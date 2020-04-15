Cel-Sci: It's All Happening

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT:CVM) is a small-cap market (~$450 million) clinical-stage cancer biopharmaceutical company. It has two products in the pipeline: Multikine and LEAPS.

Multikine, a cocktail combination of cytokines and chemokines, is a prospective neoadjuvant treatment and an investigational drug candidate in Phase III event-driven clinical development for newly diagnosed advanced primary head and neck cancer.

The goal of Multikine is to boost the body's immune system prior to Standard of Care ("SOC"). The event-driven Phase III study is fully enrolled with 928 patients, and the last patient was treated in September 2016.

To prove an overall survival benefit, the study requires CEL-SCI to wait until 298 events (deaths) have occurred among the two main comparator groups. We believe that this 9-year Phase III trial will end very soon. Thus, top-line results are imminent.

But Multikine was really the only game in town, until recently.

LEAPS

LEAPS has been on the back-burner for years, so that the company could focus on Multikine.

The Ligand Antigen Epitope Presentation System ("LEAPS") platform technology has demonstrated in several animal models the ability to design antigen-specific immunotherapeutic peptides that preferentially direct the immune response to a cellular (e.g., T-cell), humoral (antibody) or mixed response and is also capable of enhancing important T-regulatory (Treg) responses. Therefore, the LEAPS technology provides the opportunity to develop immunotherapeutic products for diseases for which disease associated antigenic peptides sequences have already been identified, such as: a number of infectious diseases, some cancers, autoimmune diseases (e.g., RA), allergic asthma and allergy, select CNS diseases (e.g., Alzheimer's) and the COVID-19 virus.

While LEAPS is very compelling, Multikine is our bread and butter. We will first be discussing Multikine and then LEAPS.

Multikine Trial To End Soon

This event driven study will only end when the 298th event occurs. It's extremely rare for an event driven study to end early for efficacy.

We have been waiting on this last event for almost two years. We believe it's weeks, if not days, away. In the past months, CEL-SCI has been silent on whether 298 has happened or not. Their verbiage has been very ambiguous, and they would only say that the trial ends when 298 occurs. But their position shifted last week.

Last week, the Clinical Trials website was updated. Previously, the Anticipated End Date was March 31, 2020. As that date came and went with no news, we had been expecting an update and that CEL-SCI would "kick the can" another three months to June 30, 2020. This would be consistent with the recent updates: three more months at a time, coinciding with the quarter end.

But last week's update was very different. The Anticipated End Date was just five weeks away and the middle of May. Why not move it ahead three more months to June 30 as they have been historically been doing?

A few posters noticed this change and reached out to CEL-SCI's Investor Relations. What we noticed was a dramatic shift in their messaging. Previously, CEL-SCI had been mum on the status of 298. CEL-SCI now says 298 has not happened. Furthermore, they expect the trial to finish by May 15th. This is the first time we can recall CEL-SCI making these statements.

Thus, we now feel that the 298th event could happen any day.

With the Annual Shareholder Meeting happening this Friday, April 17th, we expect Geert to provide additional color on the status of 298.

298: What Happens

Based on CEL-SCI's more transparent messaging on the status of 298, we now expect CEL-SCI to do a press release announcing that 298 has happened. This topic has been hotly debated over the last two years. As it's not considered a material event, there is no SEC requirement to announce when it occurs. However, we now are expecting a Press Release announcing that 298 has occurred in the next 3-4 weeks.

When 298 is announced, we expect a series of events to occur. The CRO, ICON (who has the unblinded data) will inform CEL-SCI that the 298th event has occurred. ICON will then provide the unblinded data to a third-party firm that will review and analyze the data. CEL-SCI will remain blinded to the data. We expect the third-party firm to take 2-4 weeks to fully analyze top line data.

For large investors who have been sitting on the sidelines, this is the long awaited signal to buy stock. Many investors have avoided investing in this "never ending" trial choosing to invest elsewhere. Now will be the time to start their positions as data won't be far away.

Therefore, we expect a material increase in the stock price in the subsequent days of the announcement. The stock price will continue to gain momentum as expectations for the data become more intense. One could expect a share price of $20 leading up to top line results.

Lobbying Efforts Continue

CEL-SCI contracted with The Petrizzo Group late last year to lobby the US government about "FDA approval issues of innovative drug therapies". They lobbied the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Reps, the FDA, the Office of Management & Budget and Health & Human Services. This isn't cheap. In the last three quarters, CEL-SCI has spent $150K. The first quarter was the first time they lobbied the NIH.

What To Expect From The Shorts

When 298 occurs, you can expect the Shorts to start getting vocal. The same things that have been said for years will be repeated ad nauseam. "Trial has already failed" and CEL-SCI doesn't hold the patents are just a few of the Shorts arguments. Yawn.

But expect a few new misrepresentations to be made. From P-values to Dropouts, the Shorts will try to scare you out of your shares.

P-Value Degrades the Longer the Trial Continues

The P-value of the study will be bad because the study ran too long, the Shorts will proclaim. The P-value is calculated to assess whether trial results are likely to have occurred simply through chance.

