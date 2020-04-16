Buying Penney For A Quarter: The Mall REIT Meltdown

It’s good to see the big slugger, David Simon, on the list, but I find it interesting that there are zero departments stores included.

The markets were down on Wednesday morning, with the Dow dropping more than 600 points by noon.

As Yahoo Finance’s homepage put it, that was due to “grim economic, earnings data.” As if we were expecting something positive from retail when most physical stores are shut down?

I don’t mean to be flippant. It’s nothing to laugh at, to be sure. None of this crisis is. However, it’s important to keep that key word in mind: Crisis. And not just any old one either.

For those of you in the know on all the details, yes, I understand that the decline was worse than expected. It wasn’t just a record plunge, it was a record plunge the experts didn’t completely predict.

They said U.S. retail sales were going to drop just 8%. In fact, they dropped 8.7%.

I published a blog post recently that touched on this though: How we’re not just dealing with a crisis. We’re dealing with unprecedented actions in response to a crisis.

When was the last time a country, much less the world, shut down its economy like this? The answer, to my knowledge, is a resounding, “never.”

Therefore, no offense to the experts, but they’re not going to get it right every time. In fact, they’re probably going to get it wrong a good bit.

So don’t be discouraged about the mid-week news. Just understand what it means in terms of stocks to avoid, like mall real estate investment trusts (REITs).

That’s especially after the latest news, which should have been expected too.

Don’t Ignore the Obvious

On Tuesday, April 14, Reuters ran with the news that historic retailer J.C. Penney (JCP) was exploring its bankruptcy options:

“The Plano, Texas,-based company has access to enough cash to survive in the months ahead, even as revenue dries up because of the store closures, the source said. Still, the company is contemplating a bankruptcy filing as one way to rework its unsustainable finances and save money on looming debt payments, which include significant annual interest expenses…”

As I indicated earlier, this was predictable. I wrote about it two weeks ago in “The Retail Apocalypse Is Knocking at Our Door.” Even accounting for last month’s CARES Act:

“There are many, many retailers that are already hanging on by a thread. So this black-swan event will likely accelerate store closures and put added pressure on mall occupancies. “We see many department-store chains like Nordstrom’s… Neiman Marcus, Saks, Dillard’s… J.C. Penney… and Belk’s that will likely see a rapid normalization of retail space. “And when I say rapid, I mean that 2020 could be the biggest year ever for department store closures.”

For that matter, it was predictable back in mid-November, before a single one of us thought we would see these days. In “The Harbinger of Mall REIT Relevancy,” I noted ahead of JCP’s Q3 earnings report that:

“Earlier in 2019, J.C. Penney said it only planned to close 18 department store locations and nine of its home and furniture stores this year. At the time, that guidance seemed unrealistic, or at least shortsighted… “The company does still have more than 800 stores up and running – more than Macy’s and Nordstrom. (But) more closures are inevitable. It’s more a matter of timing.”

Five months later, it looks like that timing has come.

Mall REITs Must Not Be Feeling Great Right Now

In that November article, I wrote how mall REITs were almost certainly well aware of J.C. Penney’s woes. So shuttering stores wasn’t going to take them by surprise.

In the same way, mall REITs have to know they’re in trouble. They would be even if the economy opened up tomorrow.

They’re in trouble because their tenants are in trouble. And their tenants are in trouble because their customers are in trouble. In short, nobody’s receiving any money at the moment because nobody’s receiving any money right now.

It’s a vicious cycle that’s going to take time to truly break.

Back to that Retail Apocalypse article for a moment. “Jobless claims are now soaring, with ‘the single-largest number of American workers seeking unemployment benefits in a single week at an eye-popping 3.28 million.”

So said CNBC, which added how “that figure shattered the Great Recession peak of 665,000 in March 2009 and the all-time mark of 695,000 in October 1982.” It’s an enormous blow, to say the least, and one that was unthinkable mere months ago.

Knowing all this, we have to expect more bad news to follow: There are going to be more store closures that happen. Probably a lot more.

