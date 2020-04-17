The Income Method: Combating Boredom Trading

Over the long term, this bear market will not seem that long, or that big.

Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we like to keep our thinking caps on. We don't want to sit idly by and miss opportunities, but we can't fall prey to the other bad habit - reactionary trading.

Boredom leads to poor decision making and often results from a lack of control. Consider quarantine for a moment. Often that's forced upon you without your input. You're literally stuck in one place with only the same sources of entertainment.

Consider what Art Markman, PH.D, has to say regarding boredom:

One more key element of boredom is control. Boredom often occurs when you have little control over your situation. Waiting rooms, lectures, and airline gates are all places where you have little control over your situation. Normally, we react to unpleasant situations by changing the situation. If you don’t like a book you are reading, for example, you close it and do something else. Boredom happens when you are unable to change the situation. Finally, a real problem caused by boredom is that it leads you to dislike the things that are the object of boredom. In my senior year of high school, for example, I was forced to read Moby Dick. I struggled to get interested in it and spent long hours staring at the pages trying to lose myself in it. To this day, I really do not like Moby Dick. The negative feelings that came with the boredom have stuck to the book.

So wait. If we can't control what's happening, it can lead to boredom, which can lead to negative thoughts or feelings toward that situation or object.

Perhaps, while much of our lives have come to a standstill, our sense of a need for excitement and our pent up desire for control is leading to boredom with the market.

We can't control how it fell. We feel the urge to do something. So we react!

How do we react? Consider some of the ways:

Sell our shares in a panic to "get out" or "get away" from the negative situation. Lash out at others or those we desire to hold responsible for the events we cannot control. Become sullen and disinterested in the markets.

We've seen all of this in the market and chat, haven't we? It's easy to get bored, or mad, or react to events out of our control.

So what can we do? We need to keep a long-term focus. Recently we highlighted setting SMART goals and getting some space from the media that only drives to create hysteria. Not all media does this, but unfortunately, most of it does.

Remember Your Mission.

Keeping that long-term focus means keeping your finger on the pulse of why you invest. If your investment goal is simply "make money" you will have a near-death experience every bear market.

Even stalwarts have fallen sharply in this market.

Data by YCharts

Considering that only Dominion Energy (D) has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), it's easy to understand why a blanket goal would lead investors to worry about securities like Tesla (TSLA), Anheuser-Busch (BUD), and Realty Income (O).

So what's our goal? The Income Method is designed to produce steady immediate income from investments to fund our lifestyles and investing. So our goal is to see that income created, protected and growing. Keeping your eye on the ball, as they say, will ensure you don't fall off track.

Right now, if you have excess dividend income, you should be doing one of two things with it:

Building a cash position for a rainy day Investing in oversold preferred securities or REITs with real estate

Staying on point means success in the end. The wandering investor finds more holes to fall into and more sticks to trip on.

Review The "Why" In your Investments

If you know what your purpose for investing is, you can take time to re-review the "why" for each investment. You see, often we look at X company and say - is it a good company? Should I invest in it? But with each HDO pick, we have a governing "why" that drives our thesis.

Take The GEO Group (GEO) for example:

Source: GEO Quarterly Earning Slides

Our thesis is driven by the simple fact that GEO has essential properties that are necessary to the proper functioning of the federal and state department of corrections. These contracts are long term and rarely not renewed.

While privately-owned and operated prisons are not popular to talk about at family gatherings - they do provide a necessary service to our government unless a fundamental shift in our criminal justice system is achieved. They also provide excellent income investments.

COVID-19 has not changed the necessity of these locations and GEO is still getting its revenue. So taking the time to review the "why" behind your positions can cast light on if you should continue to allow it to work out or if the thesis is broken. In the meantime GEO is paying a generous and solid income. We have been saying all along to our investors: Lock up GEO's yield and never let it go! And we advise other income investors to do the same!

Move Up the Ladder

With the market being as "exciting" as it has been for so many investors, moving higher in the capital stack will provide additional protection to their capital and their income stream.

Preferred shares and bonds have priority over common stock dividends. This means the common cannot get paid if they don't. Most preferreds are cumulative so that if the dividend is suspended, they accrue. This means that these backlog of dividends must be paid before a common stock dividend can be issued.

This is the case with Two Harbor Investment Corp (TWO) and its suspended dividend. They have some extra liquidity needs due to their MSR exposure, but they are now primarily agency. The preferred shares are easily covered by their agency assets and cash flow from their agency alone is more than ample to cover the preferred dividend. TWO's various preferreds are cumulative and will receive the dividends. Meanwhile, common stockholders were simply out the cash. Since that announcement, TWO has resumed dividends, a reduced amount on the common, but to our point, the preferred dividends were restored in full.

