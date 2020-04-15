Black Hills Corp. Is Too Expensive

The shares of Black Hills Corp. (BKH) are down about 13.25% so far this year, and I thought I'd look in on the company to see if now is a good time to buy shares. I think the most important determinant of value over the next few years is whether or not the dividend is sustainable here. If it is, I think the shares will hold up reasonably well. If the dividend is cut, I think the shares will fall in price. For that reason, the sustainability (or not) of the dividend will be central to this article. I'll try to answer that question by looking at the financial history here, and by examining future cash outflows relative to available cash. I'll also look at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. Also, as usual, I'll offer up a short put option that makes sense in my estimation. For those who don't like getting caught in my rhetorical weeds, I'll come to the point. I think the stock remains fairly expensive, but I think the options market is offering generous premia at the moment. I can recommend selling puts on this stock, but I can't recommend the stock itself.

Financial Snapshot

The past few years have been quite good for Black Hills Corporation, with revenue up at a CAGR of about 6.6%, and operating income up at a CAGR of about 6.2% since 2015. In addition, cash from operations has grown at a CAGR of about 3.6% since 2015. Also, management has done a decent job of treating shareholders well in my view. In particular, they have returned just over $488 million to shareholders over the past five years in the form of ever growing dividends. This has caused dividends per share to grow at a CAGR of about 4.8%.

Nothing is perfect, though, and this company is no different. Both long-term debt and interest expense have grown at a CAGR of about 11% over the past five years. This is obviously not a sustainable situation in my estimation. The most important question in my opinion is whether the dividend is sustainable here.

Is The Dividend Sustainable?

For your enjoyment and edification, I've compiled the company's upcoming outflows over the next several years. Note that although there's no long-term debt due this year, the company has planned about $669 million of CAPEX this year, or about 11.5% of total known cash outflows from long-term debt and capital expenditures. Against this $669 million outflow this year, the company has announced that they have $455 million of cash available (Press Release). The company plans to cover the $214 million shortfall by issuing at least $300 million of new long-term debt to help cover the company's capital investment program. Given the capital projects that are happening over the next several years, it seems likely that the company will need to go back to the debt market several more times in my estimation. If the company has a hard time raising capital at favorable terms, this may be problematic, and there is a chance therefore that the dividend is at risk. This adds risk to the investment, and I think that risk is tolerable if the shares are reasonably priced.

The Stock

Welcome to the repetitive part of the article. I've written this insight hundreds of times on this forum, as well as driven away hordes of people in "real" life with it, so for me it's like a comfortable old friend. The insight is this: there is no necessary connection between the health of the underlying business and the stock. It's quite possible that a great company can be a terrible investment if the stock is overpriced. This suggests that I think the stock is often a poor proxy for the health of the underlying, and the sole source of profitable investing involves exploiting that disconnect between perception and reality. For my part, I want to try to find companies that have potential that the market is currently underrating. I also want to take on the least risk possible, and that means buying cheaply.

I measure whether a stock is cheaply priced in a host of ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash, etc.). The more an investor pays for $1 of future economic benefit, the more risky the investment. When I judge a stock using a ratio of this sort, I want to make sure that it's trading at a discount relative to its own history and to the overall market. On this basis, Black Hills is hardly inexpensive in my view.

In addition to looking at price to earnings, I want to work out what the market is assuming about the long-term prospects for the company. In order to do this, I employ the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks an investor through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about the future for the business. Applying this methodology to Black Hills at the moment suggests that the market assumes a growth rate of ~10% for the company. That is quite the optimistic forecast in my estimation, and for that reason, I can't recommend the shares at these levels.

Insider Activity

Because I don't like the shares doesn't mean others don't see value here. For that reason, it's only fair that I write about insider activity. I've written it before, and I'll write it again. Not all investors are created equal. Some institutional investors are quite good because they have teams of analysts at their disposal. Some people are better investors because they have the emotional discipline to see the disconnect between expectations and reality. Some are better investors in a given company because they happen to work at that company, and know it better than any Wall Street analyst ever will. It's this last group that is most relevant in this case, given that on March 12 of this year, an insider, Tony Jensen by name, spent just over $148,000 to buy 2,340 shares.

In my view, when someone who knows this business as well as a Director does puts their own capital to work in the firm, it's generally a good sign. At the very least, it is relevant to the rest of us who may want to ape their behavior. I would note that Mr. Jensen's purchase is already up about 10% since he purchased shares, so the risk to marginal investors today is obviously different than the one borne by the Director.

Options As Alternative

Just because I think the shares remain overpriced doesn't mean I don't think there's value here. I would be willing to buy the stock, but not at the current price. This presents a choice. I can either wait for shares to drop in price from these levels. This is problematic for two reasons. First, the shares may not drop to a level that I find acceptable. Second, waiting in this way is interminably boring. Alternatively, I can sell investors the right to sell me the shares at a price I deem acceptable by selling put options. I favor this approach.

At the moment, my preferred short put is the November 2020 with a strike of $50. At the moment, these are bid-asked at $2.55-$3. If the investor takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they'll be obliged to buy, but will be doing so at a net price of $47.45, which is about 31% below the current price. Holding all else constant, at that price, the dividend yield would be 4.5%, and the P/E would fall to ~13. I would consider that to be a great entry price for this business. If the shares remain above $50 a share, I'll pocket the premium, which I also consider to be a great outcome. So I either buy the shares at a great price, or I pocket some premium. This is why I consider this to be a "win-win" trade.

Risk is everywhere in investing, and short put options are no different. For that reason, I should point out the unique risks associated with this strategy. I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors are "on the same side of the table" and want to see higher stock prices. In addition, some short put writers are only interested in generating premia and have no interest in actually owning the underlying security. For such people, actually being assigned is a problem. I should say that I'm not such a person. I'm happy owning stocks, but at a price that I deem acceptable. For this reason, I'll only write puts on stocks that I'd consider owning.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in the following way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This is an objectively better circumstance than the person who takes the prevailing market price for the shares. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day. Selling puts is analogous to receiving money for taking on the obligation to buy the stuff you were going to buy anyway, at a lower price than is currently on offer. To beat the proverbial horse to the point of cruelty, I'll offer this suggested trade as an example. A person taking on the obligation to buy this stock at a 30% discount to the price it's trading at today is in an objectively lower risk situation than the person who buys at full price today. There's risk there, but it's far less than simply buying.

Conclusion

Although they're down about 13%, I think shares of Black Hills Corp. remain overpriced. For that reason, I can't recommend buying them. This is especially so in light of the fact that the company will need to add further leverage to the balance sheet in order to accommodate a fairly aggressive CAPEX schedule. At the moment, I think they'll be able to accomplish this, but nothing's inevitable, especially in the current environment. Thankfully, the options market provides investors with an opportunity to profit by taking on the obligation to buy this dividend king at a much more attractive valuation. For that reason, I recommend avoiding the shares but selling the puts.

