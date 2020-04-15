Searching For Wonderful Businesses: Utah Medical Products

In Pursuit of Quality

Though Warren Buffett is the best known disciple of Ben Graham, his career would have been very different without the influence of two figures who encouraged him to invest not just in classically Grahamian "Cigar-Butt" situations but also high quality businesses with long-term growth potential. Though a "Cigar-Butt" opportunity can provide a substantial one time gain, high quality business can produce a long-term gain of many times the initial investment over the long term. The first figure to influence Buffett to focus on high quality businesses was his well known polymath business partner, Charlie Munger, while the second was Phil Fisher, author of the classic Common Stocks, Uncommon Profits and the first teacher of investing at Stanford Business School. Fisher developed an investment checklist known as the "Fifteen Points" and was famous for identifying, purchasing and holding high quality companies for the long term.

Some of Buffett's biggest investment successes such as See's Candy and Coca-Cola might not have been achieved if not for the impression made by Munger and Fisher on his investment philosophy, as these businesses were purchased at significant premiums to their assets with a large amount of the business value residing in the brand strength of the products these companies produced, qualitative factors that would have been very difficult to value or if one were solely relying upon Ben Graham's quantitative methods and thus passed over. Though these businesses may have been ignored by Graham, the incredible returns they produced for their owners over the long term cannot be ignored. These types of businesses, which Buffett termed "Wonderful Businesses," represent, in this author's mind, the most attractive form of long-term common stock investment.

These "Wonderful Businesses" take many forms and are scattered throughout the world, making it an important and profitable exercise to identify, study, buy and hold them for the long term. In this article, I will discuss another "Wonderful Business" that I have followed over the years, a high quality company that has the potential to produce exceptional long-term returns for patient shareholders for many more years. With an exceptionally capable manager, a pristine balance sheet and an outstanding long-term track record of profitable capital allocation, Utah Medical Products (UTMD) deserves a spot on any investor's watch list.

What Utah Medical Products Does

Founded in 1978, Utah Medical Products is engaged in the development, production and distribution of medical devices for women and their babies, supplying products to women's health centers, labor and delivery departments and neonatal intensive care units both in the United States and around the world. The company manufactures differentiated medical devices that are both disposable and reusable. Over the years, Utah Medical has steadily grown its product portfolio through acquisitions and the internal development of new products with the company currently producing products for blood pressure and blood management, labor and delivery, electrosurgery, neonatal intensive care, urological care and women's pelvic health. These devices require a significant amount of manufacturing expertise to produce due to their critical importance in patient health outcomes and as a result of this core competency in manufacturing, Utah Medical Products also supplies other medical device companies with components as well as subcontracted OEM services in addition to their existing portfolio of products.

Since offering shares initially in 1982, Utah Medical Products has not issued any more equity, evidencing management's strong orientation towards both protecting shareholder capital from the effects of dilution and commitment to growing shareholder wealth over the long term. Perhaps even more remarkable is that the company has been able to accomplish this growth without carrying significant debt on its balance sheet, indicating that earnings are being both effectively retained and reinvested. Though typically debt free, the company has utilized debt financing for acquisitions, as was the case with their acquisition of Femcare in 2011.

The Numbers on Utah Medical Products

With a market capitalization of approximately $300 million, Utah Medical Products is a small company. With a book value of approximately $27 per share and a market price last quoted at $90, investors are paying a premium to own shares currently, a little over three times book value. When analyzing performance over the longer term, Utah Medical Products' Return on Equity has been exceptional; with the company's 2014 Annual Report mentioning Return on Equity averaging 29% over a 28 year period beginning when the company turned profitable shortly after completing its initial public offering. When examining the company's Return on Equity over the past several years, there has been a decline from long-term average rates, with annual Return on Equity prior to dividend payments in the high teens. Management attributes this lower than average performance to the company's accumulation of cash, providing a larger base of fallow assets not earning anything and thus reducing total returns on shareholder equity. However, with Return on Equity "only" in the high teens, combined with a substantial cash position and a debt free balance sheet, it is easy to understand why Utah Medical Products commands a premium in the marketplace.

The company also pays a dividend which has gradually increased over the years at around a 2% growth rate, currently standing at $1.12 a share or a yield of 1.42% with a payout ratio of .27. Dividend growth averages around 2% annually, with the majority of the company's earnings being reinvested into the business which, if the past is to be a guide, will likely make a substantial contribution to long-term earning power that will generate a return which is difficult for most investors to earn in the marketplace, particularly considering the prevailing interest rate environment and lack of risk free yield available to investors.

The company's management performance is aligned with shareholders and is incentivized to maximize the efficiency and profitability of the business, with company's Founder and CEO Kevin Cornwell holding 5.4% of the company's outstanding shares and total executive ownership standing at 7.1%. Management also occasionally repurchases shares in an opportunistic fashion, with share repurchases occurring near recent price levels, with shares repurchased by the company at approximately $80.35 per share in 2018, providing a reference point for investors seeking to establish an initial position.