Shorts will say the nine-year trial will degrade the P-value. However, the length of the trial has no bearing on the P-value or confidence interval of Kaplan-Meier ("KM") curve since the KM analysis assumes serial time rather than secular. The KM analysis was designed specifically to detect treatment effect in survival analysis, which, by definition, can take years to observe. The KM analysis allows for the treatment effect to be observed without trial length obscuring the results.

Dropouts

The more people dropout from the trial, the lesser events will be counted for, and the endpoint will take more time to happen. Fosco Research believes that dropouts are not negligible but still contained around 15% and in any case below 20%. He has assumed a dropout rate up to 18.8% in his simulations, largely overestimated vs. similar drug trials, and still found that some tremendous efficacy (24%) is required in the Test arm to justify this trial duration.

From the most recent Shareholder Letter:

In reviewing the conditional power and sample size the IDMC would be considering the dropout rate. If there was a problem with the dropout rate, then per the Charter the IDMC is required to tell us to enroll more patients. They have not done so. As recently as October 2019, the IDMC recommended "…to continue the trial until the appropriate number of events has occurred". In their letter to us they said that they reviewed "…progression free and overall survival and limited demographic and safety data available for the aforementioned protocol." This language tells us that they are following the guidelines outlined in their charter."

I wrote a lengthy piece about all the Tale Trial Tales, and it is a good read. Let's move on to LEAPS.

LEAPS and UGA

CEL-SCI recently announced a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's "("UGA") Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy.

CEL-SCI's immunotherapy candidate, LEAPS, aims to treat patients at highest risk of dying from COVID-19. The collaboration will commence with pre-clinical studies based on the experiments previously conducted with LEAPS immunotherapy in collaboration with the National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) against another respiratory virus, H1N1, involved in the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic.

But without funding, this collaboration might not go too far. We reached out Dr. Ted Ross who is the lead investigator for this collaboration at UGA. Dr. Ross is a world renowned researcher and key opinion leader in infectious disease and vaccine development.

The Interview

Dr. Ross and I exchanged a few emails to discuss the ongoing collaboration. Dr. Ross stated that the NIH is funding many new initiatives, including COVID-19 treatments. Dr. Ross and his team are currently treating mice with LEAPS to stimulate an immune response that will protect them against the COVID-19 challenge. Immune responses will be assessed, and if the animals are susceptible to disease and how they survive the challenge.

The project is being sponsored by CEL-SCI for six months. They are hopeful that NIH funding will come in soon the support this and take the testing to the next level. Dr. Ross was not able to comment on the prospects of NIH funding.

Valuation

There are 165K new head and neck cancer cases each year in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Of these, 110K are "advanced" Stage III or IV and are Multikine-eligible.

The average new oncology drug cost is between $200K and $400K. Let us assume a market penetration between 20K and 50K a year, and Multikine only receives $50K per treatment. Annual sales would be between $1 billion and $2.5 billion.

Assuming a multiple of 4x sales, which is extremely conservative, the value of the company would be between $4 billion and $10 billion. Fully diluted by all possible shares plus future potential dilutions (50 million shares), this equals around $80-200 per share.

We are suggesting a fair valuation between $80 and $200 per share, if Multikine is successful. We believe this drug will be a blockbuster.

Given this is a binary event trial, if the trial is not successful, we believe the share price will be around $1.

Risks And Conclusion

Biotechnology is risky, and so is investing in it. A majority of all biotech trials fail, and they always need cash.

As the primary endpoint is the open door to approval by the FDA, we believe there is a very high probability of success for this drug and that CEL-SCI is currently deeply undervalued, given the potential of the drug and the probability of success. A plethora of items are pointing to success:

Both the American Cancer Society and CEL-SCI confirm our due diligence: OS has decreased for the trial's patient population.

Based on our statistical analysis, we expect to see an efficacy well over 10%.

The "delayed clinical effect" has prolonged the length of study.

The clinical hold ultimately had nothing to do with the safety of Multikine, and both the FDA and IDMC said the trial should proceed.

IDMC has reviewed the data and could have determined that the trial was futile, but they said to continue. They see something here.

Dropouts are not an issue and appear to be contained.

Other clues like the recent stock purchases by the CEO, lobbying efforts, upgrades to the manufacturing facility, and the large amount of in-the-money warrants are pointing towards success.

While we strongly believe that this trial should be a tremendous success, there are many aspects of a clinical trial that could be the cause of failure.

Failure could be due to many factors, such as, but not limited to:

SOC showing an extraordinary capacity to heal patients.

High level of dropouts during the study (well above 20%).

Violations of the protocol not detected or reported properly by the investigator.

Considerations due to the fact that the trial happened in many countries outside of the USA.

Speculation on this stock may be prudent from the information presented, as it seems likely this treatment will succeed. Those a little less confident may choose to go along for the ride up, if it continues, and sell as anticipation builds closer to a release of information. Those with the opposite belief may cite the company's past and obstacles to approval.

All those risks do remain, and a wise investor will consider them before making an investment decision. If the trial fails, we would expect the share price to be less than $1.

However, we believe this will succeed. We are again suggesting a fair valuation between $80 and $200 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.