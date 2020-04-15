Advanced Micro Devices: A Good 'Buy-The-Dip' Opportunity

In the process of developing CDNA GPUs focused towards datacenter use –– which has the potential to foster further long-term EPS and market share growth.

Stock has seen an increase in institutional investments over the last reporting period.

AMD also stated that they are maintaining their Q1 2020 guidance as coronavirus will not bear a significant impact on its business.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is a semiconductor company targeting two large and still growing segments: consumer and enterprise computer hardware. AMD’s primary revenue results from designing and manufacturing computer processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) each encompassing both consumer and enterprise lines.

AMD’s stock price history

AMD has seen a parabolic rise over the last year but has seen a cool off prompted by the coronavirus general crisis.

There have been discussions by some investors who now think the stock is overbought and are turning bearish. However, we don’t think so: we believe AMD’s short-term potential has not been priced in. Late 2019 was an important quarter for AMD as they had their best numbers yet, driven primarily by their latest CPU line: Ryzen 3000 series & EPYC enterprise products, which increased AMD’s lead over competitor Intel’s offerings. Furthermore, it’s not over: as we explain below, AMD’s new CPUs and CDNA GPUs hold great potential.

AMD Products Discussion

AMD CPUs

● Computer processing units, also known as CPUs, are the brain of any computer.

● The CPU industry is already a very large market and computer usage will only grow in the future.

AMD has been producing CPUs for over thirty years but the market was largely dominated by its competitor Intel (INTC) for the majority of this time. Intel offered higher performance alternatives to AMD, albeit at a premium. Complacently, Intel continued to charge consumers premium prices for the same technology year-after-year –– a ‘lazy’ policy which has resulted in a steady erosion of Intel’s CPU monopoly. The tables have now been turned in AMD’s favor as is demonstrated by the slide below: starting in 2017, AMD has begun to regain market share against Intel, with AMD accelerating its market share gain in 2019.

INTEL VS AMD Market Shares Over the Years

(AMD CPUs cont.): the Consumer CPU lineup (Ryzen)

In March of 2017, AMD debuted their Ryzen CPU lineup. The lineup offered better value by offering a cheaper per core CPU price. A huge “per core” discount rendered AMD chips very useful and cost-efficient for multitasking multi-core applications. These applications include video rendering and the ability to process multiple tasks simultaneously. However, what really bolstered AMD’s market share was Ryzen 3rd Gen.

What does Ryzen 3rd Gen offer?

Higher core count.

Higher single-threaded performance and per core speed.

Newer and smaller 7nm chip lithography (architecture).

Higher performance alternatives that Intel cannot compete with.

Higher Core Count

Ryzen 3rd Gen’s greatest advantage is its superior physical core count. Ryzen 9 3900x features 12 physical cores and 24 threads. By comparison, Intel’s top offering, the i9-9900k, ​only has 8 physical cores and 16 threads. ​The Ryzen 9 3900x has 50% more cores and thus triumphs Intel CPUs in any multi-threaded task like video encoding or streaming. In addition, a higher core count allows the CPU to be more future proof. Intel is lagging behind as they lack the manufacturing and design technology to push these many cores in a single consumer CPU chip, thus giving AMD a sustainable competitive advantage.

Ryzen 3000 Services vs Intel 9th Gen

Source: AMD Ryzen 3000 Series PresentationNote: Price of Ryzen 9 3900x has since been reduced to $420

AMD’s superior core count results in a day and night difference for game streamers. Although this is a niche market this superior multi-threaded performance is replicated throughout other tasks like video rendering and encoding. Moreover, this is the first time that streaming grade hardware is available at consumer prices.

Ryzen 3900x vs Intel 9900K Streaming Performance

Source: AMD Streaming Comparison

Higher Single-Threaded Performance

AMD’s 3rd Gen also offers higher single-clock speeds than Intel – one of the most important factors in gaming performance. For reference, the Ryzen 9 3950X features a base clock speed of 3.8 GHz, while Intel’s top of the line features a base clock speed of 3.6 GHz. While these numbers are very similar, ​AMD no longer is behind in gaming performance. Prior to Ryzen 3rd Gen, AMD’s CPU speeds were considerably slower than Intel’s, resulting in lackluster gaming performance. The year 2019 marked a milestone change as AMD regained its former glory.

AMD vs Intel Multi-Threaded Performance

Source: AMD

Intel vs AMD Gaming Performance

As is evident by the graphic below, AMD’s gaming performance is now on par with Intel, if not better for the majority of titles.

