AT&T: Expect Some Pain

These are, indeed, uncertain times. Companies across practically every industry have been negatively-affected in one way or another by the fallout associated by COVID-19. In addition to that, all firms are impacted by the traditional ebbs and flows of the markets they operate in. But not every business is equal. One company that has been hit this year but that investors should start to look at as unjustly punished is AT&T (T). The well-diversified telecommunications and entertainment conglomerate, undoubtedly, will experience at least short-term pain from recent economic events, but in the long haul, its core businesses will remain intact and its financial stability is superb, which will allow it to weather the crisis.

Where to look for the pain

This year has not been particularly kind to AT&T. Since the end of 2019 and including the benefit of dividends, shares of the business have tanked 20.3% as of this writing. Some pain is warranted for the entity, but I do believe it's likely that the market has thrown the baby out with the bath water in this case. To understand why, we should first discuss where the firm should experience pain and where it shouldn't.

There are a lot of working parts to AT&T that make it a difficult company to analyze and understand. The company has multiple segments and in some of those, it has subsegments. Even the subsegments have their own underlying businesses. Just to illustrate how stacked the corporate structure at the firm is, we need to only look at one small piece of it: Crunchyroll. This anime-streaming service is a company that has at least one subsidiary. In the past, I have stated that this business on its own is probably a multi-billion-dollar property. Its parent company, Otter Media, owns several other subsidiaries. Otter Media, in turn, touches two subsegments that fall under AT&T's WarnerMedia segment.

Because of the complexity involved here, it's really impossible to look at each individual component of the business, but it is possible to look at the large ones that matter most. During this downturn, there are multiple segments and subsegments that really should not be materially impacted. Examples include the Connected Devices operations of the firm's Mobility segment. In recent years, this line of business has thrived, with unit count in operation soaring from 38.99 million in 2017 to 65.99 million last year. While this set of operations may experience some slowdown in growth, investors should expect it to continue to deliver value to the company.

Mostly anything connected to streaming and internet distribution should fare well during this period. This is due to the fact that fewer people are working and more people are spending time at home with little or nothing to do. Xandr, a small but rapidly-growing piece of the conglomerate, may also fare well, but it could also serve as a wild card. Between 2017 and 2019, the segment saw revenue grow 47.3% from $1.37 billion to $2.02 billion. It operates as an advertising services firm that uses data for its clients to create targeted ads across video and digital platforms. During this time when more people are sedentary, a case could be made for further growth here, but it depends on the appetite of advertisers themselves.

Naturally, there will be some parts of the company that do not perform well during these times that investors need to watch for. There are three pieces of the firm that come to mind: Entertainment Group and Business Wireline (both from the Communications segment of the business), and Warner Bros. (part of its WarnerMedia segment). Over the past three years, Entertainment Group suffered, with revenue falling 9.7% from $50 billion to $45.13 billion. The high-speed internet piece of this set of operations should actually continue growing well, but both the video entertainment and legacy voice and data services should suffer.

These are part of the 'old guard' that comprised AT&T. For years, these operations have seen customer and revenue declines. Under Entertainment Group, for instance, the number of Premium TV connections have fallen from 24.09 million in 2017 to 19.47 million as of the end of last year. Also, an issue within that segment was the company's Retail Consumer Voice Connections count, which declined from about 10 million to just 7.12 million over the same period of time. Its Business Wireline operations, which have a large legacy voice and data services side, has also been hit in recent years. Over the past three years, its revenue has dropped 10.4% from $29.20 billion to $26.18 billion. Any sort of weakness caused by recent events will likely exacerbate these declines.

Perhaps the biggest area of pain for AT&T, near term, will be the firm's Warner Bros. subsegment. This part of the company handles the production, distribution, and licensing of some television and film content produced by the conglomerate. In response to calls for social distancing, movie theaters across the US (and other parts of the world) have ground to a halt. As such, the company has delayed several of its projects and planned releases. Scoob!, which was originally set to launch on May 15th, has now been delayed indefinitely. The Matrix 4 and The Batman have been hit by production delays. Also, the filming of at least more than 70 shows and pilots the company is working on has also been suspended. It is unclear if the current crisis will permanently affect the ability of AT&T to generate revenue from these particular projects, but at a minimum, it could shift the timing of when this revenue is generated quite substantially.

Irrespective of how bad the current crisis is or how long it lasts, management should be applauded for their recent efforts to prepare the company for the worst. After completing a $4 billion accelerated share repurchase in the first quarter of this year, management cancelled a second $4 billion repurchase set for the second quarter. As of the end of 2019, the company had $12 billion in cash on hand, plus it received $4 billion from the sale of preferred stock in February. Later this year, management is expecting proceeds from various sales, including $2 billion from the close of its CME divestiture. Add to this the fact that the firm has a $15 billion untapped revolver that it claims it has no need or plan to tap, and a $5.5 billion term loan agreement that it just stuck with 12 banks, and there's a great deal of capital in the company's war chest.

Takeaway

Right now, there's a lot of uncertainty in the market. Some firms warrant a lot of concern at this time, while others warrant a moderate or even just a little of it. Other companies, meanwhile, are likely to benefit from the crisis. AT&T should be viewed as a mixed bag. Some of its operations likely will continue as-is. Others might see some jump as a result. Most, however, will likely be negatively-impacted, but this should be viewed as a short-term or intermediate-term issue. It's likely that once the COVID-19 crisis dies down, most of the firm's affected enterprises will return to their typical trends, but even those that don't are largely legacy businesses that have been in decline anyway. This does not mean the company won't be hurt long term as a result of recent events, but what is important to understand is that its core operations will likely remain comfortably intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.