We would rather buy into preferreds that are both cumulative and still paying out currently. This was their cumulative nature working as a backstop in the event negative market actions occur.

Global Partners (GLP) saw strong reactionary selling during this bear market.

Data by YCharts

Likewise, GLP's preferred (GLP.PA) saw reactionary selling, but also as calmer heads won, GLP-A moved upward again:

Investors who held GLP-A prior to the drops have taken a wild ride, however as quickly as it falls it rises again. GLP-A currently still yields more than 10% and investors interested in GLP-A should note it does issue a K-1 at tax time.

Another preferred opportunity is offered by UMH Properties (UMH). This would be the series C preferred (UMH.PC). Currently it yields more than 8% and has seen similar price movement as GLP-A. UMH produces manufactured homes and operates communities where manufactured homes are rented.

Source: UMH Earning Slides

As the economic impact of COVID-19 wears on, these less expensive homes or rentals become more attractive to buyers and renters. UMH is set to benefit from this in the shorter and longer term. This means that buying UMH-C you are going to benefit from it as well as having a more secure dividend.

Stepping back into the larger picture:

Data by YCharts

We are taking one of the largest preferred security funds - iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF (PFF) - as a proxy for the entire sector. You can see that as violently as it fell, it's starting to show initial sharp movements upward. Investors buying preferreds now have additional room for rapid capital gains and the ability to lock in amazingly high yields for income as preferreds move back towards their PAR value. Common equity typically lags preferreds and bonds in their recovery.

Data by YCharts

Note: We are using iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), PIMCO Active bond Fund (BOND) and iShares Preferred ETF (PFF) as sector examples and not buy recommendations.

Using our set of favorite sector proxies, we can see clearly how climbing the capital stack has blunted the overall impact of their bear market. Bonds are still off their year starting values, but not to the extent of the preferreds or common equity. Likewise, they started recovering first, followed by preferreds and the market.

This means that while preferreds are still cheap, investors can be buying them for long-term income and enjoying it for many years, meanwhile investors who are interested in shorter-term trading can switch into preferreds, try to ride them higher before switching back to common equity.

Play Defense

Another good approach for income investors is to allocate to defensive stocks and sectors. These are companies that tend to be little or not affected by economic downturns. Example are stocks like the GEO Group (GEO) or Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY). Correctional facilities and cigarette makers are still open for business, even when the economy is shut down due to the virus crisis. Very few businesses are still operating!

The Case of Retail Investors

Often, the market reflects the sentiment of the average investor. Looking at historical trends, retail investors in general will be in sync with the market’s overall sentiment. Therefore, many will feel the most positive when the market is at its high, and least positive when the market is at its low. This naturally leads to the “buy high and sell low” phenomenon.

It's very important for investors remain objective and separate market sentiment from your own investment objective. Panic during such periods often ends up in unnecessary losses, and boredom sitting at home does not help. At the same time, extreme fear creates great entry points to buy the markets. You need to train yourself to separate market sentiment to be a successful income investor.

Turn On Autopilot

Perhaps all of this is too stressful for you. We get it. It can get to us too at times!

Turning on "autopilot" simply means allowing your dividends and interest to come into your account as cash. Stop worrying about investing for a bit and expend your energy in a productive and enjoyable way. We're not advocating ditching the market forever, but if watching every price gyration is bringing you stress and panic, maybe you need to find another time filler during quarantine.

Read a book - I've restarted The Lord of the Rings series myself. Watch a new show. Learn a new skill like cooking or playing the guitar. For many of us, being unable to work or locked indoors for an extended time is a jarring change from your daily life patterns.

Before you make any changes in your portfolio, make sure you are doing so with a clear head. Ask yourself:

What was my original reason for buying this stock? Does that reason still hold today?

If it does, then often the best option is to do nothing. The reason we tend to favor high-yield investing is because in times of distress, you don't have to worry about market ups and downs. For example preferred dividend stocks are a great place to be today. While some common stocks may suspend their dividend, it's very rare for preferred stocks to do so. Even for solid high yield stocks, sometimes a dividend suspension happens but it is only delayed, not gone forever. Those who panic and sell at a discount lose that benefit and realize permanent losses. The markets are still offering once in a decade opportunities in the preferred stock space, and conservative investors should be taking advantage. This is exactly what we have been doing.

Don't let worry and boredom make you miserable and through a frustrated lens make you forget your investment objectives!

