Anheuser-Busch's Dividend Gets Decimated: What Investors Need To Know

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), one of the largest beer companies in the world, just announced that it would cut its dividend in half. For income investors that rely on the dividends that will be a hit, but it makes sense for the company to cut its payout now, as this frees up a lot of cash that can be used for bringing down debt levels.

In the long run, Anheuser-Busch should eventually benefit from the growth in global beer sales, while it is also likely that the hit to its revenues and earnings during the current crisis will not be too large, as alcohol is a quite recession-resistant business. Due to the high volatility in Anheuser-Busch's shares, selling covered calls could be an opportune way for investors to generate additional income from their investment to balance out the dividend cut.

What Happened?

Anheuser-Busch has announced that it will cut its final dividend payment for 2019 by 50%, from €1.00 per share to €0.50 per share. The new dividend amount equates to around $0.55 on a per-share basis once translated to USD.

Management's explanation is the following one:

"Given the uncertainty, volatility and continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, AB InBev has determined that it would be prudent and in the best interests of the Company to reduce the amount of the final 2019 dividend. This decision is consistent with the Company's financial discipline, deleveraging commitments and other actions taken to navigate this environment."

We can summarize this as management being conservative and deciding to focus on debt reduction and keeping ample liquidity at the company during these troubled times. That makes sense from management's standpoint, as the company's financial health is more important than an individual investor's income stream to them.

COVID-19 Is Only Part Of The Story

It should, however, be noted that Anheuser-Busch's dividend track record has not really been stellar before this dividend cut. The company has already cut its dividend substantially in the recent past, before the global spread of the new coronavirus, thus its problems in financing its dividend while deleveraging cannot be blamed on this new virus alone.

Even without this new dividend cut being factored in, the brewer had already cut its payout by more than 50% over the last two years. These issues with financing its dividend began when Anheuser-Busch took over SABMiller a couple of years ago, in a deal that made its debt levels explode upwards:

Long-term debt rose to more than $120 billion, making Anheuser-Busch one of the most heavily indebted companies in the world. Over the last couple of years, the company has lowered its debt levels by ~$20 billion, but Anheuser-Busch remains quite indebted. Deleveraging efforts have not paid off as fast as management had planned around the time of the closing of the SABMiller acquisition, which was the reason for the first major dividend reduction two years ago. The current crisis does not necessarily result in lower cash flows and earnings for the company, but it gives management cover to cut the dividend further, which will allow for accelerated deleveraging.

Ultimately, this is in shareholders' interest we believe, as Anheuser-Busch's high debt levels have crippled the company for the past couple of years. More aggressive debt reduction efforts will ultimately make the company healthier, and allow for more investments in growth markets, while interest expense savings that stem from its debt reduction efforts should also be beneficial for Anheuser-Busch's bottom line.

Anheuser-Busch has generated EBITDA of $19 billion in 2019, which means that the company is quite leveraged, with a debt to EBITDA ratio of slightly more than 5. Bringing the leverage ratio down over the next couple of years should reduce any worries about its financial health. A lower leverage ratio could also result in investors paying a higher price for shares, as Anheuser-Busch would be deemed a higher-quality-stock if its debt levels were lower.

The Long-Term Outlook And The Short-Term Outlook

Alcohol is not a high-growth business, but it is a growth business nevertheless. Statista forecasts that global beer sales will grow by 3%-4% annually in the future, which is around twice as much as the rate of inflation. There thus should be meaningful sales growth in real dollars, which results in a positive long-term growth backdrop for Anheuser-Busch and its peers, such as Molson Coors (TAP) or Ambev (ABEV). Beer is not a product that requires a lot of investing in research and development, operating expenses should thus not rise a lot in the future. This could allow Anheuser-Busch to grow its margins, thanks to operating leverage, which is why profits could grow at a rate that is higher than the 3%-4% forecasted sales growth rate. All in all, the long-term outlook for Anheuser-Busch's profits is thus not bad at all.

In the near term, Anheuser-Busch will be impacted by the coming recession that will be the result of the world's efforts in tackling the coronavirus crisis. Anheuser-Busch could, however, be able to weather this storm a lot better than many other companies. During recessions, consumers push purchases of new cars, TVs, travel, etc. into the future, but they don't scale back their beer consumption to a large degree.

This study shows how drinking behavior in the US changed during the Great Recession: The numbers of overall drinkers declined by 880,000 in the US (not a large amount, considering there are hundreds of millions of consumers), while at the same time, the number of binge drinkers rose by 770,000. Overall, the last recession thus resulted in a small reduction in the number of drinkers, but those that kept drinking drank more on average. This, along with other studies, shows that the beer industry is among the more recession-resilient industries, which is further showcased by the fact that Anheuser-Busch managed to actually grow its revenues during the Great Recession. The near-term outlook for Anheuser-Busch is thus not bad at all, many other companies from different industries should be hit much harder than Anheuser-Busch and its peers.

Valuation And Lost Income

Anheuser-Busch has not been a great investment over the last couple of years, but its weak share price performance has made shares quite inexpensive:

Source: Stock Rover

Trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of just above 9 right now, Anheuser-Busch trades at a quite meaningful discount compared to the peer group, which is valued at 13 times EBITDA on average. Anheuser-Busch's low valuation is further underlined by the low earnings multiple of just 11 and a very solid free cash flow yield of more than 8%. This high free cash flow yield should allow the company to reduce its debt levels at a rapid pace over the coming years.

Factoring in a 50% dividend cut, Anheuser-Busch now offers a dividend yield of just 2%, which is not too attractive. Investors could see ample share price gains over the coming years, thanks to a combination of long-term earnings growth potential and a low valuation. Depending on which metric one uses, Anheuser-Busch has an upside potential of at least 30% towards the peer group's average valuation.

Investors that want the income could opt for option strategies. Buying shares here and selling a covered call with a strike price of $70 and an expiry date of January 2021, for example, results in an option premium of $1.50 per share. Combined with the current dividend, this would result in an overall income yield of 5.1%, which is higher than the dividend yield alone before the recent dividend cut announcement. At the same time, the risk of shares getting called away in this scenario seems quite low, as Anheuser-Busch's share price would have to rise by 46% for this option contract to be in the money.

Takeaway

Anheuser-Busch has not been a great investment over the last couple of years at all, and it is still a quite indebted company, which means that it is not necessarily a low-risk pick. But the industry is rather recession-resilient, the long-term outlook for the beer industry is favorable, and the recent dividend reduction will allow Anheuser-Busch to reduce its debt levels more aggressively.

We believe that Anheuser-Busch could be a solid total return pick over the coming years, as earnings should grow in the long run, while the low valuation could allow for some multiple expansion tailwinds.

For those that want to replace the lost income, they could utilize a strategy of selling covered calls, as this has the potential to easily make up for the dividend reduction they have experienced just now.

