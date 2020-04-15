Live Nation's Upbeat 'Press Release' Reason To Be Cautious

On March 12, Billboard was the first to report that Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) suspended all arena tours due to the spread of the coronavirus. Not much later, other events followed. Large gatherings were forbidden in most parts of the world, which left Live Nation no other choice than to cancel all concerts and festivals until the end of April. A month later and there's still no clear path to when Live Nation can restart their business in key territories North America and Europe. President Trump hopes "to reopen the country soon", but a reopening on May 1st is far from likely. And even if the United States is able to reopen that soon, many other countries around the world are way more hesitant and careful. France just announced an extension of the lockdown, so did other countries.

It speaks for itself that a shutdown and a large scale ban on events have a major impact on Live Nation's business and financial position. All of Live Nation's activities are directly and indirectly linked to large scale events with thousands of visitors. The company operates concerts and festivals, both as the owner of the venue or festival and as a talent's (independent) promoter. Further, Live Nation owns the world's largest ticket seller Ticketmaster and earns a lot of money with event-related sponsorships and marketing. Almost all activities are now at a standstill, even for events that are planned for the second part of 2020. Not surprising that Jefferies and Berenberg downgraded the stock over the past couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, the stock price of Live Nation has been quite a rollercoaster since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. Trading at a high of $76.60 during the first two months of the year, stocks started to tumble by the end of February and hit a low at $21.70 (a decline of almost 72% from it's high) in March. The stock recovered along with markets in general and closed at $39.41 on Monday, still down almost 50% from his highest point just a short while ago.

Live Nation announcement

I initially thought about writing an article about Live Nation over the weekend and had a particularly angle in mind. When would Live Nation run out of cash and what kind of measures should the company take to prevent this from happening? Looking at the company's balance sheet by the end of 2019, it was nothing but logical the company had to do something to make sure it's prepared for a period without concerts and events. That article became outdated when Live Nation announced several steps to bolster their cash position on Monday. In the company's press release, the following steps were announced:

- Debt covenant amended- Raised an additional $120 million credit facility- Announced salary cuts and cost savings of $500m in 2020- Cost savings could reach $800m going into 2021

The company also provided an insight in its current cash position. As of February 29, 2020 total cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $3.3b. Only $914m of this can be considered free cash, a definition frequently used in the company's earnings reports. Live Nation cannot use all of its cash as their own. For example, money received for events past February 29, 2020 are listed as event related deferred revenue. By the end of February, these event related cash receipts totaled $2b. That's a major limitation for Live Nation to deal with.

Too good to be true

Reading through the announcement, it almost seemed to be business as usual at Live Nation. Sure, steps that were announced are a positive going forward and it's not likely the company will run out of cash within the next 12 months. Even without any event or concerts. However, the overall upbeat tone surprised me a lot. One thing stood out for me in yesterday's statement:

"As of March 31st, Live Nation has sold over 45 million tickets to shows scheduled for 2020, down 2% from the same time last year. These ticket sales do not include 1.6 million tickets for canceled shows and 1.5 million tickets for shows rescheduled into 2021. Through March 31st, Live Nation has had eight thousand shows impacted by the event stoppage starting in mid-March of this year, with 15 million tickets sold for these shows. Of this, seven thousand shows with 14 million tickets sold were postponed, accounting for 90% of tickets impacted. The remaining 10% of tickets, or 1.6 million, were for shows that were canceled."

This looks pretty good, right? Ticket sales were down just 2% and only 10% of all events were cancelled (and ticket refunded to customers) as of March 31, 2020. However, keep in mind most governments only plan a couple of weeks ahead. Events that will take place in May, June and July through September are still very uncertain and there's a good chance these events need to be cancelled or postponed to a later date as well. Furthermore, postponements are not as good as it initially sounds. I'll explain.

Let's take the postponed of Ultra Music Festival in Miami as an example. This event was postponed from March 2020 to March 2021. Given Live Nation's standards, this is considered a postponed show and not a cancelled show. People who bought a ticket don't get a refund, they get a replacement ticket for the event in either 2021 or 2022. If all ticketholders opt to attend Ultra Music Festival 2021 or 2022, only 50% of available tickets will be actually sold in the next two years. Not only does the promoter miss out on income related to the 2020 event (like sponsorship and endorsement deals), it will also miss out on a full year of ticketing income. The pain may be spread over a 2-year period of time, but pain there will certainly be. The same goes for postponed concerts to a later date this year or next year. Concert venues have limited capacity (in terms of dates per year). Take Madison Square Garden in New York, with NBA and NHL games being played so often. When concerts that were supposed to take place early 2020 are being postponed to a later date, the venue isn't able to sell anew event on that new date for other artists. The schedule is already filled with postponed concerts from earlier in the year.

No V-shape recovery

Although Live Nation doesn't have to refund tickets right away, there will be loss of ticket income in the next two years because of the arguments I mentioned above. It can be even longer in case events are banned for the remaining of the year. That's why I don't believe in a quick V-shape recovery. Others argue that Live Nation's stock is poised to double in three years' time, because it will return to normal. In this Barron's article, the author writes:

"The company is facing a once-in-a-lifetime event in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the postponement of a majority of its concerts and events through at least the end of April. This will pass, events will be rescheduled, and Live Nation will remain a leader in promotion, talent and concert management, and ticketing."

And

"However, Live Nation has a solid capital structure and has many events planned for after June, which allows nearly three months for social isolation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus."

I do agree with the solid capital structure part, but again this seems to be a very positive assessment. It also bypasses one other important uncertainty. Live Nation's revenue from sponsorship and endorsement deals account for only 5% of its total revenue, but it accounts for 65% of its Operating Income (before corporate expenses), according to its 2019 earnings. Besides that, the effect of the coronavirus on the global economy is still uncertain. The IMF predicts: "Coronavirus recession will likely be worst since the Great Depression." If we're indeed at the start of a deep recession, it's an illusion Live Nation will be immune to that. Large brands will cut their advertisement budgets in order to cut spending, like Live Nation is cutting expenses itself right now. This will have a significant financial impact on sponsorship revenue in the coming years. If Live Nation is hit by (temporary) lower ticket sales, a decline in sponsorship income will be felt even harder due to the strong margins in this segment.

Conclusion

Considering all of the above, my outlook for Live Nation is more pessimistic than the market. The quick recovering from $21.70 to a level above $40/share doesn't make sense taking into account the effect of postponements on concert and festival revenue in the next two years. Also, the effect of a global recession on Live Nation's sponsorship segment (the company's only strong profitable segment) cannot be underestimated. I do expect Live Nation to be able to continue operations, even if current measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading will be extended to late 2020. However, I don't expect a quick V-shape recovery. This scenario is only likely when there's a quick 'return to normal' and there're no signs at this point this will be the case. Instead, it's more likely than not that we'll go through a longer than expected recession and Live Nation isn't immune for this. Therefore, I would recommend cautiousness in regards to Live Nation and its share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.