Source: AMDNote: Price has since been reduced to $420

Revolutionary 7nm Architecture

Higher core count and single-threaded performance is only possible due to AMD moving to a smaller lithography, as the clock speed usually decreases as core count increases. ​This 7nm architecture has numerous benefits. Perhaps the most important benefit is allowing for more CPU cores within a CPU without drastically increasing power consumption and heat output – two very important aspects when choosing a high-performance CPU. Intel is lagging behind by incorrectly estimating that 14nm CPUs would be able to outcompete AMD. Now Intel has to engineer, design, and manufacture 7nm processors years after AMD. Furthermore, as Intel finally switches to 7nm, AMD will be switching to 7nm+, a refined version of 7nm.

Source: AMD Ryzen Architecture

Higher Performance Alternatives

The release of Ryzen 9 3950x marked the first 16-core consumer processor. ​This was and still is the world’s most powerful consumer CPU. Given that it offers unmatched performance that Intel cannot compete with, AMD sells it at a premium of $749. By contrast, Intel’s top of the line model, i9-9900k, offers half the performance at more than half the price. The Ryzen 9 3950x is a true groundbreaker and the slide below shows how far ahead AMD’s technology is on Intel’s. For high consumption users, Ryzen 9 3950x is the only option on the market, and it is a good one.

Source: AMD

(AMD CPUs cont.): The Enterprise Lineup (EPYC)

AMD is making huge strides in the enterprise market as well. AMD’s EPYC CPU lineup is intended to be a direct competitor to Intel’s Xeon platform. Like the consumer lineup, AMD’s enterprise lineup is manufactured on a 7nm platform allowing for the production of a 64 physical core processor for $7,000, a measly amount compared to the $8700 Intel charges for a 28-core model. AMD offers almost 2.5x the performance for cheaper than one Intel 28 core model.

The arrival of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC shocked the industry. Not surprisingly, many data centers converted to AMD based products. This has led to strong data center sales through Q3 and Q4 2019. Intel continues to lag considerably behind.

What does EPYC 2nd Gen offer?

● Higher core count than Intel enterprise offerings.

● Cheaper than Intel’s.

● Lower power consumption.

● Newer 7nm architecture.

Higher Core Count

EPYC’s top of the line CPU, the EPYC 7702 Series, features 64 physical cores and 128 threads. Intel’s top of the line offering, the Xeon Platinum 9282, only has 56 cores and 112 threads. The additional 8 physical cores make a significant difference as data centers are built for density and want to squeeze as much computing power as possible.

Pricing

AMD’s EPYC pricing is a game-changer. ​The EPYC 7702 retails for about $7,000 while Intel’s 28 core variant retails for an eyeballing $8,700 ​ (pricing for 56 core variants wasn’t available). Massive savings are very attractive to data centers – which is evident in AMD’s Q3 and Q4 2019 financials. Furthermore, the low retail price still leaves AMD with a healthy profit margin. The EPYC is why AMD’s YOY enterprise segment revenue was up 7%, even though there were declines in other enterprise sales.

Lower Power Consumption

Another important factor for data centers is power consumption. Higher power consumption leads to a greater operating cost due to higher CPU power usage and increased cooling bills due to the additional heat output. AMD EPYC 7702 consumes a maximum of 225 watts while Intel’s inferior 56 core processor consumes 400 watts – ​a little less than double the power while offering fewer cores.

Newer 7nm Architecture

Like AMD Ryzen, EPYC uses a 7nm architecture allowing for a higher core count and lower power consumption. Intel, however, is still on the 14nm platform.

AMD GPUs

Key Takeaways/Summary

● Graphics processing units, also known as GPUs, are essential to gamers and video creators.

● Offers value-based graphics cards to consumers.

● CDNA - Compute based GPUs.

CNDA – GPU-based Compute Accelerator Architecture

AMD’s latest roadmap mentions the development of CDNA GPUs. These GPUs are computer focused—hence the “C” in CDNA. Although information on the status of development is very rudimentary, the success of CDNA GPUs can bolster AMD’s status as a major player in the data center segment. In addition, AMD has mentioned that these GPUs will allow for CPUs and GPUs to share memory and work together in a system, bolstering both the CPU and GPU lineup. Thus, these GPUs have the potential to capture a large segment of the data center market as they will work with EPYC CPUs.

Source: AMD CNDA v. Traditional GPUs

AMD FINANCIALS

We now turn to look at the company’s financials and projections.