That will then put a lot more pressure on their former hosting facilities, many of which are already struggling under the strain of empty spaces.

Like it or not, that’s the reality they’re dealing with in 2020. Therefore, investor beware.

The Mall REIT Apocalypse

I find it interesting to see a few real estate heavyweights included on the White House’s “Great American Economic Revival Industry Group.”

Notably a few REITs appear on the list that are also included within our coverage spectrum, such as Simon Property Group (SPG), Vornado Realty (VNO), Blackstone (BX), and Starwood Capital. It’s good to see the big slugger, David Simon, on the list, but I find it interesting that there are zero departments stores included:

Could it be that department stores are not the priority because they are on their last leg?

Just today, Washington Prime (WPG) said it was drawing down its remaining $130 million on its revolver and the suspension of the quarterly dividend. The company said it may be the need to "true up" the payout in Q4 in order to comply with REIT taxable income requirements.

As of Q4-19 WPG owned 36 JC Penney stores that represented 8.2% of gross lease area and 1.1% of revenue. We echoed our concerns in March:

“Capex requirements and challenges associated with releasing many troubled department store tenants remain extensive. The REIT's cash flow situation is now stable, but leverage remains elevated, and serious risks reside in an investment in Washington Prime Group common stock.”

To be clear, we have been bearish WPG for years, as explained back in February 2017,

“My decision to SELL is simply based on the fact that I believe there will be more pain before there are more gains. Class B and C Malls are in a secular decline and I'm not sure the cycle is at the bottom yet.”

We also steered from other mall RETs with outsized JC Penney exposure, including Macerich (MAC). Back in 2019 we explained:

“Even though J.C. Penney is not on Macerich’s top 10 list in terms of rental percentages, the exposure it does have could still force the REIT to cut its dividend. After all, it still does have 27 such locations on its hands.”

We added that “there are simply too many unknowns out there. And, the potential for a dividend cut is up. So, regardless of the tempting yield, it’s just not worth the chance.”

Since that call, MAC has since cut its quarterly dividend by a third to $.50 per share and will pay the dividend in a combination of cash and shares in a move to preserve cash. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2020, to stockholders of record on the close of business on April 22, 2020.

We also were fearful that PREIT (PEI) could slice its dividend as we “urged caution” a few months back explaining that “there are far better risk-adjusted opportunities in the common and preferred stock of other REITs.” Around two weeks ago the company announced a 90% dividend cut from $.21 per share to $.02 per share.

In August 2019 we explained that “around 1,000 malls could be going the way of the dinosaur. The malls and mall REITs that survive will largely be the ones that deserve to.” Included on the list of dangerous mall REITs was PEI:

Notably, there’s one REIT that we recommend as a Buy, even during these unprecedented times.

As noted, David Simon’s name does appear on the Great American Economic Revival Industry Group, and while this does provide me with some comfort that this industry icon will have a hand in the “great American” recovery of the U.S., I’m not so sure his influence extends to the recovery of the U.S. department store model.

I summed up the imbalance in the mall REIT sector last year,

“…the burgeoning online industry has only been a catalyst of the inevitable. What we're seeing is the natural result of excess. We got greedy, and greed only takes you so far on its own.”

To my point, the mall REIT apocalypse is playing out, right before our eyes, and while I'm confident that SPG will exist as a publicly traded REIT, I’m not so sure that the others will survive.

To be clear, it’s obvious that all of them are fighting for survival, but the transformation of wealth in the retail sector is obvious:

And now J.C. Penney shares are trading for less than a quarter:

It’s a sad to see an American icon fading into the sunset, and it’s likely that COVID-19 could be the item that pushes the company into bankruptcy. We suspect that there will be a wave of bankruptcies in the retail sector as well as the consumer sector. Now is not the time to allocate large sums of capital to the mall REIT sector (we have been under-weight for over three years) and we suspect that a year from now there will be far fewer names in our coverage spectrum.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, BPY, SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.