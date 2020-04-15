XPO Logistics: A Logical Investment

We believe the stock is currently worth $110 and likely to be worth $400+ over the next 10 years.

Despite having many counter-cyclical characteristics that should lead it to outperform even in a downturn, XPO's share price is depressed.

Investment Summary

XPO Logistics (XPO) is a global logistics provider run by a talented owner / operator. The stock is significantly undervalued due to macro concerns, despite having many counter-cyclical characteristics. While any short term period is hard to predict, we believe over the next decade XPO is likely to grow significantly due to its strengths in e-commerce, as well as technology and scale advantages.

Business Overview

XPO Logistics is a top 10 ranked global provider of logistics and supply chain solutions that serves over 50K customers across 30 countries. The best way to understand XPO is through its 4 key segments:

North American Less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL): LTL is used by customers for transporting small freight when they don’t need to fill an entire trailer and the remaining space can be used by other customers (as compared to the full truckload business where a single customer can fill an entire truck themselves). As an LTL player, XPO is thus picking up local shipments from multiple customers on a single truck, and then routing the freight through its network of 293 service centers where it can be transferred to other trucks with freight going to similar destinations. It then completes final delivery to the customer from the nearest service center. Competing in the LTL business requires a large and ongoing investment in an expansive network of local pickup and delivery (P&D) centers, as well as larger break-bulk, or hub facilities where freight can be transferred. It also requires significant equipment investments for the tractors and trailers needed to move freight.

North American Transportation (includes truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, expedite, freight forwarding, managed transportation, and last mile logistics): entirely non-asset based brokerage business where XPO doesn’t transport any goods itself but provides value as a middleman by matching demand from its shipping customers with supply from transportation providers (typically trucks, but can also be rail / ocean / air). XPO also helps customers with shipping related activities including freight handling, labor planning, shipment facilitation, documentation and customs management, claims processing, and supplier management.

Transportation includes XPO Connect, a fully automated proprietary digital freight marketplace that uses data science to give customers a view of real time market conditions and capacity on a shipment by shipment, route by route basis.

European Transportation: combination of LTL, full truckload, and non-asset brokerage business to customers largely in France, UK, and Spain.

North American and European Contract Logistics: highly engineered and customized outsourced solutions under long-term contracts (initially 5 years with 95%+ renewals). Outsourced services can be provided at either XPO’s or a customer’s warehouse and include value-added warehousing and distribution, e-commerce and omni-channel fulfillment, cold-chain solutions, reverse logistics, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support, inventory management, order personalization and supply chain optimization, as well as production flow management.

Contract logistics includes XPO Direct, which is a “fulfillment-as-a-service” model (similar to FBA, “Fulfillment by Amazon”) for omni-channel retail and e-commerce customers. The service enables customers to share or rent parts of XPO’s network to store their products and is supported by XPO’s LTL and transportation segments. This allows customers to manage their shipments without needing to invest large amounts of capital and fixed cost.

Source: XPO SEC fillings, including latest 10-K

NA LTL NA Transportation EU Transportation NA & EU Contract Logistics Market size (Billions) ~$43 ~$600 ~$460 ~$130 '19 XPO Revenue (Billions) $3.8 $4.2 $2.9 $6.1 '19 XPO Market share 8.8% 0.7% 0.6% 4.7% Key Competitors

Source: XPO February 2020 Investor Presentation, XPO June 9, 2015 Investor Presentation

XPO is one of the largest players in each of the 4 segments, and is especially well positioned in the high growth e-commerce sector. Here’s an overview of their leadership position:

Largest manager of expedited (overnight, 1 and 2 day shipping) shipments in North America

Largest last mile logistics provider for heavy goods (furniture, appliances, etc.) in North America

2 nd largest contract logistics provider globally, largest outsourced e-fulfillment provider in Europe, and leading provider of reverse logistics in North America

largest contract logistics provider globally, largest outsourced e-fulfillment provider in Europe, and leading provider of reverse logistics in North America 2 nd largest freight broker globally, with one of the largest owned road fleets in Europe

largest freight broker globally, with one of the largest owned road fleets in Europe 3 rd largest LTL provider in North America, Largest LTL provider in Western Europe

largest LTL provider in North America, Largest LTL provider in Western Europe 3rd largest provider of intermodal freight services in North America

In the LTL business, XPO has scale advantages given the large fixed costs needed to build and operate a nationwide service and trucking network. However, XPO’s real differentiator is the significant investments it has, and continues to make, in technology – over $500 million per year. Technology investments help XPO operate more efficiently and ultimately provide its customers better service at a lower price vs. competitors.

