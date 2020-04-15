Altius Minerals: An Undervalued Royalty Play For Long-Term Investing

With talented and shareholder-friendly management, Altius deserves serious consideration by investors interested in royalty stocks.

Since 2014, cash flow has been rapidly expanding, a trend set to continue, given the pipeline of royalty-paying projects.

The long lives of its royalty projects are prone to generate costless organic growth. Its project generation business gives it a strategic edge in long-term value accretion.

Altius focuses on royalties on long-life non-precious metal projects, including thermal coal, which gives it bad rap but is being replaced with renewable projects.

An undervalued royalty company. Is that even possible nowadays? Well, I submit to you Altius Minerals.

Royalty companies are a great way to gain diversified exposure to select commodities at a fraction of the risks associated with miners, typically including heavy capital expenditures, high operating costs, and low profit margin.

I have previously examined royalty companies Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX) (see here), Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) (see here), Nomad Royalty Company (OTCPK:GVXNF), and Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (OTCQX:CLHRF) (see here). In this article, I intend to introduce a unique royalty company, i.e., Altius Minerals Corporation (ALS.TSX) (OTCPK:ATUSF).

Business strategy

Altius was founded in 1997 as a project generator and operated as one successfully ever since. In 2003, it acquired a royalty interest on the Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt mine, giving it the first taste of royalties.

Its history as a bona fide royalty company did not start until 2014, when it acquired 11 producing coal and potash royalties from Prairie Mines & Royalty Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sherritt International Corporation (OTCPK:SHERF), in partnership with Liberty Mutual Insurance and the Chairman of Haywood Securities Inc. For its 52.36% stake in Prairie as the general partner, Altius paid C$240.9 million. Altius has also acquired the Carbon Development Partnership from Sherritt for a total of C$42 million.

With these bold acquisitions, Altius is transformed from a project generator to a royalty company (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The development of Altius in relation to the commodity cycles. Source.

Portfolio strategy

Altius pursues the strategy of accumulating, through project generation and acquisitions, a diversified portfolio of royalties related to commodities that benefit most from the following trends (Fig. 2):

fossil fuel to renewable-based electrical generation conversion;

transportation electrification;

lower emission steel making; and

agricultural yield sustainability and growth.

Fig. 2. Altius aiming to align its asset portfolio with global sustainability trends. Source.

Altius owns widely diversified assets of thermal and metallurgical coal, renewable energy, nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, iron ore, and potash. In other words, its assets are not dominated by precious metals (Fig. 3). Going forward, the company would like to increase the weight of nickel in the commodity mix.

Fig. 3. The diversified portfolio of assets of Altius. Source.

Asset selection criteria

To create value in asset assembling, Altius emphasizes:

The longevity of mineral resources, e.g., 118-2,391 years for its flagship potash assets, which enables Altius to collect royalties for a long time without having to worry about resource depletion;

Large resources, exemplified by the Prairie potash properties and Chapada, which require operating partners to make additional organic capital investments at no costs to Altius.

Fig. 4. The reserve life of Altius asset portfolio. Mine lives are calculated based on current mineral inventory and 2018 throughput. Coal asset lives denote the expected plant closure and are not based on reserves. The 2018 revenue weighted average mine life is based on remaining reserves inclusive of M&I resources and throughput capacity. Source.

A core capability in generating exploration projects, selling them to mining companies in exchange for retained royalties and/or junior equity interest in the operators, thus growing its pipeline of royalties and equity interest at low or even negative costs, as it managed to achieve in 2019 and as in the case of Gunnison copper project (Fig. 5);

Fig. 5. Altius generates mineral exploration projects for sale in exchange for royalties and equity interest. It has converted 57 projects to new royalties and junior equities since the 2016 market bottom. It achieved C$17 million of positive cash generation in 2019. Source.

Opportunistic monetization of the junior equity in commodity up-cycles, with the proceeds deployed to the acquisition of royalties in the cycle troughs.

Top-ranked jurisdictions, such as Canada, the U.S., Australia, Chile, and Ireland, in spite of some exposure to Brazil (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. A map showing the location of assets of Altius. Source.

The asset portfolio

Producing assets

Altius holds a diversified portfolio of 15 royalties and streams located in Canada and Brazil, producing copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. Its main producing asset is a 52.36% interest in Altius Prairie Royalties. In March 2018, Altius increased its potash royalty interest to 91.3% through an acquisition from Liberty (Table 1).

Table 1. A table of the portfolio of royalties and streams. Source.

These producing assets collectively generated royalties of C$67.05 million in 2018 and C$78.15 million in 2019, at an EBITDA margin north of 83% (Fig. 7; Table 2).

