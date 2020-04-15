Technically Speaking For 4/15

The first real round of pandemic economic data is out as well; it was terrible.

The first pandemic Beige Book is out:

Economic activity contracted sharply and abruptly across all regions in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hardest-hit industries—because of social distancing measures and mandated closures—were leisure and hospitality, and retail aside from essential goods. Most Districts reported declines in manufacturing, but cited significant variation across industries. Producers of food and medical products reported strong demand but faced both production delays, due to infection-prevention measures, and supply chain disruptions. Some other manufacturing industries, such as autos, mostly shut down. The energy sector, suffering from low prices, reduced investment and output. Districts reporting on loan demand said it was high, both from companies accessing credit lines and from households refinancing mortgages. All Districts reported highly uncertain outlooks among business contacts, with most expecting conditions to worsen in the next several months.

We're starting to get economic data that shows the impact of the national lockdown orders. It is unsurprisingly bad. Retail sales decreased by 8.7% M/M and 6.2% Y/Y. Most non-core spending (grocery shopping) dropped 15% or more M/M. The New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Survey, "plummeted fifty-seven points to -78.2, its lowest level in the history of the survey—by a wide margin." Finally, homebuilder confidence:

... plunged 42 points in April to 30, according to the latest NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index released today. The decline in April was the largest single monthly change in the history of the index and marks the lowest builder confidence reading since June 2012. It is also the first time that builder confidence has been in negative territory (below 50) since June 2014.

Here's a chart of the index from Calculated Risk:

The Beige Book commentary and the sharp decline in the economic data shouldn't be surprising considering the breadth of the economic slowdown. But, it does raise the question of how quickly each of the above numbers can rebound.

The Bank of Canada maintained rates at their current 25 basis points level. Here is how the bank described the current Canadian economy (emphasis added):

The necessary efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic have caused a sudden and deep contraction in economic activity and employment worldwide. In financial markets, this has driven a flight to safety and a sharp repricing of a wide range of assets. It has also pushed down prices for commodities, especially oil. In this environment, the Canadian dollar has depreciated since January, although by less than many other currencies. The sudden halt in global activity will be followed by regional recoveries at different times, depending on the duration and severity of the outbreak in each region. This means that the global economic recovery, when it comes, could be protracted and uneven.

Like the above data, this isn't a surprising development; it applies to pretty much all countries right now.

Let's look at today's performance tables: When you consider how terrible some of the data was, today's losses aren't that bad. Once again, the Treasury market was higher. The outperformance of the entire Treasury curve remains a big reason why the market rally is of questionable strength. Smaller-cap indexes were the worst performers, which is to be expected. The SPY was only off 2.13% while the QQQ was down 1.15% -- not bad at all. All the sectors were down. Health care and consumer staples were the number one and three "best performers" which you'd expect. Financials dropped on news of major writedowns while the energy sector (today's worst performer) remains extremely volatile.

Today, let's zero in on the two-week charts since they show a potential break in performance between large and smaller-cap indexes. The QQQ has the best chart. It gapped higher on the morning of April 6 and has been rallying since. Prices have formed a solid uptrend. The same pattern exists on the SPY chart, which is in an upward sloping channel. Mid-cap performance has a break. Rather than rallying since April 6, this index formed a triangle consolidation pattern starting on April 12. Today, prices broke through resistance and used the 200-minute EMA for technical support. Small-caps have formed a rounded top. Today, they broke through the 119 level (see the red line) and, like the mid-caps, are using the 200-minute EMA for support. Finally, micro-caps also broke support.

Given the data, it's not surprising that small-caps underperformed today. The assumption is that larger companies are better able to withstand and economic downturn. The question for the rest of the week is will this trend continue, especially as the incoming data continues to show a sharp deterioration in economic activity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.