The logistics industry is notorious for being manual and inefficient, with competitors relying on outdated or manual processes and technology that has not been refreshed for a long time. The markets that XPO plays in are generally highly fragmented, with all of the smaller players not having enough scale or expertise to invest in the needed technology, and larger / similar sized players just not having technology embedded in their DNA or culture.

XPO’s technology investments can be categorized in 4 key areas:

Source: XPO February 2020 Investor Presentation

Investments in these focus areas feed 3 proprietary technologies that XPO uses to power its operations:

Source: XPO February 2020 Investor Presentation

History

XPO has been built through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth by its Chairman and CEO Bradley Jacobs, who owns ~17% of the company today. Jacobs acquired XPO in 2011 with a $63 million investment of his own capital when it was a small player. He used it as a platform to acquire 17 other leading companies between then and October 2015, the most notable of which are 3PD (August 2013, last mile leader), Pacer International (March 2014, intermodal leader), New Breed Logistics (September 2014, contract logistics leader), Norbert Dentressangle (June 2015, European transportation and contract logistics leader) and Con-way (October 2015, LTL leader).

While companies that engage in many acquisitions tend to be risky and generally have a low likelihood of long term success, Brad has been the exception to the norm. He has built 2 companies (in addition to XPO), all through many acquisitions, that substantially outperformed the market under his leadership (United Waste from December 1992 to August 1997 and United Rentals from December 1997 to August 2007). Brad has completed over 500 acquisitions, during which he has learned how to do them well and how to avoid key mistakes. This includes things like: not doing M&A just to get bigger, but only for compelling strategic reasons; not feeling pressured to do any deal; not overpaying; not using too much debt; integrating them properly; importance of high quality people; being clear eyed about the risks; and always expecting the unexpected.

After making his last big acquisition for XPO in 2015, Brad spent the next 2 years digesting and integrating all of these companies, including creating a unified set of services for customers and continuing to invest in the requisite technology. In 2016, Brad also divested the North American Full Truckload business it had acquired as part of Conway because it was a less attractive segment and not a leader in its space.

In mid-2017, Brad announced that XPO had completed the integration process and would begin looking for potential acquisitions again.

Setbacks Since Late 2018

In late 2018, while firing on all cylinders and its share price at all-time highs, XPO began facing some temporary hiccups.

First, one of its long time European customers (House of Fraser) went bankrupt, impacting its contract logistics business. Next, macro conditions deteriorated in France due to the Yellow Vest protest and in the UK due to Brexit, impacting XPO’s European transportation business. Then, XPO’s largest customer (speculated to be Amazon) decided to significantly reduce its North American transportation spend with XPO because it was building out its own infrastructure and didn’t want to be helping out a competitor. To top it all off, XPO was falsely attacked by a short seller. All of these issues in such a short time frame led to a steep decline in XPO’s share price.

Prior to these issues, XPO had been gearing up for more M&A activity (and apparently had an acquisition planned that would have doubled the company in size). With its valuation dramatically reduced, XPO was significantly undervalued and thus Brad made the smart decision to pause on M&A and focus on buying back its shares. During 2019, XPO was able to reduce its share count by almost 24%.

2020 Strategic Review and COVID-19 Outbreak

In January 2020, Brad announced he thought XPO was still significantly undervalued relative to its competitors and thus was exploring strategic alternatives to potentially sell off certain segments. Basically, he was going to see what potential buyers were willing to pay for XPO’s different segments and if they were willing to pay a high enough price, he would divest. Brad said this was all in the name of maximizing shareholder value.

This move was surprising to us and other long-term minded XPO shareholders, who thought Brad was trying to build a much bigger company. Selling it off in pieces just because the current valuation was low, especially when there are compelling strategic reasons for the business to stay together, seemed short sighted to us. Ultimately, it probably depends on what your time horizon is. If you are trying to maximize the short term share price, then Brad’s move was probably correct. If you are trying to build and maximize the long term share price, his move doesn’t seem like the right choice, at least to us.

However, before this strategic process could get any traction, the COVID-19 outbreak hit which again dropped XPO’s share price due to economic concerns. As a result, XPO recently announced it had ended the strategic process.

