multiple banks). Even if you have more money than that with them, both institutions have appeared on the Fed's lists of "too big to fail" institutions over the years, meaning that the US Treasury will not allow their depositors to take losses. An investor with a $250,000 cash balance can earn around $4250 per year in interest off of this tactic.

Additional possibilities arise from the fact that investors can replace some of their stock exposure with futures (financed at 0.5 percent) and keep money in cash at 1.7 percent. There is a slight asset-liability mismatch so it's not perfectly risk-free (you'd have to transfer money back from the savings account if stocks fall more than 10-15 percent to cover the margin), but an investor who moves $250,000 from stocks to futures and puts the money in cash can pocket at least around $3000 per year in interest carry off of it. Liquidity isn't a big issue, either. At least with American Express, if you initiate the transaction as a push transaction rather than a pull transaction, the funds are moving on the same business day (push/pull transactions are useful to know because you can typically save a couple of days of interest by getting the details right). Additionally, there are now software providers that allow you to watch over all your accounts from a single login, invalidating the excuse that parking money in different accounts adds too much complexity.

Bonds aren't completely useless–high yield bonds are a different animal, and I still think certain municipal bonds have a place for some investors in the top tax bracket, but Treasuries should be put in timeout until the yields are competitive with savings accounts.

Why aren't investors taking advantage?

In two words, behavioral bias. Almost everyone I talk to is getting zero percent on their money. This isn't universally true, but I almost wonder if many investors have some kind of Freudian desire to lose. I've had an incredibly hard time getting people to behave rationally over the years. Since the coronavirus crisis, this effect has gotten worse, and the more money people have, the worse it is. There was a rather large behavioral hurdle for me to get people to understand tax-loss harvesting after this year's crash, to the point where few people who could benefit from it actually did it, despite no downside risk. Similarly, when the Trump tax cuts passed in 2017, I saved a group of people $10,000 to $15,000 each by paying their large property tax bills before the end of the year so it would still be tax-deductible before the law changed. Even with no risk, most people I talked to couldn't be bothered to even bring it up to their CPA because they thought they were above being bothered with financial details. By the time they asked me again, it was too late to act. I could go on and on about this, but many affluent people simply don't care about improving, which will be their undoing as time passes. If you're taking the time to read my articles, congratulations–you're in the minority of people who want to get better! Additionally, the community debates my ideas in the comment section and shares their experiences. I learn about as much from my readers’ experience as I do from my regular research.

