Fastenal's Results Suggest Manufacturing Is Hanging In There

Extrapolating from Fastenal’s (FAST) results should always carry the caveat that Fastenal is an exceptionally well-run company, proven capable of gaining share in good times and bad, and not necessarily reflective of everyone’s experience. On the other hand, Fastenal’s results do provide a pretty good read on the pulse of sectors like manufacturing and non-residential construction, and in that respect the company’s first quarter results are at least a little encouraging.

There’s no mistaking that 2020 will be a tough year for manufacturing companies and the U.S. economy, and I expect Fastenal’s revenue to decline 6% while experiencing weaker margins. Still, Fastenal’s results may support the idea that manufacturing companies will hold up relatively better through this outbreak-induced recession. Specific to Fastenal and its stock, while I do believe in paying up for quality, I don’t see any particular bargain here and I’d note the shares have been outperforming the broader industrial space by a significant margin (close to 20%).

Business Held Up Well, Though A Sharp Slowdown Was Apparent

All told, it looks like Fastenal was on track for a better-than-expected first quarter before Covid-19 related curtailments and shutdowns had a sharp impact on results. As it was, Fastenal managed a small beat on revenue and operating margin, despite a weaker-than-expected gross margin on product mix.

Revenue rose more than 4% as reported, with average daily sales up a little less than 3%. Growth was running at a mid-single-digit clip in January and February before March dropped to basically flat (up 0.6% in constant currency, but flat in the U.S.), with the last two weeks of March being particularly weak as stay-at-home orders started to go into effect.

Looking at product categories, fastener sales declined 2.6% in the quarter, with the first two months showing sluggish growth (in the 1%’s) before a 10% drop in March. As was the case at MSC Industrial (MSM), a sudden surge in demand for safety products helped offset some of the lost sales; Fastenal reported 18% growth in safety product sales. Overall sales to manufacturing customers rose 3% in the quarter (down 1% in March), while non-residential was flat (down 8% in March).

Safety product sales are less lucrative for Fastenal than fasteners, and the increased mix hit gross margins. Gross margin declined 110bp in the quarter, greater than most analysts expected but driven almost entirely by that mix skew – while MSC’s results hinted at this impact, most analysts didn’t change their estimates in the intervening week. Overall cost control was still very good, though, and operating income rose about 4%, with just 20bp of year-over-year operating margin decline.

Q2 Will Be Rough, But Overall Trends May Be Better Than Feared

With the full impact of curtailments, shutdowns, and the like hitting in April, management indicated that second quarter sales could be down 15% or more, but also noted that April-to-date was actually tracking down around 10% to 15%. That’s with approximately 10% of customer locations closed – management said that about 10% of its Onsite locations were closed and its conversations with customers indicated that 10% was a good general overall estimate for shutdowns.

In other words, around 90% of manufacturing locations are still open. That doesn’t mean they’re operating at full capacity, of course, and recent announcements from companies like Smithfield highlight that there are still ongoing risks and not all business are going to be opening again at the end of April. Still, exclude some “overage” from safety product sales that likely won’t repeat and factor in the 10% closure rate and I’d say manufacturing demand is actually holding up okay – certainly better than sectors like consumer products and services.

What happens in the next few months is a major unknown, of course. Given the announced declines in oil/gas capex budgets, oil/gas demand is going to be weak, and given the declines in flight hours and delays in production schedules, aerospace demand is going to be weak as well. Autos, too, are probably on pace for another double-digit decline in 2020, though that business could pick up later in the year (particularly if there’s a stimulus package like “Cash for Clunkers” on the way). Non-residential construction is likely to remain weak; the project funnel was already thin, and between a slowing economy (before Covid-19), election year uncertainty, and Covid-19 challenges, I don’t think we’ll see a big recovery in the second half.

The Outlook

All of that being the case, I think Fastenal is probably not going to see worse than a high single-digit decline in sales in 2020, and the actual decline could be closer to the high end of the mid-single digits. That’s assuming that efforts to “flatten the curve” work and there isn’t a rebound in infections and hospitalizations in the summer that pushes another round of containment efforts. If that happens, all bets are off.

I believe Fastenal could see more than two points of negative gross margin pressure this year, but should recapture some of that in 2021. Still, an overall ongoing trend of declining gross margins cannot and should not be ignored – it’s an issue across the distribution space and it remains to be seen if management can continue to neutralize that through improvements in operating efficiency (including efforts like vending, Onsite, and better use of its logistics/distribution assets).

Although I do think Fastenal has some opportunity to benefit from scale, enhanced asset efficiency, and so on (including maturing vending/Onsite locations), I believe growing free cash flow much in excess of revenue is going to be tricky given the ongoing downward pressures on margins. I do expect Fastenal to generate mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth and to continue to gain share, but even expansion into areas outside of fasteners can only help just so much (and as seen with safety products, there are margin consequences).

The Bottom Line

Some investors prioritize company quality over valuation and believe that so long as above-market growth continues to come through, valuation isn’t a significant issue. I’ll certainly concede that the stocks of good companies don’t necessarily stop going up just because they’re expensive by conventional means. Even so, a valuation-driven approach has worked for me for over 25 years and I’m sticking with it. That means that Fastenal isn’t on my buy list, even though I continue to regard this as a very well-run distributor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long msm. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.