Growth Opportunity

The market XPO plays in is huge and likely to continue growing over time as companies outsource more of their supply chains to focus on their core operations. XPO also has a very small market share today and there are many smaller competitors from whom XPO can organically steal share given its scale advantages and technology investments. Some of these smaller competitors will likely be acquired by XPO and added to its platform. Brad aspires to become ultimately one of the largest players in the space:

“This industry [transportation and logistics] is the last industry that hasn’t been consolidated yet, but should and will be consolidated,” Jacobs said. “And we believe we will be one of the winners in that consolidation and we will share, with one or two other companies, majority market share of the global transportation/logistics industry, and we will have a much better cost basis, and higher levels of service, and please customers better.”

XPO is also very well positioned to take advantage of e-commerce trends, which we think are likely to actually accelerate with COVID-19 given people will be at home more and less likely to go to physical retail stores.

Source: XPO February 2020 Investor Presentation

XPO also has a significant opportunity to grow profits by $700M - $1B over the next few years, most of which will be through deploying technology to reduce costs. This would be a big addition to its current EBITDA of $1.7 billion.

Source: XPO February 2020 Investor Presentation

Recession Performance

When a recession inevitably does occur, XPO should do just fine as it has many counter-cyclical characteristics. Its contract logistics business is highly stable and has predictable cash flows given the long-term nature of contracts and significant customer switching costs. In its non-asset based brokerage businesses, XPO can significantly reduce costs (~77% of costs are variable), and volume declines can be offset by rising margins as capacity becomes cheaper. Finally, XPO has the ability to flex down its capital expenditures by 50%+ given most is related to growth, and working capital (the amount of cash tied up in day to day operations) becomes a temporary source of cash. As Brad stated on XPO's Q3 2018 Earnings call:

If your question is, how do you think we will perform in a deep recession? I think revenue will go down and I don't think it's going to go down steeply. I think it would go down 10%, 15%. I think, EBITDA would go down, call it 500 basis points more than whatever revenue went down. So if revenue went down 10%, I'd expect EBITDA to go down 15%. I would expect free cash flow to go up and up a lot like up 1.5 times. And the reason is we only have about $200 million -- $225 million of maintenance CapEx, everything else is growth CapEx. So we'd have the ability to cut that back and of course, as the business slows in a slowing environment, we get a benefit from working capital. So business unit-wise, I would say in a downturn contract logistics, freight brokerage, some positive things in that in terms of margin, LTL, last mile, you see a negative effect from there. And overall, we'll see a benefit in the downturn from outsourcing trends. So that's how I look at the whole macro situation.

In addition, many of XPO’s end markets are inherently stable themselves. Major industry verticals include: retail / e-commerce (25%+ of revenue), food and beverage, CPG, tech / telecom, aerospace / defense, and agriculture / chemicals.

Our estimates validate Brad's above comments. We think in a downturn where revenue declines 10-20%, the amount of cash XPO generates could actually increase by more than 50%. This extra cash flow could be used to acquire weakened competitors or invest more into technology, ultimately allowing XPO to emerge even stronger once the economy recovers.

Expected Return

XPO generated $620 million of cash flow in 2019 after fully deducting all expenses, including capital expenditures. This equates to 2019 cash flows of ~$5.60 per share, meaning XPO is trading for about 10x cash flow. We estimate it’s worth at least $110 today at 20x cash flow.

We have no idea how XPO will perform in the short term, or in any specific year given the uncertainty around macro-economic issues. However, it’s very likely that over the next 10 years, XPO will be a much bigger company through organic growth alone and will still have less than 5% total market share. In this scenario, we think XPO could be worth at least $400 per share in 10 years, resulting in a 22% annualized return. If Brad is able to complete any acquisitions as he has in the past, there is considerable upside to this price from integrating the companies, as well as realizing cost / revenue synergies.

Risks

The biggest risk to XPO is Brad himself. We have questioned his decision to try and divest part of the business. Additionally, while he has been successful with acquisitions so far, he could get overconfident and falter in the future given M&A tends to come with more risk. Given Brad’s long and exceptional track record across companies, that he has almost his entire net worth tied up in XPO stock, and the valuation is currently depressed, we think the risk is limited. However, it will be important to continuously watch his decisions and XPO's results over time.

The other big risk is macro, but not a recession which tends to be short and only temporary. Instead, if there is any period of prolonged economic trouble, it could lead to depressed cash flows and valuation multiples for an extended period of time. However, Brad could use this as an opportunity to buy up distressed competitors, repurchase shares, etc.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XPO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

