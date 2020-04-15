Boeing: Even If They Survive, Deleveraging May Take Almost One Decade

Given the sheer uncertainties and the apparent long path ahead of deleveraging, even if they survive without external assistance, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Based upon two conservative scenarios I created using their historical performance as a reference point, it appears as though this could take upwards of eight years.

Naturally, the extent of time this will take will depend on how quickly conditions recover; however, given the airline industry has been decimated, assumptions should be conservative.

Whilst the world continues suffering from this coronavirus recession, they continue racking up debt, and thus even if they survive, they will have to go through a period of deleveraging.

There is currently significant uncertainties surrounding the exact path Boeing will take going forward, with some even voicing concerns that they could face bankruptcy.

Introduction

The uncertainties surrounding Boeing (BA) have reached the highest point possible in their entire existence, with differing pathways forward ranging from receiving a government bailout, raising equity privately, or even in the more extreme scenario, filing for bankruptcy. Even if they manage to navigate these unprecedentedly turbulent times without using any external assistance, they still face a long path ahead of deleveraging as their debt continues climbing every day during this crisis.

Background

There is currently little purpose analyzing their financial position as it stands right now; everyone already knows they are in crisis mode with the path forward incredibly cloudy and uncertain. Since the events that have brought this once fortress of American corporate strength to its knees have already been widely discussed, namely the 737 Max issues and the coronavirus recession, there are few reasons to rehash these again.

Through analyzing the potential time required to deleverage, it can provide insights into their ability to fully reinstate their shareholder returns and even more importantly, rebuild their financial strength, resilience and reduce overall investment risk. The graph included below displays their cash flows and net debt since the end of the last recession in 2008-2009 and was included to provide historical context to draw upon for the subsequent analysis.

Image Source: Author.

Deleveraging Scenarios

It can be seen that by the end of 2019 their net debt, which routinely was actually in a net cash position, already reached a sizable $17.272b with an analyst expecting it could reach a staggering $31b later in the third quarter of 2020. This was selected as a starting point for the deleveraging scenario analysis, which assumes they end 2020 with net debt still sitting at $31b, as there is minimal scope to reduce this during the fourth quarter. Overall, the analysis aimed to provide conservative middle of the road assumptions and thankfully the tables and results included below largely speak for themselves; however, there are still a few aspects to consider.

The first aspect being that their operating cash flow was broken down into two separate parts, with the first part excluding the extra benefit they receive from unwinding their large inventory build and obviously the second part being their inventory operating cash flows. During 2014-2017, their inventory averaged $45.389b with little deviation, and as of the end of 2019, this had already reached $76.622b, which represents a massive $31.233b increase.

Assessing their leverage through net debt to operating cash flow should not include the additional cash flow they receive from any unwinding of their inventory, as this would only be temporary and thus paint an inaccurate picture. The inventory operating cash flows are net of any approximated associated taxes and other charges related to completing their sales and deliveries. Since commercial airplanes cannot sit idle perpetually waiting to be sold, it was assumed that after three years any excess inventory unwinding will have been completed. To remain conservative, it was assumed that following this, any excess inventory remaining will have to be largely written off due to obsolescence.

Their capital expenditure was assumed to average the same as their results from 2010-2019 for all years in both scenarios. Considering the relatively small deviation between their capital expenditure year to year compared to their operating cash flow, differing assumptions are unlikely to make a material difference to the findings.

Given their history of generously returning cash to shareholders, it seems reasonable to assume that they will begin returning cash as soon as possible, albeit at a subdued level. Naturally, if they were to completely abstain from any shareholder returns, they would deleverage significantly quicker; however, I believe that this would be unrealistic to assume. I believe that their risks will remain elevated and shareholder returns will remain subdued until at least their net debt once again approximately equals their operating cash flow. Historically speaking, this is not a particularly stringent requirement, as they routinely had a net cash position, and despite debt increasing during 2018, at the end of the year, their net debt to operating cash flow was significantly lower than this assumption at only 0.35.

