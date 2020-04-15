Zoom: Why I Am Ignoring The Sky-High Valuation

This fails to take into account Zoom's stronger financials relative to SaaS businesses with a similar market cap and the fact that it has a winning sales process.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is currently on a bullish run despite weeks of unrelenting scrutiny over privacy, security, and its ability to monetize the scores of new users who flocked its online meetings service in March. Coronavirus lockdowns came into force in most countries around the world last month, compelling millions of people to turn to digital technologies that support working and studying from home. This led to explosive demand for video teleconferencing services such as Zoom, Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams and Skype, WebEx from Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar by LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), among many others. These services recorded rapid growth in their user base over this period, with Microsoft's Teams, for example, growing 1000%.

Unfortunately, for Zoom, most of its new users - who collectively helped it reach a record 200 million users in March, a 20x increase from the prior peak - opted for the free tier of the video teleconferencing service. Assuming these new users stick around after the work from home period ends, they may opt not to subscribe to paid options as they are already getting all they need for free right now.

This essentially means the company is unlikely to translate the explosive expansion in its user base over the past month into a material increase in revenue and earnings in the quarters ahead, a situation that has raised concerns that the rapid increase in Zoom's market cap year to date does not reflect improving fundamentals. Concerns over whether its current market cap accurately represents its fundamentals and prospects have been compounded by the privacy and security issues, which the press just can't get enough of.

Despite these headwinds, which look like compelling reasons to sell the stock, Zoom's fundamental story remains positive. Before getting into what makes Zoom's fundamentals good, it's worth mentioning that the current publicity crisis has provided a timely opportunity to assess the leadership skills of the CEO, Eric Yuan. In my view, he has tactfully handled the security and privacy concerns. Rather than denying responsibility and shifting blame, the Ex-Cisco engineer admitted to the company's missteps without embellishing his apology with empty semantics. This is a demonstration of good crisis management. It shifts the public narrative away from what happened and more towards what will happen next, giving Zoom space in the media to showcase the steps it is taking to beef up security and privacy.

Mr. Yuan's crisis management skills are critical in the tech industry in light of the sector's tendency to come under constant scrutiny over privacy and security. All the FANG stocks and virtually any tech company with some level of scale and market share today have faced privacy and security issues in the recent past and will likely face more in future. As an investor, I am naturally more concerned about how a tech company handles these issues over time than I am with the impact the latest privacy issue or security scare has on its short-term share price movement.

Moving on to my investment thesis: what makes Zoom's fundamental story positive?

In summary, I believe Zoom's key competitive advantages - which are simply the top reasons why it is an attractive business that I'd like to own - have largely been misunderstood by many commentators and investors. Also, traditional valuation metrics such as P/E and P/S ratios, while important and indispensable in themselves, are insufficient when used in isolation. These ratios don't tell the full story. They don't take into consideration Zoom's financial shape and future prospects relative to companies of the same market cap in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry.

Below are Zoom's competitive advantages in one statement

A highly demanded product and a winning sales process that produces profits

Below is my take on why Zoom's valuation is not a problem for me in one statement:

Strong financial prospects relative to SaaS businesses with similar market cap, hence why it is going for a justified premium on the basis of P/E and P/S (traditional valuation metrics)

PART I: Competitive advantages

A highly demanded product

Cloud video conferencing is a fast-growing category in the broader SaaS industry, which consists of sales and cloud-based software services. The industry is expected to gross $220.21 billion in 2020 (though I have reservations with this projection in view of the unfolding impact of the coronavirus lockdowns on spending in the U.S. and global economy).

Rapid growth of the SaaS space; Source: Statista

Despite my concerns about the reliability of this year's growth forecast, the explosive growth of the global SaaS industry over the past decade is not about to slow down anytime soon. The imminent 5G super cycle, which will accelerate the spread of high speed Internet globally, and the growing recognition of the competitiveness cloud-based software unlocks for large and small businesses alike are both strong growth drivers that will keep this industry booming for the foreseeable future.

Having a highly demanded product in the SaaS space like Zoom is a sure path to reaping from this future industry growth. But what makes Zoom different? How will it be able to capitalize on this demand and keep its market share, considering there are dozens of other video conferencing services (most of them cloud-based) out there? Simple: A proven sales model.

Winning sales process

On a technological basis, there is nothing distinctive that fundamentally differentiates Zoom's service from other video teleconferencing services out there. Below are just some of its competitors, and this list is by no means exhaustive. As you will note, some are bigger and owned by better capitalized players that can invest in R&D and growth at greater scale and pace relative to Zoom.

Messenger and WhatsApp by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Google Hangouts by Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FaceTime from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chime from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WebEx from Cisco Systems (CSCO)

GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar by LogMeIn (LOGM)

Video calls on the paid version of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Skype, Teams, and others from Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

However, if you look harder at Zoom's business model, you realize that it has something others lack or are struggling to build. This differentiator, which is central to Zoom's bull case, is a winning sales process.

The key indicator of this winning sales process is the fact that no individual customer represented more than 5% of Zoom's total revenue in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, according to SEC filings. Despite this fragmented customer base, which ordinarily implies higher cost of sales due to the lack of a consolidated sales approach, Zoom has grown annual sales at astronomical year-on-year rates for the past three years of reporting.

Zoom's revenue and gross margins have been growing feverishly. Data source: ZM Annual Report

Consistently strong revenue growth for three straight years in a young company with a fragmented customer base demonstrates that Zoom has been able to accurately identify cross-cutting needs across different customer segments, price these needs, and sell a solution to address the needs at scale. Importantly, it has been able to achieve a level of scale sufficient to cover its operating costs and research and development costs.

Zoom has beaten EPS estimates repeatedly; Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Zoom has beaten earnings estimates for 4 straight quarters since its IPO last year. While this is in itself impressive, it's still early days, and bad years will come. What's impressive, however, is that the business is profitable. This sounds strange to say, but in the SaaS space, and at Zoom's stage of growth and market capitalization, profitability is usually a few years away if ever. This final point on profitability and what it means in Zoom's broader market context brings me to a broader discussion on the valuation concerns.

PART II: Valuation concerns

On a P/S and P/E ratio basis, Zoom is awfully overvalued by any measure. Unless share prices go down by as much as half, it will continue to be viewed as overvalued on the basis of traditional valuation metrics.

However, multiples only give a numerical (and often partial) representation of a security's perceived price relative to other similar securities. For a fuller picture, context is important. You need to ask yourself why the valuation is higher and why similar businesses with the same market cap are priced lower - probably it's because investors are willing to pay more for a better company. The following table, which compares Zoom with SaaS businesses of the same market cap - Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) - illustrates this point, suggesting that while Zoom has a seemingly high valuation when assessed on the basis of traditional metrics, its peers with the same market cap are unprofitable and have low liquidity, meaning that regardless of what traditional valuation metrics say, most of their cash for working capital is coming from debt, dilutive equity, divestments and other complex financing arrangements - rather than the core business of selling their products. These companies essentially deserve lower valuations than Zoom.

Company Market Cap Key Products EPS (TTM) Current Ratio Zoom $40.35 bn Video and cloud-based communications $0.09 3.28 Atlassian Corporation $35.67 bn Cloud-based collaborative software ($1.02) 1.02 Workday $34.57 bn Enterprise Cloud for Finance and HR ($2.12) 1.04

Source: Author Research

Conclusion

I am willing to pay a high price for a high growth company that has a product it knows how to sell profitably and has better liquidity and financial prospects than industry peers in the same market cap range. Zoom already has a place in my portfolio, and I am keen on holding and adding more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.