Methodical Growth and Devotion to Efficiency Gains

Management has been extremely transparent about the long-term orientation of the company through the publication of engaging, plainspoken and detailed annual reports. The primary objective of management is to allocate capital to accretive acquisitions or internal investments to improve the profitability of the company's existing asset base. In addition to this primary strategy of disciplined acquisition and internal investment, the company also makes intermittent opportunistic share repurchases in the open market in addition to paying regular cash dividends as secondary and tertiary methods of creating value for shareholders.

From the perspective of long-term growth, management discusses the fact that Utah Medical Products benefits from being a relatively small player in an industry that is dominated by large companies. Given its small size, management discusses how the company has the opportunity to significantly increase its long-term earnings potential through a small acquisition of a new device or product line that would otherwise be ignored in the marketplace by larger competitors. There are significant benefits afforded to an acquirer in this environment, particularly when it comes to achieving optimal pricing and thus a higher initial return from the asset acquired.

While larger companies may be unwilling to pay high multiples for a differentiated device with strong patent protection and considerable long-term market potential due to a small addressable market, Utah Medical Products is perfectly positioned for such an opportunity. The fact that Utah Medical Products faces less competition from larger medical device companies for these types of small "bolt on" acquisition opportunities reduces overpayment risk, minimizes competition and allows management the luxury of being able to be selective in their purchases. At current market prices, Utah Medical Products can acquire a company 10% of its size for approximately $30 million, an investment which could substantially impact future earning power. In contrast, larger medical device companies with sales in the billions would likely ignore that same $30 million opportunity due to the regulatory and integration costs associated with such a transaction being prohibitive when the profits generated from such a small acquisition would be unable to generate meaningful earnings for a large company in order to justify the resources and time expended in the acquisition.

Simply put, Utah Medical Products is well situated to benefit from a long runway of low risk, bolt-on acquisition opportunities that would be otherwise ignored by larger companies in the marketplace. Also, more importantly, external acquisitions are not the only lever of growth available to the company, with the management willing to invest in increasing the profitability of their existing business, otherwise known as the "Net Income Margin" - i.e., the amount of incremental profit realized from each dollar of revenue. The focus of management on increasing existing profitability through efficiency gains as well as achieving external growth via acquisition opportunities is a potent combination, particularly when combined with a debt free balance sheet and an increasing cash balance. When no external investments are available, the company can always invest in a proven winner: itself.

An Exceptional Manager

One of the most interesting facets of Utah Medical Products is its manager, Kevin Cornwell. Cornwell is the Founder, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Utah Medical Products and is also a major shareholder. From reading the company's annual reports, it is clear that Cornwell has both a high degree of capability as a manager and an extreme focus on ownership thinking, a classic "Owner/Operator" manager of a type so sought after by Buffett and Phil Fisher. The CEO is also extremely candid in communicating with shareholders, making it widely known that he has maintained a laser focus on efficiency, profit margins and cost control for decades, to great effect.

Cornwell's obsessive focus on efficiency extends to every facet of the business from acquisitions, tax management and manufacturing. One particularly salient example of management thinking can be found on page 2 of the company's 2017 Annual Report, where he discusses the relative advantage of allocating capital to buy out a distributorship agreement for an existing product rather than make a new acquisition,

One way to think of the 2017 distribution change is that it represented an "acquisition" which yielded an increase of $2.8 million in positive cash flow. In the current M&A market, acquiring a regulatory-approved, well-accepted and differentiated medical device with that kind of financial performance would have probably cost stockholders $30 million or more.

From a perspective of capital efficiency, transactions of this type are an excellent use of capital, while the external acquisition of a differentiated medical device company would have cost significantly more cash to produce the same dollar return. Many CEOs less committed to the maximization of shareholder value would have simply preferred to acquire a new medical device company in order to increase the size of their domain, engaging in a potentially destructive "growth for the sake of growth" behavior that can often end up eroding shareholder value in the long term or leading to a suboptimal investment result.

Management obsession with efficiency extends to nearly all facets of the company, down to minute details. The company keeps excess cash in bank accounts that do not bear interest in order to avoid paying bank fees, which offset any benefits from interest generated on cash balances. Another anecdote regarding this focus on efficiency was that the author had found that the management of the company leased a portion of the parking lot at one of its owned facilities to a telecommunications company for a cell tower, generating rental income from this underutilized property. These anecdotal examples of frugality and practicality speak volumes about the commitment of management on optimizing the earning power and asset base of the company on all levels.

Tailwinds & Catalysts

I believe that Utah Medical Products is well situated and will continue to thrive in the future for several reasons. The first being the fact that the company will begin to reap the full benefits of their most recent internal investment made towards increasing profitability this year, enjoying a full year of earnings benefits in 2020 from the transaction. This investment involved buying out their exclusive distribution agreement with CooperSurgical in the United States, transitioning to selling one of the products directly to customers and thus capturing a higher net income margin. This is not the first time Utah Medical Products has engaged in this type of highly effective capital deployment, having previously bought out their distributor agreement in Canada and France. In the company's 2017 annual report, management stated that this buyout would likely generate approximately three times the amount of cash that the buyout of the company's distributor agreement in Canada and France did, which created an additional $2.8 million in positive cash flow for the company. Though the company bought out the CooperSurgical distributor agreement on the last day of 2018 in a definitive agreement, Utah Medical Products had to also purchase the resaleable inventory associated with the transaction and required six months in 2019 to sell through the higher cost inventory, creating a drag on 2019 earnings.