Scenario One

The first scenario assumed that due to the coronavirus decimating the finances of the airline industry, economic activity and the desirability of air travel, their operating conditions barely improve during 2021 versus 2020. Given this, it was assumed that their operating cash flow excluding inventory unwinding only reaches $1.5b, which is half the level of 2010 when conditions were recovering from the 2008-2009 recession.

Following this point, it was assumed the next two years of 2022 and 2023 would still be soft and mimic those of 2010 and 2011, respectively. Since the commercial aviation market has been decimated, it was assumed that even though conditions recover in 2024, their operating cash flow only averages $8b going forward past this point, which approximately equals that of 2012-2014. It would be too optimistic to assume that a recovery to the booming years of 2017-2018 eventuates at any point within the next decade.

Overall, it was assumed that they manage to unwind approximately one-third of their aforementioned excess inventory across the first three years. It was also assumed that their defense and space sales do not surge higher, as they face strong competition from the far better capitalized Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NOC) and thus they remain heavily reliant on the commercial aviation market.

It was assumed that they resume their shareholder returns in 2022 as their free cash flow turns positive for the second consecutive year, although these nonetheless remain subdued with a payout ratio of only 25% of their free cash flow. Given the requirement for continued deleveraging, this pales in comparison to their often 75%+ payout ratios before this crisis took hold. Once conditions and leverage improve by 2024, it was assumed that they would then increase their payout ratio to a still modest 50%, before reaching 75% once net debt to operating cash flow falls firmly below 1.0 in 2029.

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing this scenario, it can be seen that their leverage does not finally reach safe levels until approximately the end of 2028. This indicates that even if they survive and the commercial aviation market likely remains soft, it will still take another eight years after 2020 to deleverage adequately and thus restore financial strength. It also means that if this scenario eventuates, shareholders will have a long time to await for a return to their high payout ratios. Unfortunately, this is obviously quite a long length of time and thus actually risks being delayed even further due to the possibility that another economic downturn eventuates beforehand, which further highlights the likelihood of a long and arduous path ahead even if they survive this crisis.

Scenario Two

This second scenario is similar to the first one, albeit with a few more bullish assumptions regarding their recovery. It essentially assumed that the recovery eventuates one year sooner as economic activity recovers quicker, with 2021 and 2022 seeing the operating cash flow from 2022 and 2023 from the previous scenario, respectively. Following this point, it was assumed that instead of subsequently flat-lining with operating cash flow stuck at $8b perpetually, it further increases to $10b in 2024, which approximately equals that of the good years of 2015-2016. I believe that these are the most optimistic assumptions possible whilst still retaining any degree of conservatism.

Overall, it was assumed that they manage to unwind twice their excess inventory as the previous scenario, at approximately two-thirds. The assumptions surrounding their shareholder returns remained broadly the same as the previous scenario, with the 50% payout ratio occurring one year earlier and the 75% payout ratio occurring four years earlier due to the quicker progress deleveraging.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst better than the previous scenario, it can be seen that their leverage does not finally reach safe levels until approximately the end of 2024. This indicates that even in a more bullish scenario where their underlying operating conditions recover at a reasonable pace, they still face another four years even after 2020 is in the rear view mirror. Although this is significantly better than the previous scenario, it certainly is still a reasonably long length of time for them to remain financially vulnerable and for shareholders to await a return to high payout ratios.

Conclusion

It should be remembered that the purpose of this analysis was not to predict exactly what will eventuate, which as everyone knows is virtually impossible at the moment, but was rather to illustrate that even if they survive, they still likely face a long road of deleveraging. When analyzing a potential investment, I believe that investors are wise to consider various scenarios and select investments that have attractive long-term upside potential even in bearish scenarios. This analysis indicates that even if they survive without any external assistance, the risks associated with their shares will remain elevated for a very significant level of time whilst they deleverage. When this is combined with the sheer uncertainties surrounding their path forward at the moment, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Boeing’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.