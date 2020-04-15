VNM: Why Vietnam Will Rise From The Emerging Market Ashes

The lethal combination of a viral and financial crisis has no doubt taken a heavy toll on emerging markets, which saw their export-driven economies and currencies decimated by a halted global economy and safe-haven flows into the U.S. dollar respectively. Not to mention certain developing countries have become the next coronavirus hotspots due to lack of transparency and a vulnerable health care system. In terms of stock market performance, using country ETFs as proxies, it has been a deep sea of red across the board:

Emerging Market ETF Comparison EEM FXI EWT EWM RSX VNM INDA THD EIDO ILF Name MSCI Emerging Markets China Taiwan Malaysia Russia Vietnam India Thailand Indonesia Latin America 1-Month -5.46% -1.99% -6.85% -2.41% 10.08% -5.71% -12.21% -4.35% -20.72% -13.81% 3-Month -22.05% -14.67% -16.32% -19.05% -27.35% -24.51% -28.18% -29.53% -40.11% -42.04% YTD -21.22% -13.20% -16.70% -19.05% -24.79% -25.17% -27.57% -30.78% -40.06% -42.48% 1-Year -17.91% -14.57% -0.52% -20.62% -7.26% -28.86% -27.66% -30.75% -40.59% -41.66% 5-Year* -1.60% -3.33% 4.42% -7.04% 3.24% -5.31% -4.17% -3.45% -9.87% -6.63%

*annualized. As of 4/13/2020

The bifurcation in the year-to-date performance between the various emerging markets has largely been a function of how quickly the coronavirus outbreak got under control domestically, as well as their dependence on tourism and exports (especially crude oil).

Vietnam ETF Battered By Its Downward Spiraling Currency

In the bigger picture, it is well documented that emerging markets (EEM) as a whole have gone nowhere during the past decade. We will turn our attention to Vietnam (VNM), which actually has been one of the worst performers over the last 10 years in a persistent downtrend and most recently dived into yet another all-time low:

Source: WingCapital Investments

As shown above, an ever-weakening Vietnamese dong has been the main culprit behind the dismal performance in VNM, which is directly exposed to the local currency. In fact, the plummeting of Vietnamese dong has been a recurring theme for a country that has endured rounds of hyperinflation over the past decades. Shortly after the Great Recession, Vietnam's central bank had to hike interest rates up to 15% in 2012 to quell inflation, before cutting all the way to 5% most recently to combat the economic fallout from the impact of COVID-19. The double whammy of lower interest rates and a strengthening USD has led to a continual decline in the dong.

Vietnam Benchmark Interest Rate - Last 10 Years

Source: Trading Economics

Vietnamese Dong Poised To Rebound

Going forward, there are reasons to expect a substantial rebound in the Vietnamese dong once the dust settles. It is worthwhile to point out that after decades of structural reforms, Vietnam has transformed from a centrally planned economy into a market, export-oriented country and had just posted a record trade surplus at the end of 2019.

Vietnam's Balance of Trade Since 2000

Source: TradingEconomics

As a result, Vietnam accumulated $83 billion USD of foreign exchange reserves, which have contributed to its relative stability in recent turmoil comparing to its peers such as Indonesian rupee and Malaysian ringgit, both of which plunged nearly -10%:

Vietnam Foreign Exchange Reserves

Source: Trading Economics

According to VinaCapital on Vietnam News, the elevated FX reserves as % of GDP could point to a 25% upside potential on the Vietnamese dong over the coming years based on the Chinese yuan as a precedent:

For that reason, we'd like to highlight that Việt Nam's current 32 percent per GDP worth of FX reserves has nearly reached the 33 percent per GDP level of FX reserves that China had accumulated just before the Yuan embarked on a 7-year appreciation that ultimately lifted its value by about 25 percent,"

Geopolitically speaking, Vietnam has no doubt been the beneficiary of the U.S-China decoupling, which has shown signs of accelerating in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Indeed, U.S. manufacturing companies are increasingly looking to exit China altogether. To wit from Forbes:

Last year saw companies actively rethinking their supply chain, either convincing their Chinese partners to relocate to southeast Asia to avoid tariffs, or by opting out of sourcing from China altogether. "COVID-19 brings a third dimension more fully into the mix­, and arguably to the fore: resilience - the ability to foresee and adapt to unforeseen systemic shocks," says Patrick Van den Bossche, Kearney partner and co-author of the 19-page report.