According to AMD’s 10-K, net revenue was $6.7 billion, compared to $6.5 billion in 2018. Furthermore, gross margin for 2019 was 43%, up 5% from 2018. Cash and cash equivalents were up to $1.5 billion, up from $1.2 billion. Also (and very material), outstanding debt has been substantially reduced to $563 million from $1.5 billion in 2018.

AMD saw a 69% YOY revenue increase in Q4 2019 for its consumer computing and graphics segment –– making it a high-growth company. Although less notable, AMD also saw a 7% YOY growth in its enterprise segment. We expect to see this figure grow tremendously going forward as AMD focuses more on their enterprise and datacenter lineups. We predict a 2020 revenue figure of about $8.5 billion, primarily driven by the success of Ryzen 4th Gen and EPYC products, along with the potential roll-out of CDNA GPUs. And we see this growth extending over several years.

As volumes and efficiencies improve, we see gross margins steadily increasing from the current 43% to 50% by 2024 (for comparison, Intel’s margins are north of 60%). Putting it all together, we project AMD’s revenues increasing to $8.5B in 2020 and then on to $18.3B in 2024, with EPS of $0.85 in 2020 increasing to $3.64 by 2024. Below you can see our projected Income Statement out to 2024.

Source: Elle Investments

Other analysts have made similar projections. Zacks Investment Research projects an EPS of $0.99 for 2020. Other analysts, such as fellow Seeking Alpha author Stone Fox Capital, have made long-term EPS projections of $3+, reinforcing the fact that AMD is an undervalued company given its potential. The key takeaway is that AMD shows strong potential for short-term and long-term growth and that 2020 will be a stellar year for AMD.

Our Price Target

For comparison, we include some historical and industry P/E data.

Source: Elle Investments, NASDAQ.com

We note that the P/Es for Intel are below the industry average, reflecting the fact that it is no longer a high-growth company.

Looking at the above data, and also because we believe that AMD will have further growth left even after 2024, assuming a 2024 P/E of 20x seems reasonable at this time.

With earnings projected at $3.64 in 2024, assuming a 20x P/E translates into a fair 2024 price of $73. However, we don’t need to wait that long—as always, the actual price will quickly approach the “normal” price as soon as the market realizes that the company’s business trajectory is playing out. We think this realization will happen within one year and set our one-year price target at $63.

Based on the April 14th price of $55.21, this results in an upside of 14%. This is not a huge amount, but keep in mind that the risk is relatively low.

Risks

No investment is without risks, but we think that the risk profile for AMD is rather attractive.

Obviously, a macro-level recession between now and 2024 (either from COVID-19 or some other reason) would put our earnings projections into question. But the silver lining to an event such as that would be that it might actually benefit AMD’s industry a bit. With COVID-19 causing many people to stay home, internet usage has increased, both from people telecommuting and simply needing something to do now that they aren’t at work. This increased usage in internet demand is a definite boon for data centers and their suppliers (i.e. AMD).

A second risk is that Intel or another competitor catches up, but we think the near-term risk of this is rather low. Improvements in this industry take years to go from the R&D phase to the production line, so we feel confident about AMD being able to maintain its current advantage for at least a few years. Intel’s other option would be to compete aggressively on price, but it seems unlikely that they would cannibalize their own revenues in this manner. The technological edge has now shifted in AMD’s favor, which is why we see this as a fairly low-risk investment.

Conclusion

COVID-19 presents a good opportunity to purchase AMD at a discount compared to just a few weeks ago. With widespread coronavirus fears having tanked the stock market, AMD is once again a very solid short term/long term buy. And this week, the market is already showing strong signs of a rebound.

Regardless, the virus should not adversely impact demand for AMD’s products, and in fact, it may actually create additional datacenter demand, as telecommuting increases server usage and thus bolsters AMD’s data center products.

To summarize, AMD had a very strong 2019 as it began to regain its dominance in the CPU market. AMD’s future enterprise sales will bolster the company’s revenues and profits – which is why we set a one-year price target of $63, giving a relatively safe 14% upside.

Note: Our intern Adit Gupta has been a substantial contributor to this article.

GLOSSARY

CPU: Computer Processing Unit, the brain of the computer, all information flows through the CPU

CPU Core – Acts as one brain of a processor, the larger the core account, the greater the magnitude of tasks that can be handled simultaneously

CPU Thread – A thread is a virtual CPU core; a greater thread allows for more tasks to be executed simultaneously; however, a thread is not as powerful as a physical CPU core as a thread is a virtual CPU core.

GPU – Graphics Processing Unit, used to compute graphics and display them

