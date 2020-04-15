Yaskawa Electric Still Getting A Large Benefit Of The Doubt

It’s been a rough 2020 so far for Yaskawa Electric (OTCPK:YASKY) (6506.T). The shares have lost around a quarter of their value, and have more or less tracked the declines in the larger industrial space. While the market didn’t react particularly badly to the company’s fiscal fourth quarter results, where it missed its own operating income target by almost a third, a lot of that seemed to get priced into the shares in the months leading up to the announcement.

Even with a steep year-to-date decline, the shares sport a pretty robust valuation and many investors and analysts seem content to just roll with the punches and assume that the worst is already in sight for this factory automation manufacturer. I’m not so sanguine. I do see good long-term potential in servomotors, inverters, and robots overall, but I think the current price ignores some of the competitive risks to Yaskawa’s business, as well as meaningful ongoing challenges in many end-markets, and already prices in a very healthy recovery beyond 2020.

An Ugly End To The Fiscal Year

Yaskawa recently reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter (calendar first quarter), and those results were not all that impressive. While average sell-side estimates dropped going into the quarter (as analysts updated their numbers to reflect the impact of Covid-19), Yaskawa still missed by about 5% on the top line. Operating income was admittedly better than the sell-side expected (by about 8%), but that average estimate had dropped about 10% in the last month or so.

Revenue declined 11% in the fourth quarter, with a roughly 3% decline in Motion Control, making this the standout relative to expectations. Management doesn’t give much information on the breakouts between servos and inverters, but judging by what they did say, it would seem servos were stronger on improving demand for tech applications (5G, semiconductors, data center, etc.).

Robotics revenue was down 23%, an alarming drop that doesn’t bode well for ABB (ABB) or Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), but I’ll once again note that individual customer exposures matter quite a bit here, so ABB and/or Fanuc may deviate. Not surprisingly, orders from auto OEMs outside Japan were weak. Systems Engineering revenue rose 1%; I don’t want to say that this is totally meaningless as the sales of electrical control systems are relevant to results from ABB, Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and this segment does make up almost 20% of revenue, but the reality is that nobody buys or sells Yaskawa because of this business.

Margins were exceptionally weak. While Yaskawa did manage to beat the lowered sell-side bar for operating income, the 32% plunge in operating income drove a similarly-sized miss relative to the company’s prior guidance. Motion Control profits fell 18%, with margin down 170bp, while Robotics profits plunged 64%, with margin down 420bp to less than 4%.

Order Optimism Seems A Little Premature

Yaskawa shares took their hit as investors and sell-side analysts revised their expectations between January and April, so I can’t say the results and reaction were entirely unexpected. Still, it seems like there has been some optimism on the back of better than expected orders in the quarter. I think that may prove a little premature.

Orders declined 4% in the quarter, but Motion Control orders were up 3% on 9% growth in servo orders (against a -32% year-ago comp). This is the first quarter of order growth after six down quarters, fitting the typical pattern of downturns lasting six to eight quarters, and management pointed to strength from 5G, semiconductors, data center, and stimulus programs in China. Robot orders were down 15%, though, and demand remains weak across a range of end-markets, led by autos.

I think there’s some reason for bullishness on servo demand from those tech markets, but it’s worth remembering that a lot of servos go into still-weak markets like robotics, machine tools, and other factory floor equipment. While U.S. manufacturing activity seems as though it may be holding up better than feared, I’m still cautious on the outlook for capital equipment (which is where a lot of servos go).

I’m more concerned about demand for inverters, where orders dropped 5%. The U.S. oil/gas market is a significant one for Yaskawa’s inverter business, and capex budgets are being cut from 25% to 50% depending upon the size of the company (oil/gas majors are cutting more towards 25%, while independents are closer to 40% to 50%). Likewise, while I’m generally bullish on the HVAC market (another significant inverter market), I’m not confident that 2020 is going to be a typical year. Demand from applications like cranes in China should benefit from stimulus, but I’m worried this is an area that could disappoint.

I’m likewise worried about the near-term outlook for robotics. Hybrids and electrics will need new tools (including robots), but it’s hard to imagine many auto OEMs spending large sums on capex when production/demand is still so weak, and particularly coming off a big investment cycle. Longer term, I’m also concerned about how the robotics market is changing – Yaskawa plays in the cobot market (alongside companies like ABB and Teradyne (TER)), but it’s not a leader. Robot use is expanding beyond autos, but a lot of these new applications are simpler, the ASPs are lower, and emerging Chinese robotics players are more competitive.

The Outlook

As a long-term play on factory automation and energy efficiency (servos, robotics ,and inverters), I still think the long-term trends favor Yaskawa. My issue is that I think the market is underestimating the risk of more significant shortfalls in revenue, orders, and margins as the impact of Covid-19 works its way through the world’s economies. Long term, Yaskawa should be fine, even with emerging challenges in robotics, but I don’t see why the shares should trade at what looks like a premium valuation.

I believe Yaskawa could see another double-digit decline in revenue in this new fiscal year, but I openly acknowledge that there’s minimal clarity on end-market conditions right now. Longer term, I’m comfortable with an annualized revenue growth rate on the higher end of the mid-single-digits. Margins should improve from here, but for a leader in automation and energy efficiency-enabling equipment, Yaskawa actually has a pretty lousy free cash flow margin track record. Accordingly, expecting the company to get up into the double-digits is actually a pretty bullish (if not generous) assumption, but the resulting high single-digit to low double-digit annualized FCF growth rate still isn’t enough to support today’s price, and the implied return appears to be in the mid-to-high single-digits.

The multiples on Japanese stocks are often correlated fairly well with the company’s ROE, but here too Yaskawa seems pricey, as the stock already prices in a relatively quick return to mid-teens ROEs.

The Bottom Line

Maybe I’m overestimating the impact of Covid-19 and companies like Yaskawa, ABB, and Fanuc will see orders come roaring back in the second half of calendar 2020. Given Yaskawa’s valuation, that pretty much needs to happen or the shares could have further downside. I don’t think that’s a risk/reward set-up that favors investors and so I remain pretty neutral on the shares. I like the business and I do think we’ll see it bottom out over the next couple of quarters (and underlying manufacturing activity may be stronger than it appears), but I think Yaskawa is priced like a darling and I just don’t see the need to pay up here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.