Fig. 7. The total and per-share royalty revenue of Altius. Source.

Table 2. The 2019 royalty revenue of Altius. Source.

In 2018, project generation brought in C$1.35 million of revenue. In 2019, project monetization led to C$17 million of positive cash generation. Adjusted for revenue from project generation and joint ventures, the total revenue in 2018 came to C$49.24 million, while EBITDA C$34.96 million (Fig. 8; Table 3).

Fig. 8. The total revenue and EBITDA by year for Altius. Source, TIKR.

Table 3. The 2018 annual financial results in business segments. Source.

From 2014 through 2018, Altius was able to grow total royalties, per-share royalties, and total revenue at an impressive CAGR of 67.0%, 52.9%, and 70.8%, respectively. For 2020, the company guided toward C$75-80 million in attributable royalty revenue, more or less on par with that of 2019 (see here).

The anticipated exhaustion and depletion of the 85-year-old 777 Mine by mid-2022A is a medium-term risk (see here). In the longer-term, the four thermal coal mines, which collectively contributed around C$13.0 million in royalty revenue in 2018, can be a risk factor, considering rising environmentalism.

Assets under development

Altius has four projects currently in the development phase, which are scheduled to replace the lost/declining royalties at the 777 Mine.

The Gunnison copper project, in which Altius has both equity and royalty, is expected to produce first copper in 2Q2020 (see here). The operator, Excelsior Mining (OTCQX:EXMGF), plans to expand production from the initial 25 Mlb/y to 125 Mlb/y in the next seven years. At US$3/lb Cu, Gunnison can contribute around C$1.6 million per year initially and C$8.1 million once ramped up (see here)(Table 4).

Table 4. A table of development-stage projects. Source.

Additional near-term growth drivers include the underground expansion of the Voisey's Bay project (Fig. 9), in which Altius has in effect a 0.3% NSR. With the underground expansion, Voisey's Bay mine life is expected to be extended until 2034. Historically, Voisey's Bay generated between C$1.0 and C$5.9 million per year for Altius (see here).

Fig. 9. The pipeline of royalties. Source.

Renewables

Recently, Altius has made large investments in renewable projects, including

Great Bay Renewables, Inc., which it purchased on February 5, 2019, for C$6.5 million, adding a paying royalty on the 4.7 MW Clyde River hydroelectric/solar facility located in Vermont;

a 3% gross revenue royalty on pipeline projects to be developed by Texas-based wind energy concern Tri Global Energy LLC, for a total of US$30 million over the three years (see here).

The first royalty project Canyon Wind in Texas (360 MW) is expected to begin to operate in 2H2021. The Woodford Wind in Illinois (300+ MW) is anticipated to start commercial production in late 2021. Its partner Tri Global's development pipeline currently has over 2,500 MW, providing Altius with an opportunity to get exposure to the growing renewables (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. The investment portfolio of Tri Global Energy. Source.

Exploration-stage projects

Through project generation and JVs, Altius has built a set of founding stakes and earn-in option related payments. During the 2012-2016 market downturn, Altius assembled 2 million hectares of land in 9 different jurisdictions covering prospective terrains for copper, nickel, zinc, iron ore, coal, gold, and diamonds.

When the market turned in 2017, Altius began to opportunistically sell landholdings in return for equity stakes and underlying royalty interests. Since 2016, Altius has converted 57 projects as part of 17 agreements to new royalties and junior equities. Altius still holds numerous exploration projects with equity interests and royalties (Table 5). As of 3Q2019, the net market value of its public junior company equities amounts to $52.5 million. In 2019 alone, it generated C$17 million of positive cash flow (Fig. 5).

Table 5. Project generation equity portfolio as of December 31, 2019. Note *, AbraPlata Resource holdings reflect only direct holdings through open market purchases; Altius also holds 49% of 42,000,000 shares through its mining equity JV interest. Source.

Altius is still seeking JV partners in a number of projects, including the Florence Lake Nickel Project (Labrador, Canada), Voyageur Nickel Project (Michigan, USA), Carbon Development Partnership (Western Canada), Natashquan Ni-Cu-PGE Project (NL, Canada), and Julienne Lake Iron Ore (NL, Canada).

Risks

Operational risk

Altius management impresses me with its crafting of a winning business model. On the one hand, it accumulates a royalty portfolio at zero to even negative cost for long-term benefit to shareholders, through its project generative business segment. On the other hand, it reinvests the earnings generated from the prospect generation business into the exploration business or acquisition of third-party royalties. I particularly like such a strategy because it gives shareholders exposure to an expanding royalty portfolio without having to suffer through much equity dilution.