Using management projections for the domestic buyout agreement, Utah Medical Products could be expected to generate an additional $8.4 million over the remaining 4.75 year life of the CooperSurgical U.S. distribution agreement, with the year 2020 being the first year of the company being able to recognize a full year of earnings that benefit from this acquisition, no longer burdened by higher cost inventory, which the author estimates to be approximately $0.50 per share of earnings or more.

In addition to improving earnings and profitability as a result of internal investment, a significant catalyst on the horizon for the company would be an external acquisition, a possibility which grows increasingly likely as the company's cash balance builds. Though it is difficult to predict when or what kind of acquisition will be made, investors can be secure in knowing that it will have been rigorously evaluated by management and will likely substantially augment the earning power of the business when it comes to pass, leading to increased earnings per share as well as a meaningfully higher return on equity going forward due to the company's asset base no longer being "weighed down" by nonproductive cash. Using management's estimates of earnings that could be generated by M&A activity relative to a distributor buyout in their 2017 Annual Report, an acquisition of $30 million might yield an increase in earnings of $2.8 million or approximately $0.79 of increased earnings per share. Furthermore the company could easily complete a transaction of this size with the $37 million of cash on their balance sheet and zero debt as of their most recent quarterly report.

Given the company's many virtues and relatively small size, it is also possible that Utah Medical Products will be acquired one day. Though I believe that this event will not come to pass without the approval of the company's CEO and may only occur upon his retirement or may not occur at all. Regardless of the potential outcome, I believe investors should be content to hold shares for as long as current management remains involved with the company and its fundamental virtues continue to persist into the future - something which I believe to be likely.

Risks

Despite Utah Medical's strong balance sheet and substantial cash position, as with any investment, investment in the company does not come without risk.

One major risk is that the company's founder and CEO may step down, retire or otherwise expire, depriving the company and shareholders of both exceptional leadership and an owner/operator dedicated to producing shareholder value day-in and day-out.

Another significant risk is the fact that shares of Utah Medical are illiquid and thinly traded, making the company vulnerable to exogenous swings in price that are divorced from company fundamentals as well as shares trading at significant spreads on a regular basis. Investors seeking to establish a position should be careful to make limit orders and stagger their purchases over a period of time in order to reduce the execution risk of trades.

Product defectiveness or liability concerns also represent a significant area of potential risk, though I believe that Utah Medical Products employs a rigorous system of review and product testing in order to mitigate the risk of product defectiveness including comprehensive medical case reviews of patient outcomes that involve their products, with one pertinent example discussed on page three of the company's 2018 Annual Report the future regarding product liability is unknowable and the risk of lawsuits does potentially exist.

R&D efforts or acquisitions failing to bear fruit also represents another area of risk. Though this author believes the risk of this to be remote, it is something to be aware of. Competing innovations that are superior to the company's products are also a significant risk to the company, though this is mitigated by the diverse product lines and differentiated products offered by the company. Should a larger competitor decide to enter a category within which the company operates, it may be difficult for them to compete given their small size.

Investors must be aware of the fact that due to Utah Medical Products' global presence, a significant amount of the company's revenues are vulnerable to currency risk. However, due to the company's lack of debt, cash position and essential function I believe that there is very little if any risk of bankruptcy or insolvency on the horizon.

Conclusions: This "Wonderful Business" Deserves a Spot on Your Watch List

I believe that investors will be well served to add Utah Medical Products to their watch lists and even consider purchasing shares around prevailing market prices. Utah Medical Products benefits from a strong portfolio of differentiated medical products, excellent margins, no debt, consistently high Returns on Equity and a superb manager who is laser focused on preserving and growing shareholder value. With ttm earnings standing at $3.87 per share and a $0.50 increase to earnings from the company's most recent internal investment likely to be achieved in 2020 as a result of recent internal investments and earnings growth, Utah Medical Products is well situated. In addition, the company has visibility to another $0.79 in earnings growth should the company identify and conduct a $30 million acquisition in the near future, something that this author believes is only a matter of time.

In light of organic growth, recent investments and a potential acquisition on the horizon becoming increasingly likely, it is possible that Utah Medical Products could earn approximately $5.1 per share in the medium term ($3.87+$0.50+$0.79), valuing shares at $127.50 with a P/E of 25, with longer term value potentially being even higher as the company's equity base returns to a Return on Equity profile closer to longer term historical averages of 29%. Though investors will inevitably have to pay a premium to own shares of a quality company of this nature, I would consider paying approximately three times book value, or approximately $81 per share to be a fair price. Investors who are intent on purchasing shares can also look to the company's own share repurchases periodically as a guide for prices that they are willing to pay, with recent share repurchases made by the company averaging around $80 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Client portfolios managed by the author are LONG UTMD