The report further added that "of the $31 billion in U.S. imports that shifted away from China, some 46% was absorbed by Vietnam, sometimes by the same Chinese suppliers who left the mainland." Hence, Vietnam's export market will most certainly continue expanding thanks to its increased market share as well as ongoing structural reforms. This would most likely lead to a consistently positive, rising current account balance relative to its GDP throughout this decade:

Source: World Bank

Current Account Balance as a Leading Indicator Of Stock Market Performance

Looking back, we notice that emerging markets with positively trending current account balance have tended to perform well in the long term. For instance, the Malaysia ETF (EWM) had an impressive 10+ year secular bull run from the late 1990s, during which Malaysia's CA/GDP % rose and stayed above 10%. The subsequent collapse in CA the past decade led to EWM stumbling back to earth.

Likewise, the up and downswings in Thailand ETF (THD) were consistent with the fluctuations in the country's current account balance:

As such, we would continue paying attention to Vietnam's current account balance for a sign of VNM's decade-long bear market to finally come to an end.

Robust Fundamentals In VNM's Top Holdings

In addition to macro factors, solid revenue growth and profitability in VNM's top holdings are also supportive of VNM's long-term return potential. While some of the top 10 names struggled in 2019 due to a global slowdown, 4 of the top 5 holdings continued to generate positive growth. Overall, the weighted average annual growth has averaged 7% for the past 3-5 years:

Name % Weight Revenue Per Share 2014 Revenue Per Share 2016 Revenue Per Share 2018 Revenue Per Share 2019 1-Year CAGR 3-Year CAGR 5-Year CAGR Vingroup JSC 7.99% 10,107.16 19,380.82 40,570.61 42,170.25 3.94% 29.55% 33.07% Vinhomes JSC 7.59% 14,956.50 14,956.50 12,189.57 15,434.38 26.62% 1.05% 0.63% Vietnam Dairy Products JSC 7.05% 20,293.72 23,191.98 29,306.67 30,182.34 2.99% 9.17% 8.26% No Va Land Investment Group Corp 6.02% 14,964.54 9,792.92 15,534.79 10,475.51 -32.57% 2.27% -6.88% Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam 5.92% 3,813.00 5,152.80 8,849.50 10,520.27 18.88% 26.83% 22.50% Mani Inc 5.50% 115.18 167.24 204.23 186.19 -8.83% 3.64% 10.08% Ma San Group Corp 5.35% 14,107.09 38,188.58 35,428.45 32,031.43 -9.59% -5.69% 17.82% Vincom Retail JSC Ordinary Shares 4.99% 1,935.00 5,176.72 3,917.84 3,980.97 1.61% -8.37% 15.52% Seojin System Co Ltd 4.76% 81,927.67 18,595.37 44,462.61 21,677.40 -51.25% 5.24% -23.35% Mcnex Co Ltd 4.49% 30,949.69 31,391.30 46,370.86 72,731.62 56.85% 32.29% 18.64% Top 10 59.66% Weighted Average 1.13% 7.02% 6.88%

Source: TIKR.com, WingCapital Investments

In terms of profitability, the top 10's weighted average return on equity has also been steadily rising towards a rock-solid 25%:

Source: TIKR.com

In summary, both macro and corporate fundamentals suggest that Vietnam will emerge as a star performer once the COVID-19 pandemic draws to a close. Although emerging markets as a whole certainly are not out of the woods, particularly those that are vulnerable to near-term default risks, we anticipate Vietnam will come out of the crisis as a major winner. We expect VNM to break out of its long-term downtrend with a strong recovery in the Vietnamese dong.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VNM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures, or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.