bluebird bio: Several Delays Hit By COVID-19

Introduction

Since my last article on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) about 3 months ago, the company has faced several setbacks such as the delay in filing BLA of its lead program, Zynteglo for the treatment of transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia ("TDT"), delay in the first commercial treatment for Zynteglo in Germany, and as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on commercial, regulatory, and development timelines, the company announced that it would re-evaluate its operating plan and adjust its priorities and overall expenses. On a brighter note, the company recently shared that the submission of the BLA filing of Ide-cel, an anti-B cell maturation antigen ("BCMA") CAR-T jointly developed by partner Bristol-Myers Squibb ("BMS") (NYSE:BMY) has been submitted. In this article, I revisit the company's clinical programs and prospects as well as the risk factors from the delays in its programs.

Further Delays in Zynteglo

bluebird's lead program is an autologous gene therapy, Zynteglo for the treatment of TDT. TDT is the most severe type of β-thalassemia and is characterized by severe anemia and lifelong dependence on red blood cell ("RBC") transfusions, which can lead to iron overload, which can be toxic and may lead to progressive multi-organ damage. The effective management of iron overload requires lifelong iron chelation therapy. The only potentially curative therapy for β-thalassemia has been allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation ("HSCT"), with best outcomes observed in pediatric patients with a matched sibling donor. However, allogeneic HSCT is associated with serious risks, some of which can be life-threatening and result in death.

Consequently, Zynteglo was developed by bluebird as an option to address the underlying genetic cause of TDT for more patients, given that TDT is a life-shortening disease with a significant unmet medical need. In December 2019, bluebird presented encouraging long-term data for Zynteglo in TDT that demonstrated long term transfusion independence and safety profile.

In June 2019, Zynteglo was granted conditional marketing authorization by European Commission ("EC") 2019 to treat adult and adolescent patients with TDT and non-β0/β0 genotypes. However, since then, it has been plagued by several delays. Firstly, the launch of Zynteglo was delayed into 2020 as regulators wanted to finalize and narrow the drug product specifications and commercial manufacturing process. While this was eventually resolved in October 2019, the first commercial treatment has since been pushed back to the 2nd half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe. As the company continues to engage in reimbursement discussions and commercial preparation activities in priority launch markets in Europe, it expects the COVID-19 pandemic to impact its ability to achieve market success and reimbursement in Europe.

In the US, bluebird had also planned to file a BLA with the FDA in the first half of 2020. However, the plans were delayed as the FDA wanted additional data on release assays measuring viral potency. Due to further delays caused by COVID-19, the company only expects the BLA to be filed in the middle of 2021. The only piece of good news from the delay is that the company may have the opportunity to seek approval for a broader patient population, including patients with β0/β0 genotypes in addition to pediatric patients.

LentiGlobin for Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle Cell Disease ("SCD") is a hereditary blood disorder resulting from a mutation in the β-globin gene that causes polymerization of hemoglobin proteins, resulting in abnormal RBC function. Normal RBCs are flexible and round, which allows them to move easily through blood vessels. With SCD, these RBCs are instead sticky and rigid and make them look like sickles or crescent moons. This results in the RBCs slowing down or causing blockage as they attempt to move throughout the blood vessels in the body, causing unpredictable and excruciating pain. SCD can lead to organ damaged and shortened life span and overall poor quality of life.

bluebird is developing LentiGlobin as a one-time treatment for SCD and reported data in December 2019 supporting that LentiGlobin shows a significant effect in SCD. LentiGlobin has been granted Orphan Drug Designation, Fast Track Designation, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy ("RMAT") Designation by the FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") for SCD. The company is pursuing an accelerated development path and expects a potential filing/approval by 2022 and will provide guidance for the regulatory update by the end of 2020.

Lenti-D for Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy

Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy ("CALD") is the most severe manifestation of adrenoleukodystrophy ("ALD"), which is a rare, X-linked, metabolic disorder. CALD is characterized by rapidly progressive neurologic decline leading to a severe loss of neurologic function and death in most untreated patients. Currently, the only effective treatment for CALD is allogeneic HCST, which is limited by donor's availability and transplants-related risks. bluebird is developing Lenti-D as an autologous treatment of CALD, with the potentiate to provide the effects seen with allogeneic HSCT, but without the immunologic risks.

In September 2019, bluebird presented updated data of the multi-site, international phase 2/3 study of Starbeam study (ALD-102) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Lenti-D in the treatment of patients with CALD. Long-term follow-up data showed that 88% of patients treated were free of major functional disabilities ("MFDs") at 2 years and continued to remain MFD-free at up to 5 years of follow-up.

