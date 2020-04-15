Ford Can Weather This Storm

Ford Motor Company (F) has endured a tough few years and its business has been severely challenged amid the coronavirus crisis. With dealerships and manufacturing facilities closed, Ford is in survival mode, and investing in a business during such time is a scary proposition. Nevertheless, I believe the risk/reward potential is worth investing in Ford at this level.

Data by YCharts

How Ford Will Survive

Once it became clear that Ford would have to shut down its operations for an indeterminate period of time, management prudently suspended Ford's dividend, saving the company around $2 billion a year. Additionally, Ford bolstered its already strong balance sheet by borrowing a total of $15.4 billion by drawing on two existing lines of credit. Ford already had $35 billion in liquidity at the end of 2019, so that gives for around $50 billion in liquidity to weather this storm.

More recently, Ford's CFO also announced it is taking more steps to preserve cash such as lowering operating costs, reducing capital expenditures, and deferring portions of executive salaries. Ford also announced "[they] believe [they] have sufficient cash today to get ... through at least the end of the third quarter with no incremental vehicle production and wholesales or financing actions."

Source: TheStreet

An important portion of this guidance is that Ford announced it believes it has the cash on hand to get through at least the third quarter even if they do not have any sales or additional financing. It does not appear that dealerships around the world will have to stay closed until the end of September, especially given that states and governments around the world are beginning to discuss opening portions of the economy. In fact, on April 15th, Germany announced they will begin to open the economy on Monday. However, it is comforting to know that Ford has the balance sheet to sustain its operations being suspended for a much longer period of time.

Once economies around the world begin to re-open, I believe Ford will be positioned to quickly return to profitability, given its recent moves to streamline its company to become a leaner enterprise and focus on its most profitable vehicles. More on these changes can be found in my prior article here.

Fallen Angels and Government Assistance

Furthermore, in the event Ford's operations remain completely suspended past the third quarter, I believe Ford could borrow from the markets at reasonable rates. The Federal Reserve announced last week that it will expand its corporate bond buying program to include companies that had investment-grade debt that recently received junk status (a.k.a fallen angels), which includes Ford's debt. This unprecedented action by the Fed is very positive for Ford since they'll have support for their debt and it will be cheaper for them to borrow more from the market should the coronavirus crisis extend past the third quarter.

Ford could also see more support from the Federal Government, should they require it, since Michigan (where Ford has a majority of its manufacturing, employing thousands of jobs) is a key swing state, and Trump will surely want to keep these employees and voters happy.

Ride Sharing and City Exodus

The coronavirus has impacted nearly every aspect of life and tremendously altered how people live and work. Currently, citizens are sheltering in place and only going out of their homes for essential services. Car use has surely declined, which is negative for car manufacturers. However, the industry that is more negatively impacted, and I believe will feel lingering effects, is the car sharing industry, specifically Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT). Data published at the end of March showed that Uber rides in the US have fallen by as much as 94%.

Source: Business Insider

Prior to the coronavirus, the sharing economy was surely taking shape. It was becoming common to hop in an Uber Pool and share your commute with many strangers; no one thought twice about hopping in a total stranger's car. However, taking an Uber at the current moment is viewed as a dangerous proposition and frowned upon. Once the economy starts to slowly re-open, I believe it will take a very long time for the sharing economy to achieve the ubiquity that it once had. Individuals will be scared about what disease lurks in the cars and who rode in that seat before them.

Even if these thought processes go away in a couple of years, prior to it dissipating, individuals will prefer to commute by themselves and will commit to doing so for several years by purchasing cars. Moreover, I believe we will see an exodus to the suburbs from cities. Anecdotally, I have many friends that have been stuck in their apartments over the past month and are eager to move out of the city and head to less congested living places. I believe we will see many people moving out of cities and into the suburbs, which could further spur demand for cars.

Conclusion

Ford's management has prudently pivoted the company into survival mode and has positioned the company to weather the coronavirus storm. After the coronavirus passes, I believe car manufacturers will see demand return from consumers, and Ford will be positioned to capitalize on this demand. I believe Ford represents an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.