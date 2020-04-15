Microsoft: Path Back To $130

The average expectations of analysts regarding the growth of MSFT revenue and EPS in the next fiscal year have notably decreased.

If you ask investors which driver has the greatest impact on a company's capitalization, they are very likely to answer "growth." More than that, the growth that investors expect is more important than actual growth. And now I propose to look at Microsoft's (MSFT) capitalization precisely in the context of the expected growth.

Let's start with the raw data:

The main thing I want to note is that over the past two months, the average expectations of analysts regarding the growth of Microsoft revenue and EPS in the next fiscal year have decreased.

The following criticism is appropriate here. First, this fact in itself does not mean much since everything is relative. And second, what if the current MSFT price already reflects this pessimism?

In this situation, it would be reasonable to compare Microsoft through the multiples previously adjusted for the expected growth rate. That is, I suggest to compare and evaluate MSFT through the P/E (forward) and P/S (forward) multiples divided by the expected growth rates. The higher the expected growth, the lower are the value of each multiple and the relative value of the company. In other words, we compare the dollar evaluation of each percent of the future company’s revenue and profit growth.

This is what we get analyzing the growth of earnings per share, i.e., the P/E to growth (forward) multiple:

And here Microsoft has two records. First, Microsoft’s expected EPS growth rate is among the lowest in my sample. And second, in the case of MSFT, the value of this multiple is more than twice the median.

It is worth adding that judging by the history of the last two years, this multiple serves as a good indicator of the balanced price of the company:

Moving on. This is what we get analyzing the P/S to growth (forward) multiple:

As you can see, in this case, Microsoft also looks very expensive.

So, the main conclusion that we must make is that Microsoft's expected growth rate does not justify its current price. And in my opinion, this is a problem.

There is another point regarding Microsoft's expected revenue growth rate.

Since 2016, Microsoft's TTM revenue growth rate and the company's capitalization, reflected by the P/S multiple, have been almost linearly dependent. By the way, such cases are rare:

As you can see, this relationship identifies Microsoft's current capitalization as overvalued. But more than that, according to analysts' average expectations, the company's revenue growth rate will slow down over the coming quarters. This means that within the bounds of this model, the balanced price of the company will be further reduced.

Bottom line

I do not want to speak badly of Microsoft. Moreover, I like CEO of Microsoft. I like the growth dynamics of the main financial indicators of the company over the past five years. I like that Microsoft's revenue sources are very differentiated by industry. But I do not like the current price of the company. I believe that it is simply not justified.

It should be recognized that in the context of the expected growth rates of Microsoft's profit and revenue, it is much more expensive than the main blue chips in Nasdaq. Moreover, as was shown, it is very likely that the company will not be able to maintain the current value of the P/S multiple in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.