Lenti-D has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Breakthrough Designation by the FDA and Orphan Drug Designation and PRIME eligibility by the EMA. The company expects to file for approval in the EU for Lenti-D for CALD by end of 2020. However, the filing of BLA with the FDA is estimated to be in the middle of 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anti-BCMA CAR-T Programs for Multiple Myeloma

bluebird is partnering with BMS to develop autologous CAR-Ts ide-cel and bb2121 for the treatment of multiple myeloma ("MM"). MM is a hematologic malignancy that develops in the bone marrow in which normal antibody-producing plasma cells transform into myeloma. The cancer cell grows in the bone marrow and blocks the production of normal blood cells and antibodies and causes lesions that weaken the bone. BCMA is expressed on malignant MM cells.

The difference between ide-cel and bb2127 is that bb21217 is designed to improve cell persistence by modifying the manufacturing process to include a PI3K inhibitor, which is believed to drive the T cells towards a memory-like phenotype. In December 2019, bluebird and BMY reported positive top-line data for ide-cel. Out of a patient population of 128 that received 3 varying dose levels, the objective response rate ("ORR") was 73.4%, and the complete response rate ("CR") was 31.3%. The median duration of response was 10.6 months, which was better than initially expected. Both companies recently announced that the BLA for ide-cel has been filed with the FDA. Ide-cel is also being evaluated in other trials for earlier lines of treatment for MM, although the enrollments of such trials have been suspended due to COVID-19.

bluebird and BMS also reported encouraging phase 1 study data of bb21217, in heavily pre-treated patients. Out of 12 evaluable patients that received the lowest dose level, 10 of them demonstrated clinical response with a median DOR of 11.1 months. Follow-up data with the 2 higher dose cohorts remains early, and none of the confirmed responders has experienced disease progression.

Despite the promise of ide-cel and bb21217, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is developing JNJ-4528, an autologous anti-BCMA CAR-T, in partnership with Chinese Biotech Nanjing Legend. JNJ-4528 demonstrated better response rates and durability compared to ide-cel, although ide-cel is likely to receive approval earlier.

Prospects

As of 31 December 2019, cash and equivalents on hand were $1.24B. While management had previously given guidance that its cash runway would last into 2022, I expect cash burn to be higher, given the delays on several programs and the commercial launch of Zynteglo. The company recently filed for a mixed shelf offering, and there are concerns that the company will have to raise additional cash when the stock price has been under pressure from the stock market crash.

There are also some concerns over the commercial potential of its product candidates. The delay in Zynteglo highlights the complexity of manufacturing gene therapies. Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is still facing manufacturing issues of its CAR-T, Kymriah, and there are also questions over how successful ide-cel will be, given that current CAR-Ts have disappointed in sales so far and that J&J appears to have a superior product. The continued delayed launch of Zynteglo for TDT is also a cause for concern, although the silver lining is that TDT has the lowest patient population among the various indications that the company is pursuing.

In addition, the hefty price tag of its treatment continues to divide the opinion of many. bluebird was forced to defend itself when the price tag of Zynteglo was announced to be at $1.8M, with payments spread over 5 years based on its continued effectiveness. bluebird's arguments were that Zynteglo is a one-time curative treatment, and its true intrinsic values should be valued at $2.1M and that the proposed payment model is risk-sharing as 80% of the treatment price is based on success. Despite this, the announcement of the price caught some analysts by surprise. Moving forward, the company will need to negotiate with various countries in Europe on the reimbursement models, which is further complexed by the outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe. It also remains to be seen how the payment model will be received by health insurers when it is eventually launched in the US.

On the bright side, the company's 2022 vision of having 4 approved products appears to still be on track, despite the delays caused by COVID-19. At its current market cap of around $2.5B, bluebird can be a good investment for long-term investors if all 4 products are indeed approved.

Figure 1 bluebird bio's 2022 Vision (Source)

Conclusion

In my last article, I discussed how bluebird was transitioning into a commercial company with its progress in its clinical programs. Since then, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several of its programs have been delayed, and its share price has dropped by almost half.

I hold a small position in the company, and while I'm still bullish on its prospect long term and would not be looking to sell, I see no short-term positive catalyst for a sharp recovery and would not be adding any new positions. I will be looking forward to the company's Q1 2020 earnings release on its new operating plan and priorities.

As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider their risk appetites and time horizon before taking up any position.

