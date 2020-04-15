Synopsys: Software Integrity Softer Than Expected In 1Q'20 But Shares Reflect Optimism

Shares are trading back above its mean P/E valuation, implying that the market buys the back half rebound story.

Software integrity was supposed to deliver the next phase of growth but a 3.8% yoy growth fell short of the target.

Synopsys (SNPS) reported both revenue and EPS upside to estimates for 1Q20. As I have written before, I believe Synopsys has had market share losses to its rival, Cadence Design Systems, particularly as the latter has done well with its solvers which eat into Synopsys' core EDA tools. Overall, 1Q20 has been robust but the miss in Software Integrity segment may not be the perfect long story for investors.

The stock has traded well before the plunge relating to broader economic implications due to COVID-19, but has since recovered rapidly.

Data by YCharts

And if we look at the past 3 months along with its peers, we can see that Cadence is edging out slightly.

Data by YCharts

Let's talk about the positives first

Large hardware shipments which were delayed in the closing of 2019 has yet to make an impact but revenue was still in the strong end of the guidance ($805m-$835m.) That means even without lumpy hardware sales and significant Huawei orders, core EDA sales managed to remain growing between the 5-10% range which is slightly higher than the long term target in the mid-single digit. Generally, the management stated on the recent earnings call that they were confident in their hardware and that hardware verification was in very high demand.

Margins were strong allowing the company to deliver bottomline upside. In addition, strong bookings in 1Q20 helped improve cash flow.

Why the miss in Software Integrity matters

Software Integrity includes the tools that test software code for security, vulnerabilities and quality issues. These are in strong demand and are targeted for 15-20% long term growth with the ability to expand operating margin above 20%. However, 1Q20 software integrity revenue only grew 3.8% yoy which was way below the said targets. I suspect that there might be some delays in the Polaris platform development which may have caused the rollout of new integration of various applications to be pushed back or that its customers aren't fully ready to adopt it. That said, it's too early to tell as these platforms can live up to 10-15 years.

Source: Company

Source: Bloomberg

...but the management guides strongly for the next quarter

On the call, the company has mentioned that software integrity business levels are off to a good start for the year, highlighting 30% growth in bookings volume. This is in contrast to the weak current quarter so we might need to adopt a 'wait and see' approach to see if the upside in revenue actually materializes next quarter.

A solid company but growth and margin profile is unappealing

If we compare Synopsys' 1Q20 (Jan'20) with Cadence's 4Q19 (Dec'19), despite that the period doesn't fully align, we can still see that Cadence grew 5.2%, ahead of Synopsys' 1.7%. Operating margin for Synopsys is about 20% compared with Cadence's 30%.

In terms of valuation, the company is already trading back to one standard deviation above its mean which implies that the market is already accounting for a strong back half rebound, making the risk-reward profile weaker.

To conclude, I think Synopsys has a strong set of products but when compared to its competitor, Cadence, I suggest that the latter has a better long-term growth story.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.