Altria: Ignore The JUUL Drama, The Political Markets Are Improving

Altria (MO) has been punished along with the remainder of the market as a result of COVID-19 fears. These irrational fears have pushed the company's dividend towards 8%. However, the company has significant additional potential from recent political developments and has a secure dividend, despite the recent drama that's occurred in relation to JUUL.

Altria - Commonwealth Center Advanced Manufacturing

Altria March Crash and Previous Crashes

Altria's share price has dropped significantly as a result of the recent market crash. From mid-January to its lows, the company saw its share price drop almost 40%. Since then, it has recovered some, but its share price is still 20% below peak prices. Investors are concerned about the company's revenue drop from another 2008 equivalent scenario.

Altria Revenue - Macro Trends

The above image highlights Altria's quarterly revenue along with the QoQ changes that the company has experienced. Investors can ignore the early part of 2008 - the company took the opportunity to discuss significant parts of its businesses. Looking at Philip Morris's (NYSE:PM) revenue here, you can get a much better picture of the company's results, which saw revenue drop a peak of 8% QoQ during the 2008 crash.

However, just after the initial drops, from which Altria's revenue remained strong going forward, Philips Morris saw its revenue recover in a mere 5 quarters. That was on top of the strong earnings growth the company experienced at the start of the crash. The company only saw a single quarter of revenue below the company's YE 2007 last quarter revenue, before the ramp up.

This shows how well the company handled the last downturn.

Altria Political Improvements

At the same time, a massive improvement that Altria has experienced that hasn't been priced into the stock is the company's improvements from the political standpoint.

Bernie Sanders - Politico

Regardless of people's political views, let's look at the politics of tobacco. From that standpoint, tobacco companies prefer things to simply remain as the status quo, where they can steadily increase prices and earn more money. Bernie Sanders, who once stated he doesn't get why cigarettes are legal, has dropped out of the race for president. Joe Biden is considered a more "status quo" president.

Simultaneously, we're almost done with 4 years under Donald Trump. Given he is the candidate against Joe Biden, there is a chance of him winning. Tobacco companies have not had major difficulties under Trump, after Scott Gottlieb, who's tenure hurt tobacco companies, quitting. Additionally, the U.S. has increased deficits to decrease corporate taxes, a scenario where Altria should continue to perform well.

Altria JUUL Concerns

Altria has recently seen lawsuits involving its acquisition of a significant stake in JUUL. The FTC has accused Altria of halting its e-cigarette efforts after an investment in JUUL, anti-competitive behavior. The confusing part here is that Altria's move makes perfect sense - why would they compete with a company they just invested in.

JUUL - eCig Market

What happens in this lawsuit remains to be seen, the lawsuit is still in its very early stages. What happens here remains to be seen - however, the FTC is formally suing to unwind the merger. However, Altria has already written the merger down to just a few billion. If the merger could be unwinded such that the company can get its $12.8 billion back, that'd be a double-digit boon to Altria's share price.

However, the worst-case scenario is that the company loses the remainder of its investment value, which would be nearly impossible. Even in that scenario that only represents a several % drop in the company's shareholdings. As a result, this lawsuit, due to how poorly the acquisition has done, actually has more potential upside than downside.

Altria Shareholder Rewards

Despite various risks, the single most important thing to pay attention to is that Altria has a long history of shareholder rewards.

Altria Shareholder Returns - Altria Investor Presentation

From 2015-2019, Altria returned $32 billion to shareholders or 40% of its market capitalization. That's roughly 8% of its market capitalization annually paid out as ~75-80% dividends and the rest as share repurchases. The company increased its dividend by the low-double-digits annually during this time period, resulting in its net dividends increasing by more than 60%.

Altria, currently, involves investors with an incredibly respectable and significant yield of almost 8%. That yield is secure with a strong history of being secured. Those who invest today will see a yield on cost in the double digits in just 3 years if their dividends continue increasing at their previous rates.

Altria Risks

Altria has a fundamental business risk that's worth paying close attention to. That's the fact that cigarettes fundamentally kill people and harm society. Now, on one side, you have those that say that no matter what this is unacceptable. On the other side, there are the people who believe you should be able to live your life regardless of the results as long as you can make your own decisions.

Regardless of the side you're on, there's always the risk that the side against cigarettes can come out in front. That could hurt Altria and its ability to return money to shareholders significantly.

Conclusion

Overall, investors in Altria should ignore the JUUL drama, which as the worst case, will involve a write-down of an already heavily written down investment. However, Altria stands to benefit much more significantly from changes in the political forces that control its faith. These forces control the company's ability to continue generating shareholder returns or participate in the market.

Simultaneously, during the 2008 crash, the company, as an anti-cyclical sin stock, saw its shares perform incredibly well. There's no reason why the company will not be able to continue this performance going into the future. The company, from 2015-2019, as share price fluctuated, generated strong double-digit annual shareholder returns. The company's continued investments in its dividends and repurchases make it a worthwhile long-term business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.