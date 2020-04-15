AmerisourceBergen: Jury Is Still Out

AmerisourceBergen (ABC) operates as one of the big three medical distributors in the US. The firm has a market cap of $17.8 billion and is currently trading at just over $86 a share. This means shares are approximately 11% off their year to date high which was approximately $97 per share on the 21st of last month.

There is a lot happening in this firm at present from a fundamental point of view which we will get into. Being chartists, we believe that all fundamentals (past or present) which could possibly affect the trajectory of the share price have already been embedded on the technical chart.

In fact, if we look below at a long-term chart of AmerisourceBergen, we can see that shares (most likely) have been undergoing an ascending triangle since 2015. However, given how flat that bottom trend-line is, there still exists the possibility that a descending pattern (bearish) is in play. Given that shares topped out above $110 back in 2015, the height of either pattern is close to $40 which is significant. Suffice it to say, eventually, we will get a break-out. Let's go to recent news and how the key trends which make up the dividend to see where we believe AmerisourceBergen shares are headed.

The chart is acting as if it does not know the scale of the opioid settlement as of yet. $18 billion was offered in settlements (to be paid off over an 18-year time frame) by the big 3 pharma distributors in February but it was rejected. States are looking for a higher number and for the amount to be paid off over a shorter time frame.

Another area where the coffers will have to be emptied is the PharMEDium business. Management have finally come to the decision to shut the business down. ABC was facing headwinds in this business for some time now. In 2017, for example, the company suspended operations due to FDA concerns. Last January, the company culled 225 jobs, and in January of this year, the company finally decided to shut down the whole business which was a further 165 jobs. Impairment charges will most likely show up in the financial statements in quarters to come.

The dividend yield at present comes in at approximately 1.9%. Growth has been decreasing somewhat in recent years. The 5-year growth rate of the payout, for example, comes in at about 10% whereas the 3-year growth rate is below 5%. Affordability has not been an issue though in recent times as the payout ratio has remained very low at just above 20%.

Although EBIT has increased by over 10% on average per year over the past five years, these profits have not been dropping to the bottom-line. ABC reported negative net earnings in 2015 (-$135 million) and net profit was also very low in 2017 ($364 million). This instability has obviously affected operating cash flow which is down by 50% over the past 5 years. Definitely, a worrying trend here.

The debt to equity ratio actually dropped to 1.23 in the first quarter. Investors should tale this number with a pinch of salt for the following reason. Long-term debt came down in the first quarter to $3.63 billion but total liabilities rose to almost $37 billion. The "total debt" number is the highest number seen at the firm. The debt to equity ratio is only calculated off an interest-bearing debt. If this ratio was taken off the entire amount of liabilities, we would have seen a rising number in the first quarter.

The interest coverage ratio (which is basically EBIT divided by interest expense) comes in at just over 5 over the past four quarters which is a more accurate read on how debt is affecting the firm's operating profits at present.

Therefore, to sum up, taking the long-term technical chart into account, the key financial trends are not favourable for AmerisourceBergen at present. That really shallow lower trend-line is definitely leaving the bear case open at present. Let's see how the second quarter numbers fare out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.