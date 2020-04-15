The Sentiment Is Still Skewed To The Bearish Side For Teradyne

When I wrote about chip equipment manufacturer Teradyne (TER) back in January, one of the things I focused on was how the sentiment indicators were indicating quite a bit of pessimism toward the stock. One reader made a comment that it seemed like it was "flying below the radar" more than anything, and looking back now, I think we were both right.

That article was published just ahead of the company's first quarter earnings report and at the time, there had only been two articles published on Seeking Alpha in the previous five months. The company is set to report earnings for Q1 2020 on April 21, and there has only been one article published on Seeking Alpha since mine.

I am surprised at how little coverage the stock gets here. If you look at Investor's Business Daily's rating system, the stock is among the highest-rated stocks in any sector, not just the semiconductor industry. I'll get to more about Teradyne's fundamentals later, but for now, let's look at the sentiment to see how it has changed.

There are currently 16 analysts covering the stock with six "buy" ratings, nine "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. That gives us an overall buy percentage of only 37.5% and that is well below average. I'm not sure why the Wall Street Journal's page wasn't showing the analyst ratings from three months ago, but thanks to my previous article, I can tell you there were 15 analysts covering the stock in January. There were four "buy" ratings and 11 "hold" ratings. This breaks down to a buy percentage of 26.7%. So, analysts have become a little more bullish on the stock, but they are still far less bullish than they are toward the average stock.

The short interest ratio also indicates that the sentiment has become less bearish, but it is still above average as well. In January, the short interest ratio was at 7.62 with 10.8 million shares sold short. Now, the ratio is at 3.54 with 8.54 million shares sold short. The average short interest ratio is right around 3.0, but it might be even lower now. What I have noticed in recent weeks is that a number of stocks have seen their short interest ratios drop sharply. I believe the reason is two-fold. With the big drop from mid-February to mid-March, a number of short sellers took their gains and bought the shares back, thus causing the short interest to drop. Part two of the equation is the average daily trading volume. We see for Teradyne that the average volume has jumped from 1.4 million shares to 2.4 million shares. In mathematical terms, the numerator dropped sharply and the denominator increased greatly.

I mentioned in the January article that Teradyne doesn't see a great deal of option activity and that hasn't changed in terms of total open interest. There are only 2,106 puts open and 5,114 calls open at this time. The total open interest adds up to 7,220 and that is even lower than the total open interest in January. The put/call ratio comes in at 0.412 and that is much lower than the average stock and well below the 0.868 reading in January. Such a low put/call ratio reflects optimism, but with the stock averaging 2.4 million shares of trading volume, the total open interest doesn't even represent half a day's worth of average trading volume. This lessens the importance of that indicator to a degree.

Overall, I would say the sentiment toward Teradyne is slightly more optimistic than it was in January, but it is still far more pessimistic than it should be given how strong the company's fundamentals are at this time.

Analysts Expect a Pretty Big Jump in Earnings

Looking at the upcoming earnings report, the consensus estimate is for earnings per share of $0.88 for Q1 2020. The company earned $0.54 per share in Q1 2019, so analysts are expecting EPS growth of 63%. Over the last three years, Teradyne has been able to grow EPS by 17% per year and earnings were up by 40% in the fourth quarter.

Revenue is expected to come in at $679.14 million in Q1 and that is up 42.6% over last year. The company has seen revenue grow by 7% per year over the last three years and it was up by 26% in the fourth quarter.

In addition to the expected growth and the past growth, Teradyne has strong management efficiency ratings with a return on equity of 32.9% and a profit margin of 25.8%. Both of those factors are well above average.

Something I found to be very interesting about Teradyne and its EPS estimate was that the estimate has increased considerably in the last 90 days. I have been looking at lots of companies that are reporting in the next few weeks and most of them have seen their EPS estimates ratcheted down due to the global pandemic and economic shutdown. In the case of Teradyne, the EPS estimate was at $0.62 90 days ago and now it's at $0.88. That is an increase of 42% in the estimate. Under normal circumstances, such a jump in estimates would concern me as I would be worried about the bar being raised too much. Given the current circumstances, I find it encouraging to see such an increase in the EPS estimate.

The Stock Broke Out of Its Trend Channel in February

In addition to the attractive fundamentals and the pessimistic sentiment, I also found the chart to be an attraction back in January. At the time, the stock was trending higher with a trend channel defining the various cycles within the overall upward trend. The weekly chart shows the original channel that I drew and pointed out. We see that the drop in the overall market in February caused Teradyne to drop below the lower rail of the channel.

The drop also caused the overbought/oversold indicators to fall sharply and they reached oversold territory for the first time since the December 2019 low. The indicators have since turned higher with the stock rallying over 50% from the March low to the April high.

The weekly oscillators are far from overbought territory, but the daily chart paints a different picture. The huge rally caused the daily oscillators to jump considerably and the daily stochastic indicators reached overbought territory in early April. The indicators did make a bearish crossover on April 9 and that could indicate that the rally is ready to take a breather.

The RSI didn't reach overbought territory, but it did get close before turning lower in the last week or so.

My Current Take on Teradyne

In that January article, I pointed out how Teradyne had gapped higher after a couple of earnings announcements, but that the stock had pulled back after the gap higher. It did the same thing in January. After the earnings report, the stock jumped to a high of $81.45 and then dropped back down to $65.48 in the next eight days. Even after that pullback, the stock was still in its trend channel.

I stated in the article that I wouldn't mind seeing a pullback in order to set up a better entry price. The overall market decline caused the stock to drop 47% from its high to its low and that was far more of a pullback than I was looking for. At this point, if we see the same pattern where the stock gaps higher and then fall below its pre-report level, it could present a great buying opportunity.

The weekly oscillators will be in the lower half of their range if we get a drop and the daily oscillators will be down from where they are now and possibly in or near oversold territory. I would love to get into the stock down around the $55 level and then I would use the recent low as a stop-loss point.

Based on the pattern after previous reports, I don't think you need to buy the stock ahead of earnings. If things play out the way they have in the past and the stock gaps higher, wait about a week to 10 days and then look to get in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.