Commodity risk

When operating partners remain profitable at commodity downturns, Altius has a secure stream of royalties. So, Altius has been seeking out mines with low costs and high margins in order to mitigate closure or curtailment risks during times of weaker commodity pricing. Table 6 shows a list of low-Opex, high netback mines put together by Altius.

Table 6. The operating margin of main projects, shown in US$. Notes, the spot prices are as at February 22, 2020; the spot potash is FOB Midwest; Chapada margin is calculated using Lundin's (OTCPK:LUNMF) guidance of 2020 C1 cash costs of copper per pound (NI 43-101 report of October 10, 2019) after precious metal by-product credits, with Chapada cash costs excluding the effects of copper stream agreements which will be a component of the copper revenue and will impact realized revenue per pound; Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) and Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) per-ton margins are calculated by taking FOB Midwest spot over cost of product manufactured, which is potash COGS for the 2019, excluding D&A expense and inventory and other adjustments divided by the production tons for the period; for Mosaic, the 2019 four quarter average actuals cash costs of production (excluding brine) - MOP ($/ton) are used; Voisey's Bay margin calculation using SNL modeled cost curve for total cash cost per pound of nickel net of by-product credits; IOC margin is based on Altius-modeled $45/t cash costs for concentrate and $65/t cash costs for pellet; Gunnison total cash cost per pound of copper is derived from the base case of the feasibility study dated January 16, 2017; Manitoba operations margin is calculated using Hudbay's (NYSE:HBM) annual actuals year ended December 31, 2019, and cash cost per pound of copper produced is net of by-product credits. Source.

Balance sheet

Altius took on a lot of debt when it acquired the Prairie assets. Altius has steadily reduced debt with free cash flow since that acquisition (Fig. 11).

Fig. 11. The evolution of the Debt/EBITDA ratio of Altius. Source.

Management

The Altius management is led by Executive Chairman John A. Baker and President and CEO Brian F. Dalton. The insiders have substantial skin in the game as shown by their 6% ownership of the stock.

The management team has a track record of making shrewd investments (Fig. 12).

Fig. 12. Altius management's record of investment return. Note 1, all dollar amounts in C$. 2, purchase price is based on cash purchase price in C$; for the acquisition of Callinan Royalties in 2015, the purchase price excludes cash and consideration allocated to non-royalty related assets, and also includes the cost to exercise the option increasing the Gunnison gross sales royalty (which was exercised in 2018). 3, after-tax un-levered cash flow is the cumulative (since acquisition) reported revenue up to June 30, 2019, after accounting for 27% corporate income tax; for LIORC, the effective tax rate is adjusted to zero to reflect the actual tax rate on inter-corporate dividends; for the Chapada copper stream, reported revenue is net of a 30% deduction to reflect the cost of purchasing copper, as per the contract; the effective tax rate on Chapada is 0% until the initial deposit of US$60 million is fully recovered; Voisey's Bay royalty revenues are shown net of the 20% Newfoundland & Labrador royalty tax in addition to corporate income tax. 4, consensus NAV by asset is based on analysts reports from July-September 2019; the Callinan NAV consensus is based on NAV ascribed to 777 and to Gunnison. Source.

Altius has paid growing dividends since 2015, with the dividend yield currently at ~2.0%. The company also bought back shares as the share price continued to slump (Fig. 13).

Fig. 13. Returns of capital to shareholders. Source.

Investor takeaways

Following a multi-year consolidation around US$9.0, the share price of Altius continues to slump since 2018. The market appears to stigmatize Altius for its association with thermal coal, although the company has taken measures to replace the thermal coal revenue with renewable projects in the next few years (Fig. 4). So far, the market appears to be blasé about the rapid growth of royalty revenue and EBITDA delivered by Altius (Fig. 7; Fig. 8). In spite of the respectable growth, Altius currently trades at an EV/EBITDA of 5.2X, which is only a fraction of what gold royalties capture.

Fig. 14. Stock chart of Altius. Source.

Based on the above consideration, I believe Altius offers natural resource investors with a long time horizon an advantageous risk-reward profile. In the next few years, Altius has a number of new streams of royalties to materialize, which may catalyze a rerating (Fig. 9; Fig. 10). The downside is cushioned by the well-executed business strategy, the inherently diversified asset portfolio, and shareholder-friendly management.

If you like the article above, you should follow Laurentian Research to get real-time alerts to his future articles. For a limited time, Laurentian Research offers his real-time followers a special discount for subscribing to The Natural Resources Hub, a top-ranked, natural resources-focused Marketplace service. Send a DM to him today to secure that special deal before it is gone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATUSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.